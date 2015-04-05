Pizza
Sandwiches
Salad
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
72 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Your Northside neighborhood restaurant!
Location
12424 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99218
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LoKey Cafe - 903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102
No Reviews
903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurant
Fieldhouse Pizza & Pub- Liberty Lake
No Reviews
1235 N Liberty Lake Rd STE 110 Liberty Lake, WA 99019
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Spokane
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
4.2 • 1,536
14728 E Indiana Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurant
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
4.6 • 1,060
401 E FARWELL RD Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurant