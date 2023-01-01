Seamore's Darien
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
110 Heights Road, Darien, CT 06820
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Granola Bar Darien - 1020 Boston Post Road
No Reviews
1020 Boston Post Road Darien, CT 06820
View restaurant