Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana Pasadena, CA

625 East Colorado Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91101

Popular Items

Margherita
Settebello
Margherita DOC

Pizza

Marinara

$13.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Olio

Margherita

$16.00

Margherita DOC

$19.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio

Quattro Formaggi

$17.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Fontina, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio

Capricciosa

$18.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Basil, Olio

Diavola

$17.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Calabrese, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic, Basil, Olio

Settebello

$19.00

Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio

Pizza Carbonara

$17.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Pancetta, Egg, Cracked Pepper, Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio

Polpettine

$19.00

Mascarpone, Meatballs, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio

Bianca

$18.00

Prosciutto Crudo, Arugula, 36 mo. Shaved Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio 

Vico

$17.00

House made Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Red Onions, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio

Emilia

$17.00

Panna (Italian Cream), Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio, Corn* *at select locations

Pizza Special

$20.00

Market special that varies from week to week with seasonal ingredients

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Filletto

$18.50

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Bianca

$23.00

Gluten Free Crust, Prosciutto Crudo, Mozzarella, Arugula, Shaved Parmigiano, Olio

Gluten Free Capricciosa

$23.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio

Gluten Free Carbonara

$22.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Pancetta, Egg, Cracked Pepper

Gluten Free Diavola

$22.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Calabrese, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic

Gluten Free DOC

$24.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio,

Gluten Free Emilia

$22.00

Gluten Free Crust, Panna Cream, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio, Corn* *available at certain locations

Gluten Free Margherita

$21.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Parmigiano

Gluten Free Marinara

$18.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Olio

Gluten Free Pere E Jalapeno

$20.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Mozzarella, Calabrese, House made Pear and Jalapeno Marmalade, Red Onion, Basil, Olio *Available only at Henderson, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City

Gluten Free Quattro Formaggi

$22.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fontina, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio

Gluten Free Settebello

$24.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Pancetta, House made Sausage, Mushrooms, Pine nuts

Gluten Free Vico

$22.00

Gluten Free Crust, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Roasted Fennel, Red onion, House made Sausage, Basil, Olio

Salads

Panzanella

$14.00

House Made bread and tomato salad with red onion, shaved fennel, cucumber, arugula, basil, prosciutto crisps, red wine vinaigrette, and shaved parmigiano

Insalata Grande

$14.00

Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pine nuts, cracked pepper, shave parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Romana

$15.00

arugula, speck, roman style marinated artichokes, goat cheese, shaved parmigiano, pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic reduction

Caprese

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, sea salt, olio

Beet Salad

$13.00

Red and Golden beets, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, and nuts* *Nuts vary between seasonality and location

Involtini

$15.00

Prosciutto Crudo wrapped around baby arugula and goat cheese topped with shaved parmigiano, balsamic reduction, and olio

Insalata

$8.50

Mixed greens, Shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Rucola

$8.50

Seasonal Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Salumi & Antipasti

Prosciutto

$15.00

Speck alto Adige

$15.00

Mortadella

$13.00

Misto

$20.00

Polpette Napoletane

$17.00

Focaccia

$7.50

Arancini

$12.00

Warm Beets

$11.50

Olive Al Forno

$10.00

Dolci

Nutella Pizza

$9.50

Bombolini

$7.50

Tiramisu

$8.50

Panna Cotta

$8.50

Torta Della Nonna Tartlet

$6.00

Spumoni Bomba

$7.50

Gluten Free Nutella

$14.50

Cannoli

$10.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Kid Drink

$2.00

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Natural Still Water 1L

$6.50

Still Water 500ml

$3.00Out of stock

Sparkling Water 1L

$6.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water 500ml

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Mocktail

$6.00

Large Orange Juice

$5.00

Small Orange Juice

$3.50

Smeraldina Sparkling Water Half Ltr

$3.50Out of stock

Aranciata Rossa San Pellegrino

$4.50Out of stock

Arancia & Fico San Pellegrino

$4.50Out of stock

Limonata San Pellegrino

$4.50Out of stock

Pomegranate San Pellegrino

$4.00Out of stock

Retail Items

Olive Oil 2 Liters

$20.00Out of stock

Tomato Can 105 oz.

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.

Website

Location

625 East Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101

Directions

