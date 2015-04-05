Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Salad

Selkirk Pizza & Tap House

72 Reviews

$$

12424 N Division St

Spokane, WA 99218

Popular Items

LG Build Your Own Pizza
MD Build Your Own Pizza
Create Your Own Calzone

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$12.00+

Served with celery and ranch. { Traditional - BBQ - Sweet Chili }

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

French bread topped with garlic, mozarella & parmesan, served with marinara.

Hummus Plate

$8.00

Hummus drizzled with olive oil. Served with cucumbers, celery sticks, cherry tomatoes and warm pizza chips.

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

Fresh jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, cheddar cheese and bacon, then lightly breaded and flash fried.

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Hand cut mozzarella breaded with our special seasonings and served with warm marinara sauce.

Snow Capped Fries

Snow Capped Fries

$9.00

Crispy french fries topped with bleu chese crumbles, dresing, bacon and green onion

Bone In Wings

Bone In Wings

$12.00+

Served with celery and ranch. { Traditional - BBQ - Sweet Chili }

Soup / Salad

Bill Barnes' Soup

$4.00+

Italian sausage, pasta, beans & vegetables.

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a rich Caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a rich caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

$4.00

Chopped romaine with cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach, blue cheese crumbles, mushrooms, red onions and balsamic vinaigrette.

Taco Salad

$14.00

Choice of seasoned chicken or beef with cheddar cheese, black olives, green onions, tomatoes, and tortilla chips over romaine lettuce. Served with a side of chipotle ranch.

LTO Entree Salad

$14.00

LTO Half Entree Salad

$8.00

LTO Side Salad (No Chicken)

$6.00

Sandwiches

Hawaiian Delight

$14.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, house-made marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted hoagie.

Italian

Italian

$15.00

Our original house-made red sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, salami, black olives, onions and mozzarella cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.

Mica Dip

$16.00

Thinly sliced roast beef on a toasted hoagie with mozzarella cheese. horseradish mayo, served with au jus.

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.00

Roast beef, green pepper, onion, mushrooms and mozzarella on a hoagie roll.

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Grilled chicken and alfredo sauce over a bed of fettuccine noodles. Served with garlic toast.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00
Gourmet Mac & Cheese

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Rigatoni noodles tossed in our house-made cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs, bacon bits, fresh tomatoes and green onions. Served with garlic toast.

Nickatoni

$14.00

Fresh, house-made marinara and alfredo sauces tossed with tender rigatoni noodles and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and baked. Served with garlic toast.

Double Diamond

$17.00

Blackened chicken, Andouille sausage, tomato, garlic, red onion and fettuccine in a cajun vodka sauce topped with parmesan.

SM Pizza

SM Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

Choose your sauce and cheese, then add any additional toppings you'd like.

SM Half & Half Specialty

$10.00

Mix and match any of our specialty pizzas, one half at a time.

SM Alpine

$13.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, green peppers and red onions.

SM Fat Daddy

$13.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, linguica, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes.

SM Hot Hawaiian

$13.00

Canadian bacon, shredded pepperoni, pineapple and jalapenos.

SM Lumberjack

$13.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, linguica, salami.

SM Margherita

$13.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, parmesan and garlic.

SM Mt. Pepperoni

SM Mt. Pepperoni

$13.00

Pepperoni, extra pepperoni, shredded pepeproni.

SM North Of The Border

$13.00

Canadian Bacon, pineapple and bacon.

SM Selkirk Summit

$13.00

White garlic sauce, Italian sausage, caramelized onion, peppadew peppers, goat cheese and spicy honey drizzle.

SM Taco

$13.00

Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.

SM The Columbia

$13.00

Alfredo sauce, bacon, seasoned chicken, fresh tomatoes, red peppers, red onion and garlic.

SM Green Bluff

$13.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives and tomatoes.

SM LTO Pizza

$13.00

SM LTO Pizza MVP

$11.00

MD Pizza

MD Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

Choose your sauce and cheese, then add any additional toppings you'd like.

MD Half & Half Specialty

$13.00

Mix and match any of our specialty pizzas, one half at a time.

MD Alpine

$19.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, green peppers and red onions.

