Seven Sports Bar

APPETIZERS

Beef Sliders

$9.99

Fresh ground chuck sliders served with pickles and mustard.

Turkey Sliders

$9.99

Fresh ground lean turkey served with pickles and mustard.

Spinach Dip

$7.49

Spinach, artichoke hearts, sautéed onions blended with peppers, with Romano & Parmigiana cheeses. Served with warm crisp tostada chips.

Hot Dogs

$5.99

2 Beef Frank Hot Dogs. Add chili for a $1.00 upcharge.

Calamari

$12.49

Lightly breaded & seasoned with our VII house blend. Served with our VII Special Sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Hand breaded mozzarella. Served with VII special marinara sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Served with Chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

Served with Shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

Served with Steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

Served with vegetables, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Salmon Bites

$9.99

Pork Skins

$5.49

Potato Wedges

$5.79Out of stock

Seasoned potato wedges loaded with cheese, bacon, and sour cream add $1.50.

Catfish Bites

$9.99Out of stock

Freshly cut catfish seasoned with VII season and fried to perfection.

WINGS

Tossed in your sauce of choice. Celery per request.

6 pc

$8.99

10 pc

$14.99

15 pc

$18.99

20 pc

$22.99

SALADS

Cobb Salad

$8.00

Chopped chicken breast, over chopped romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, boiled egg, and smoked bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.

Big House Salad

$6.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Big Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed Romano cheese creamy dressing, topped with shaved Parmesan, cheese and fresh ground black pepper. Served with VII Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, hard boiled eggs, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar, ham, turkey, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

SANDWICHES

Served with French Fries or Sweet Potato Fries.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Fresh ground chuck, American or Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Steak Philly

$11.99

Chopped Steak, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Provolone.

Chicken Philly

$10.99

Chicken Breast, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Provolone.

Fish Sandwhich

$9.99

Served Fried, grilled, or blackened, with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and special VII Tartar Sauce.

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Southwestern Chipotle Black Bean Burger, with green and red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a toasted buttery bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Served grilled or fried, with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and fries.

Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.99

Shimp Po Boi

$14.99

Fish Po Boi

$12.99

Turkey Burger

$11.99

BLT

$7.99

Crispy bacon served with lettuce and tomato on Texas toast. Substitute Turkey Bacon for $2.00.

Bologna Sandwich

$8.99

Impossible Burger

$10.99

Plant based burger seasoned with VII seasonings. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of cheese. Served on a toasted bun.

Club Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Turkey, Ham, and Bacon served with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served in Texas toast. Substitute Turkey Bacon for $2.00.

ENTRÉES

Add a lobster tail to any entree for $11.00

T-Bone

$25.49

Hand cut Prime beef, seasoned in our chefs VII special ingredients. Served with 2 sides of your choice.

Lamb Chops

$35.99

Hand cut, marinated in zesty gourmet wine sauce. Served with 2sides of your choice.

Chicken & Waffles

$15.99

Hand bread chicken tossed in the chefs VII special seasoning.

Pork Chops

$13.99

Served grilled or fried with 2 sides of your choice.

Ribeye

$21.99

Hand cut in house, seasoned to perfection in our Secret VII seasonings with 2 sides of your choice.

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Fresh cut, hand breaded inVII special seasonings. Served with fries.

PASTAS

Alfredo served with broccoli or spinach. Enjoy both spinach and broccoli for a $1.00 upcharge.

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Lobster & Shrimp Alfredo

$27.99

Salmon Alfredo

$18.99

Veggie Pasta

$12.99

SEAFOOD

Salmon

$18.99

8oz. Salmon blackened, seasoned in our VII special seasonings then grilled to perfection. Served with 2 sides of your choice.

Catfish

$13.49

Served grilled or fried with 2 sides of your choice.

Shrimp

$15.39

Served grilled or fried with 2 sides of your choice.

Lobster Tails

$34.99

Two lobster tails freshly imported from Maine, served fried or grilled with shredded lettuce, corn, and potatoes.

Shrimp & Grits

$15.99

Rich, thick, creamy grits served with plump succulent shrimp.

Crab Legs

$23.99

Served on Wednesdays only with corn on the cobb.

Fish & Grits

$13.49

RICE BOWLS

Served with rice, mushrooms, broccoli, and red onions with your choice of Chicken, Shrimp, or Beef.

Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.99

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$14.99

Steak Rice Bowl

$13.99

Veggie Rice Bowl

$11.99

TACOS

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and salsa with your choice of Chicken, shrimp, or beef.

Chicken Tacos

$7.00

Beef Tacos

$8.00

Shrimp Tacos

$9.00

SIDES

Yellow Rice

$3.29

Fried Asparagus

$5.29

Served grilled or fried and sautéed in lemon butter.

Grilled Asparagus

$5.29

Fried Broccoli

$3.49

Served steamed or fried. Freshly cut in VII Seasonings.

