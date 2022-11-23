Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sharon's Creole Kitchen

424 Reviews

$$

24530 Village Walk Drive Unit A

Murrieta, CA 92562

Order Again

Popular Items

Swamp fries w/shrimp
Snapper Po Boy
Crawfish Etouffee

Bayou Hot Bowl

Crawfish Etouffee

Crawfish Etouffee

$24.00

(Pronounced A-to-fay) (French word meaning "smothered") We smother shrimp or crawfish in a rich tomato based gravy with trinity (onions, bellpepper, celery).

Cup crawfish etoufee

Cup crawfish etoufee

$12.00

(Pronounced A-to-fay) (French word meaning "smothered") We smother shrimp or crawfish in a rich tomato based gravy with trinity (onions, bellpepper, celery).

Cup Gumbo W/shrimp

Cup Gumbo W/shrimp

$12.25

**Note picture is a bowl of seafood gumbo) Gumbo is a stew or thick soup made with a " roux". This gumbo is a dark roux, seasoned with creole herbs & spices, shrimp, chicken & smoked sausage. Gumbo is served w/rice. Eating a bowl or cup of gumbo is fuel for your soul!

Cup Jambalya

Cup Jambalya

$7.50

**Note picture is of a bowl of jambalaya! (Pronounced Jahm-buh-lie-uh) The word is combination of the French word "jambon", meaning ham & the African word "aya" meaning rice. This dish is a blend of tomatoes, creole seasonings, chicken, & sausage (shrimp can be added) served w/rice

Cup Jambalya W\ Shrimp

Cup Jambalya W\ Shrimp

$9.00

**Note picture is a bowl of jambalaya** (Pronounced Jahm-buh-lie-uh) The word is combination of the French word "jambon", meaning ham & the African word "aya" meaning rice. This dish is a blend of tomatoes, creole seasonings, chicken, & sausage (shrimp can be added) served w/rice

Cup Po'Man Gumbo

Cup Po'Man Gumbo

$8.50

** Note picture is of a bowl of seafood gumbo Gumbo is a stew or thick soup made with a " roux". This gumbo is a dark roux, seasoned with creole herbs & spices, shrimp, chicken & smoked sausage. Gumbo is served w/rice. Eating a bowl or cup of gumbo is fuel for your soul!

Cup shrimp etoufee

Cup shrimp etoufee

$10.00

**Note the picture is of a bowl of etoufee (Pronounced A-to-fay) (French word meaning "smothered") We smother shrimp or crawfish in a rich tomato based gravy with trinity (onions, bellpepper, celery).

Grilled Boubon Salmon w/veggie Special

$21.95Out of stock
Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$17.00

(Pronounced Jahm-buh-lie-uh) The word is combination of the French word "jambon", meaning ham & the African word "aya" meaning rice. This dish is a blend of tomatoes, creole seasonings, chicken, & sausage (shrimp can be added) served w/rice

Po'Man Gumbo (chicken & sausage)

Po'Man Gumbo (chicken & sausage)

$17.00

Gumbo is a stew or thick soup made with a " roux". This gumbo is a dark roux, seasoned with creole herbs & spices, shrimp, chicken & smoked sausage. Gumbo is served w/rice. Eating a bowl or cup of gumbo is fuel for your soul! Note: PoMan gumbo is the the base of seafood gumbo, it only has chicken & sausage no crab or shrimp is in the PoMan gumbo . picture shown is of seafood gumbo!

Red Beans & Rice Bowl w/link

Red Beans & Rice Bowl w/link

$13.75

Not many dishes say Louisiana better than a bowl of red beans & rice on any given night (most common on a monday night). Famous Camellia Red kidney beans are cooked slowly with herbs, spices, smoked turkey meat & beef smoked sausage.

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$25.00

Gumbo is a stew or thick soup made with a " roux". This gumbo is a dark roux, seasoned with creole herbs & spices, shrimp, chicken & smoked sausage. Gumbo is served w/rice. Eating a bowl or cup of gumbo is fuel for your soul!

Shrimp Etoufee

Shrimp Etoufee

$20.00

(Pronounced A-to-fay) (French word meaning "smothered") We smother shrimp or crawfish in a rich tomato based gravy with trinity (onions, bellpepper, celery).

Tasty 3 ( 3 (12oz)cups ) Jambalaya, po man Gumbo, Red Beans

Tasty 3 ( 3 (12oz)cups ) Jambalaya, po man Gumbo, Red Beans

$25.00

The best of "3" cup of po'man gumbo, jambalaya, & red beans w/rice

Tasty 4 (4 (12oz)cups) Jambalaya, po'man Gumbo, Red beans & Shrimp etoufee

Tasty 4 (4 (12oz)cups) Jambalaya, po'man Gumbo, Red beans & Shrimp etoufee

$31.00

The best of 4, cup of jambalaya, po'man gumbo, red beans w/rice & shrimp etoufee. Can sub out shrimp etoufee for crawfish etoufee for additional charge.