MD Fat Daddy

$19.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, linguica, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes.

MD Hot Hawaiian

$19.00

Canadian bacon, shredded pepperoni, pineapple and jalapenos.

MD Lumberjack

$19.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, linguica, salami.

MD Margherita

$19.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, parmesan and garlic.

MD Mt. Pepperoni

MD Mt. Pepperoni

$19.00

Pepperoni, extra pepperoni, shredded pepeproni.

MD North Of The Border

$19.00

Canadian Bacon, pineapple and bacon.

MD Selkirk Summit

$19.00

White garlic sauce, Italian sausage, caramelized onion, peppadew peppers, goat cheese and spicy honey drizzle.

MD Taco

$19.00

Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.

MD The Columbia

$19.00

Alfredo sauce, bacon, seasoned chicken, fresh tomatoes, red peppers, red onion and garlic.

MD Green Bluff

$19.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives and tomatoes.

MD LTO Pizza

$19.00

MD LTO Pizza MVP

$16.00

LG Pizza

LG Build Your Own Pizza

$16.00

Choose your sauce and cheese, then add any additional toppings you'd like.

LG Half & Half Specialty

$16.00

Mix and match any of our specialty pizzas, one half at a time.

LG Alpine

$25.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, green peppers and red onions.

LG Fat Daddy

$25.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, linguica, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes.

LG Hot Hawaiian

$25.00

Canadian bacon, shredded pepperoni, pineapple and jalapenos.

LG Lumberjack

$25.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, linguica, salami.

LG Margherita

$25.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, parmesan and garlic.

LG Mt. Pepperoni

LG Mt. Pepperoni

$25.00

Pepperoni, extra pepperoni, shredded pepeproni.

LG North Of The Border

$25.00

Canadian Bacon, pineapple and bacon.

LG Selkirk Summit

$25.00

White garlic sauce, Italian sausage, caramelized onion, peppadew peppers, goat cheese and spicy honey drizzle.

LG Taco

$25.00

Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.

LG The Columbia

$25.00

Alfredo sauce, bacon, seasoned chicken, fresh tomatoes, red peppers, red onion and garlic.

LG Green Bluff

$25.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives and tomatoes.

LG LTO Pizza

$25.00

LG LTO Pizza MVP

$20.00

Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$10.00

Create your own calzone. We provide the sauce and cheese, you add the rest! Each additional item $1.00.

Calzone Alpine

$13.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, green peppers and red onions.

Calzone Fat Daddy

$13.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, linguica, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes.

Calzone Hot Hawaiian

$13.00

Canadian bacon, shredded pepperoni, pineapple and jalapenos.

Calzone Lumberjack

$13.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, linguica, salami.

Calzone Margherita

$13.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, parmesan and garlic.

 Calzone Mt. Pepperoni

Calzone Mt. Pepperoni

$13.00

Pepperoni, extra pepperoni, shredded pepeproni.

Calzone North Of The Border

$13.00

Canadian Bacon, pineapple and bacon.

Calzone Selkirk Summit

$13.00

White garlic sauce, Italian sausage, caramelized onion, peppadew peppers, goat cheese and spicy honey drizzle.

Calzone Taco

$13.00

Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Calzone Columbia

$13.00

Alfredo sauce, bacon, seasoned chicken, fresh tomatoes, red peppers, red onion and garlic.

Calzone Green Bluff

$13.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives and tomatoes.

LTO Calzone

$13.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggies

$7.75

Two chicken strips and French fries.

Clean Noodles

$7.75

Linguini or rigatoni noodles with melted butter. Parmesan cheese available upon request.

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.75

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.75

It's the cheesiest!

PB&J Pizza

$7.75

Pizza crust topped with peanut butter and a swirl of grape jelly.

Sides/Add-Ons

Side Order

Dessert

Cookie Sundae

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00Out of stock

Fruit Crisp

$8.00

Na Beverages

*To Go Fountain Soda

$1.75

Cock N' Bull Ginger Beer

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

To Go Iced Tea

$1.75

To Go Kids Drink

$1.50

To Go Lemonade

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your Northside neighborhood restaurant!

Location

12424 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99218

Directions

Gallery
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House image
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House image
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House image

