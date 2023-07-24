Mr Seafood - Town Center 494-1 Town Center Place
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
494-1 Town Center Place, Columbia, SC 29229
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen - Sandhills
4.2 • 402
631 Promenade Place Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurant
Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills
No Reviews
493 Town Center PlaceSuite 1 Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbia
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurant