Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seamore's Upper East Side

review star

No reviews yet

1270 3rd Avenue

New York, NY 10021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door. Hours: Mon-Sun : 4PM- 10PM

Location

1270 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10021

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Orwashers Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
308 E. 78th Street New York, NY 10075
View restaurantnext
Calexico - Upper East Side
orange star4.2 • 1,631
1491 2nd Ave New York, NY 10075
View restaurantnext
Pil Pil
orange star4.2 • 1,339
E 78th St New York, NY 10075
View restaurantnext
The Tang - 920 amsterdam ave
orange starNo Reviews
920 Amsterdam Avenue Manhattan, NY 10025
View restaurantnext
La Esquina - Upper East Side
orange star3.5 • 197
1402 2nd Ave New York, NY 10021
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats Upper East Side
orange starNo Reviews
1496 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10075
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston