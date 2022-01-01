Scratch Kitchen & Bistro

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

*Single Hander Signature Breakfast Sandwich
Big Scratch Breakfast & 3 Egg Platter
Homefries Side Order

Breakfast Platters & Main Dishes

Big Bull Steak Tip & 3 Egg Platter

Big Bull Steak Tip & 3 Egg Platter

$21.00Out of stock

8oz of 48 hour balsamic & rosemary marinated steak tips served with 3 farm fresh eggs and toast.

Big Scratch Breakfast & 3 Egg Platter

Big Scratch Breakfast & 3 Egg Platter

$14.00

Three farm-fresh eggs, choice of sausage, crispy bacon or turkey bacon. Served with rosemary potatoes and one buttermilk pancake

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.50+

4 Buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup, powdered sugar & butter

Nova Lox & One Egg Platter

Nova Lox & One Egg Platter

$17.00

An Olney favorite! A toasted bagel topped with one egg your way served with our caper cream cheese, Ivy City Nova Lox, lettuce, tomato, capers and red onion.

8oz. Ribeye Steak & 3 Egg Platter

8oz. Ribeye Steak & 3 Egg Platter

$25.00

Hand cut ribeye steak served with 3 farm fresh eggs, Homefries and toast.

Chopped Steak & 3 Egg Platter

$19.00
3 New Zealand Lamb Chops & 3 Egg Platter

3 New Zealand Lamb Chops & 3 Egg Platter

$30.00Out of stock

3 Lamb Chops grilled to your liking served with 3 eggs and Homefries.

Breakfast Sandwiches

*Single Hander Signature Breakfast Sandwich

*Single Hander Signature Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Two Bella Vita sunny-side up eggs, topped with cheese on a toasted buttery brioche bun Add applewood bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon $3

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$10.00
Double Hander Soft Shell Crab Breakfast Sandwich

Double Hander Soft Shell Crab Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Maryland Jumbo soft shell crab, two Bella Vita Farm fresh eggs, and applewood smoked bacon with tomato atop a brioche bun with tarragon mayonaise

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$10.00
Ize's Bagel & Ivy City Salmon Lox

Ize's Bagel & Ivy City Salmon Lox

$12.00

Ivy City Smoked salmon, served on a toasted Ize's bagel with cream cheese, tomatoes, capers & onions

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$10.00

The “Mainer” Lobster & 2 Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$24.00
Turkey, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Turkey, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$10.00

Breakfast Sides

2 Eggs Your Way

$4.00
Bacon or Sausage Side (3)

Bacon or Sausage Side (3)

$4.00
Chicharrones - Fried Pork Belly

Chicharrones - Fried Pork Belly

$14.00
Homefries Side Order

Homefries Side Order

$4.00

Ize's Bagel No Cream Cheese

$2.25

Ize’s Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Toast

$2.00

Appetizers

Adobo Marinated Crispy Pork Belly & Casava

Adobo Marinated Crispy Pork Belly & Casava

$14.00
All Beef Chili Dog

All Beef Chili Dog

$7.75

100% All beef hot dog, steamed and served on a bun then topped with angus beef chili.

All Beef Hot Dog Plain

All Beef Hot Dog Plain

$6.25

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2)

$10.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Organic oven-roasted chicken wings finished off in the fryer and topped with your choice of sauce.

Empanadas (Meat Turnovers)

Empanadas (Meat Turnovers)

$3.50+

Flour empanadas filled with your choice of one of the following; adobo beef, ham & cheese, jerk chicken or shrimp.

Fatima’s Pupusas - 2 Pieces

Fatima’s Pupusas - 2 Pieces

$6.50

2 Masa corn tortillas, stuffed with your choice of either pork and cheese or double cheese mix. Served with traditional Salvadoran Curtido and house-made salsa

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.50

Sides

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$5.00
French fries

French fries

$5.00
Onion Rings Side

Onion Rings Side

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Coffee, Hot Chocolate, & Tea

Mayorga Organic Coffee (Rockville, MD)

Mayorga Organic Coffee (Rockville, MD)

$3.50+

Based in Rockville, MD. Mayorga coffee is organic and ethically sourced. They are on a mission to eliminate systemic poverty in Latin America through responsible trade of artisanal organic foods.

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate served with whipped cream

Hot Tea

$2.00

Fresh brewed tea of your choice

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Fresh-brewed Mayorga's organic coffee of the day

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$4.25

Our freshly brewed house Iced Tea

Fresh Juices

“Main Squeeze” fresh Orange Juice

“Main Squeeze” fresh Orange Juice

$6.00+

Freshly squeezed in house, 100% orange juice

Apple Juice

$2.00+

Fresh pressed Apple Juice

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a farm to table family-owned bistro and cafe. Serving breakfast, lunch & dinner made from locally sourced ingredients. Our cuisine is Latin fusion, we add our twist to all dishes keeping a menu that is fresh and seasonal.

Website

Location

18062 Georgia Avenue, Olney, MD 20832

Directions