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$11.00

sauteed zucchini, onions, bell peppers & corn over rice

Veggie bowl w/chicken

Veggie bowl w/chicken

$15.25

grilled chicken w/sauteed zucchini, onions, bell peppers & corn over rice. note picture is shrimp

Veggie bowl w/grilled fish

Veggie bowl w/grilled fish

$17.00

grilled fish w/sauteed zucchini, onions, bell peppers & corn over rice note bowl is picture w/shrimp

Veggie bowl w/grilled shrimp

Veggie bowl w/grilled shrimp

$19.00

grilled shrimp w/sauteed zucchini, onions, bell peppers & corn over rice

Shrimp, chicken & sausage gumbo

$21.25

Smothered okra w/tomatoes, chicken, sausage & shredded shortribs

$19.95

Big Zoe's

10 Zoes Wings

10 Zoes Wings

$13.00
12 Zoes Wings

12 Zoes Wings

$15.00
8 Zoes Wings

8 Zoes Wings

$10.00
Blackened Chicken Sammie & french fries

Blackened Chicken Sammie & french fries

$16.00

Blackened Chicken topped with truffle aioli, pickled red onion, lettuce, and tomato. Served with french fries

Debris Fries (Roast beef w/gravy)

Debris Fries (Roast beef w/gravy)

$13.00

seasoned fries smothered in shredded beef n gravy w/cheese, cream & green onions

Fried Chicken Sammie & french fries

Fried Chicken Sammie & french fries

$16.00

Fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, bread & butter pickles, and secret sauce. Served with Seasoned Wedges

Swamp fries

Swamp fries

$10.00

seasoned fries topped w/cheese, swamp sauce, pico & jalapenos. Can add chicken, fish or shrimp

Swamp fries w/chicken

Swamp fries w/chicken

$12.00

seasoned fries topped w/cheese, swamp sauce, pico & jalapenos. Can add chicken, fish or shrimp

Swamp fries w/fish

Swamp fries w/fish

$14.00

seasoned fries topped w/cheese, swamp sauce, pico & jalapenos. Can add chicken, fish or shrimp

Swamp fries w/shrimp

Swamp fries w/shrimp

$16.00

seasoned fries topped w/cheese, swamp sauce, pico & jalapenos. Can add chicken, fish or shrimp

Zoe's Murrieta Hot Chicken Sammie w/french fries

Zoe's Murrieta Hot Chicken Sammie w/french fries

$16.00

Fried Chicken breast dipped in Zinger Sauce topped with slaw and bread & butter pickles w/french fries

Creole Favorite Plates

2 Chicken strips & fries (No sides included)

$10.00
2 X 2 Chicken & Fish

2 X 2 Chicken & Fish

$28.00

2pieces of chicken & 2 pieces of fish includes choice of 2 lagniappes

2pc Sharon's Famous Fried Chicken

2pc Sharon's Famous Fried Chicken

$14.00

3pc chicken strips meal

$18.00
3pc Sharon's Famous Fried Chicken

3pc Sharon's Famous Fried Chicken

$16.00

4pc Chicken Strip Meal

$20.00
Big Easy(fish & shrimp)

Big Easy(fish & shrimp)

$29.00
Catfish Plate

Catfish Plate

$18.00
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00+
Double fish filet

Double fish filet

$25.00
Fried Pork chop

Fried Pork chop

$16.55

Grilled cat fish

$18.00

Grilled snapper fish

$18.00
Oxtails & Rice/gravy

Oxtails & Rice/gravy

$36.95
Red Snapper Plate

Red Snapper Plate

$18.00
Shrimp Plate

Shrimp Plate

$18.95
Swamp Boat

Swamp Boat

$34.00

Smothered pork chops w/rice in gravy

$16.95

Desserts

6 Beignets

6 Beignets

$9.00

Apple Cobbler

$8.00Out of stock
Banana pudding cheesecake W/vanilla wafer crust

Banana pudding cheesecake W/vanilla wafer crust

$9.00Out of stock

Berry peach cobbler

$9.00Out of stock
Blue Velvet Cake

Blue Velvet Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding W/bourbon Sauce (Pineapple, Cocunuts,raisins)

$9.00Out of stock
Carrot Cake (walnuts, pecans, pinapple, dates, coconut & raisins)

Carrot Cake (walnuts, pecans, pinapple, dates, coconut & raisins)

$9.00Out of stock
German chocolate cake

German chocolate cake

$9.00Out of stock
Lemon Blue Velvet Cake (Minion Cake)

Lemon Blue Velvet Cake (Minion Cake)

$8.00Out of stock
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$8.00Out of stock