Steamed Broccoli

$3.49

Red Potatoes

$4.79

Home fries tossed with onions and peppers in VII Seasonings.

Corn on the Cobb

$4.00

2 hand picked sweet Georgia corn.

Mac & Cheese

$5.49

A chefs fantastico creation.

Mixed Vegatbles

$4.00

Zucchini, squash, broccoli, and onions in a special VII Lemon sauce.

French Fries

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Sautéed to perfection in our special VII Seasoning.

Baked Potato

$3.49Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Small Side Salad

$3.49

Small Grits

$3.49

NACHOS

Crispy tortillas served with seasoned ground beef, chicken, or shrimp with melted cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream.

Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Beef Nachos

$11.99

Shrimp Nachos

$12.99

Nachos | No Meat

$5.99

BEERS

Amstel Light

$5.00

Angry Orchard Crisp

$4.00

Angry Orchard Sour Apple

$4.00

Becks

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Budlight Platinum

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Corona

$4.00

Domestic Bucket

$10.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Import Bucket

$20.00

Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Michelon Ultra Gold

$4.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

Modelo

$4.00

Odouls

$3.00

Red Apple

$4.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Wild Leap Strawberry Mango

$5.00

COCKTAILS

Apple Martini

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Blue MotherFker

$8.00

Blue MotherFker Pitcher

$26.00

Bob Marley

$9.00

Clit Tickler

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dirty Martini

$8.00

Get Right

$10.00

Grand Margarita

$15.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Henny Rita

$12.00

Incredible Hulk

$14.00

Jamaican Me Crazy

$22.00

Jolly Rancher

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Long Island Pitcher

$26.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Margarita

Mimosa

$5.00

Peach Martini

$8.00

Pink Pussy

$10.00

Royal Flush

$12.00

Seven Deadly Sins

$6.00

Seven Islands

$12.50

Seven Shades of Grey

$10.00

Seven Sins

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

Texas Margarita

$20.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Top Shelf Long Island Pitcher

$45.00

Tropical Hurricane

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$14.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

LIQUORS

Amaretto

$8.00

Champagne

$5.00

Champagne Bottle

$45.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hpnotiq

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Liqueur 43

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Hendrix

$10.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Dewars

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 11

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

MaCallan

$20.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

1800 Coco

$9.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Cut Water

$9.00Out of stock

Deleon

$10.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Respsado

$16.00

Herradura

$5.00

Lunazul

$9.00

Patron

$12.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.00Out of stock

Chopin

$9.00Out of stock

Circo Apple

$9.00

Circo Blk Raspberry

$9.00Out of stock

Circo French Vanilla

$9.00

Circo Passion

$9.00

Circo Pineapple

$9.00

Circo Pomergrante

$9.00

Circo Summer Citrus

$9.00

Circo Watermelon

$9.00Out of stock

Circo White Grape

$9.00Out of stock

Ciroc

$9.00

Ciroc Berry

$9.00

Ciroc Coco

$9.00

Ciroc Mango

$9.00

Ciroc Peach

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Svedka

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Gentlemen Jack

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$9.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$9.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy

$12.00

Remy 1738

$14.00

Dusse

$14.00

House Gin

$3.00

House Rum

$3.00

House Tequila Gold

$3.00

House Tequila Silver

$3.00

House Vodka

$3.00

House Whiskey

$3.00

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Mr. Pibb

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Red Bull

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Fiji Water

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Tonic Bottle

$3.00

Pineapple Bottle

$6.00

Cranberry Bottle

$6.00

Orange Juice Bottle

$6.00

WINE

Merlot

$5.00

Riesling

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Sweet Red

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

White Zinfandel

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

SIMPLE FLAVORS

BLUEBERRY MINT

$35.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$35.00

MANGO

$35.00

MINT

$35.00

MIXED FLAVOR

$50.00

ORANGE MINT

$35.00

PEACH

$35.00

SIMPLE MIXED REFILL

$30.00

SINGLE REFILL - SIMPLE

$20.00

STRAWBERRY

$35.00

WATERMELON

$35.00

WATERMELON WITH MINT

$35.00

PREMIUM FLAVORS

BLUE MIST

$45.00

MIGHTY FREEZE

$45.00

QUEEN OF SEXY

$45.00

TANGERINE DREAM

$45.00

TROPICOOL

$45.00

PREMIUM MIXED FLAVOR

$60.00

PREMIUM MIXED REFILL

$40.00

PREMIUM SINGLE REFILL

$30.00

HOOKAH

BROKEN HOOKAH

$100.00

EXTRA COAL

$3.00

ICE HOSE

$7.00

TIPS

$1.00

Extra Hose

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 Clemson Rd Ste 18, Columbia, SC 29229

Directions

Gallery
Seven Sports Bar image
Seven Sports Bar image