Deliciousness in a deep dish pan peaches full of flavor w/butter & spices

Red Velvet Cake(layered)w/pecan frosting )

Red Velvet Cake(layered)w/pecan frosting )

$8.00Out of stock
Sweet Potato Cheesecake w/pecan shortbread crust

Sweet Potato Cheesecake w/pecan shortbread crust

$9.00Out of stock

Blend of cheesecake w/sweet potatoe pie filling & shortbread pecan crust

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$6.00Out of stock

yams mixed with sugar, butter & spices in a flaky pie crust

Breast cancer awareness Strawberry cake

Breast cancer awareness Strawberry cake

$8.00Out of stock

Breast cancer awareness strawberry cake

Whole German Chocolate cake (24hour notice)

$75.00Out of stock

Strawberry lemonade cake w/strawberry cream frosting

$6.95Out of stock

Family Meal

Box #1 8pc Chicken

Box #1 8pc Chicken

$27.00

Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins

Box #2 (8pc frish)

$37.00

Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins

Box #3 (12pc chicken)

$37.00

Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins

Box #4 (14pc fish)

$46.00

Box #5 (8pc chix & 8pc fish)

$50.00

Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins

Box #6 (8pc chix, 10pc fish, & 12 shrimp

Box #6 (8pc chix, 10pc fish, & 12 shrimp

$59.00

Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins

Box #7 (16 Pc Chicken)

$45.00

Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins

Box #8 (16pc fish & 24 shrimp)

$61.00

Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins

Box #9 (12pc chix & 12pc fish)

$64.00

Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins

Box #10 (16pc Chicken &16pc fish)

$72.00

Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins

Box #11 (12pc strips)

$40.00

Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins

Lagniappes

1 Extra Pork chop

$6.55

1 Pc Dark (Leg or Thigh)

$5.00

1 Waffle

$5.00

1pc Chicken (breast )

$6.00

1pc Catfish filet

$8.00

1pc Red Snapper

$8.00

2 Whole Wings

$6.00

6 Side Oysters

$14.00

6 side shrimp

$12.00
Braised Cabbage

Braised Cabbage

$6.55+

cabbage is braised w/onions, bellpeppers and seasoned w/creole seasonings no meat is added to dish

Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$6.55+

candied yams smothered in butter sugar & spices

Collard Greens w/smoked turkey

Collard Greens w/smoked turkey

$6.55+

tender collard greens slow cooked with onions, turkey and seasoned to perfection

Extra 2 corn bread

Extra 2 corn bread

$2.00

homemade cornbread muffins with just the right amount of flour, cornmeal & butter makes everything better

French Fries

$6.55+
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$6.55+
Garlic Parm fries

Garlic Parm fries

$6.55+

lightly seasoned crinkled cut fries topped w/garlic aioli & parmesan cheese

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$6.55+
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$6.55+

The best of the best!! noodles smothered in our own cheese sauce & seasoned to perfection topped w/more cheese baked till even better

Maque Choux Fried Corn

Maque Choux Fried Corn

$6.55+

fried corn w/onions, bell peppers, & tomatoes

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$6.55+

Not many dishes say Louisiana better than a bowl of red beans & rice on any given night (most common on a monday night). Famous Camellia Red kidney beans are cooked slowly with herbs, spices, smoked turkey meat & beef smoked sausage.

Rice w/gravy

Rice w/gravy

$6.55+
Sauteed Veggies

Sauteed Veggies

$6.55+

Seasoned blend of green & yellow squash, bell pepers, onions & corn

Side Beef Hot Link

$4.00

Side Remmy/Tartar

$0.35

Side Salad

$6.55+

spring mix w/tomato, cucumber & purple onion

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.55+

White rice

$4.00+

Sliced Tomatoes

$5.00

Side Of Gravy

$6.55+

Side salad

$6.55+

mashed potatoes

$6.55+

Po'boy

Bayou Classic (shrimp & oysters)

$21.00

All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries

Beef Hot Link Po Boy

Beef Hot Link Po Boy

$14.00

All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries

Cat Fish Poboy

Cat Fish Poboy

$17.00

All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries

Chicken strip Po Boy

$15.00

All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries

Fried Okra Po Boy

Fried Okra Po Boy

$14.00

All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries

Shrimp Po'boy

$19.00

All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries

Snapper Po Boy

Snapper Po Boy

$17.00

All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries

Swamp Boy Po'boy (fried fish & shrimp)

Swamp Boy Po'boy (fried fish & shrimp)

$20.00

All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries

Oyster Loaf boy

$21.00

All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries

Debris boy (roast beef n gravy)

$16.00

All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the taste of Louisiana cooking & family atmosphere! Its LOVE YOU CAN TASTE!!

Website

Location

24530 Village Walk Drive Unit A, Murrieta, CA 92562

Directions

