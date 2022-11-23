Sharon's Creole Kitchen
424 Reviews
$$
24530 Village Walk Drive Unit A
Murrieta, CA 92562
Popular Items
Bayou Hot Bowl
Crawfish Etouffee
(Pronounced A-to-fay) (French word meaning "smothered") We smother shrimp or crawfish in a rich tomato based gravy with trinity (onions, bellpepper, celery).
Cup crawfish etoufee
Cup Gumbo W/shrimp
**Note picture is a bowl of seafood gumbo) Gumbo is a stew or thick soup made with a " roux". This gumbo is a dark roux, seasoned with creole herbs & spices, shrimp, chicken & smoked sausage. Gumbo is served w/rice. Eating a bowl or cup of gumbo is fuel for your soul!
Cup Jambalya
**Note picture is of a bowl of jambalaya! (Pronounced Jahm-buh-lie-uh) The word is combination of the French word "jambon", meaning ham & the African word "aya" meaning rice. This dish is a blend of tomatoes, creole seasonings, chicken, & sausage (shrimp can be added) served w/rice
Cup Jambalya W\ Shrimp
Cup Po'Man Gumbo
** Note picture is of a bowl of seafood gumbo Gumbo is a stew or thick soup made with a " roux". This gumbo is a dark roux, seasoned with creole herbs & spices, shrimp, chicken & smoked sausage. Gumbo is served w/rice. Eating a bowl or cup of gumbo is fuel for your soul!
Cup shrimp etoufee
**Note the picture is of a bowl of etoufee (Pronounced A-to-fay) (French word meaning "smothered") We smother shrimp or crawfish in a rich tomato based gravy with trinity (onions, bellpepper, celery).
Grilled Boubon Salmon w/veggie Special
Jambalaya
(Pronounced Jahm-buh-lie-uh) The word is combination of the French word "jambon", meaning ham & the African word "aya" meaning rice. This dish is a blend of tomatoes, creole seasonings, chicken, & sausage (shrimp can be added) served w/rice
Po'Man Gumbo (chicken & sausage)
Gumbo is a stew or thick soup made with a " roux". This gumbo is a dark roux, seasoned with creole herbs & spices, shrimp, chicken & smoked sausage. Gumbo is served w/rice. Eating a bowl or cup of gumbo is fuel for your soul! Note: PoMan gumbo is the the base of seafood gumbo, it only has chicken & sausage no crab or shrimp is in the PoMan gumbo . picture shown is of seafood gumbo!
Red Beans & Rice Bowl w/link
Not many dishes say Louisiana better than a bowl of red beans & rice on any given night (most common on a monday night). Famous Camellia Red kidney beans are cooked slowly with herbs, spices, smoked turkey meat & beef smoked sausage.
Seafood Gumbo
Gumbo is a stew or thick soup made with a " roux". This gumbo is a dark roux, seasoned with creole herbs & spices, shrimp, chicken & smoked sausage. Gumbo is served w/rice. Eating a bowl or cup of gumbo is fuel for your soul!
Shrimp Etoufee
(Pronounced A-to-fay) (French word meaning "smothered") We smother shrimp or crawfish in a rich tomato based gravy with trinity (onions, bellpepper, celery).
Tasty 3 ( 3 (12oz)cups ) Jambalaya, po man Gumbo, Red Beans
The best of "3" cup of po'man gumbo, jambalaya, & red beans w/rice
Tasty 4 (4 (12oz)cups) Jambalaya, po'man Gumbo, Red beans & Shrimp etoufee
The best of 4, cup of jambalaya, po'man gumbo, red beans w/rice & shrimp etoufee. Can sub out shrimp etoufee for crawfish etoufee for additional charge.
Veggie Bowl
sauteed zucchini, onions, bell peppers & corn over rice
Veggie bowl w/chicken
grilled chicken w/sauteed zucchini, onions, bell peppers & corn over rice. note picture is shrimp
Veggie bowl w/grilled fish
grilled fish w/sauteed zucchini, onions, bell peppers & corn over rice note bowl is picture w/shrimp
Veggie bowl w/grilled shrimp
grilled shrimp w/sauteed zucchini, onions, bell peppers & corn over rice
Shrimp, chicken & sausage gumbo
Smothered okra w/tomatoes, chicken, sausage & shredded shortribs
Big Zoe's
10 Zoes Wings
12 Zoes Wings
8 Zoes Wings
Blackened Chicken Sammie & french fries
Blackened Chicken topped with truffle aioli, pickled red onion, lettuce, and tomato. Served with french fries
Debris Fries (Roast beef w/gravy)
seasoned fries smothered in shredded beef n gravy w/cheese, cream & green onions
Fried Chicken Sammie & french fries
Fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, bread & butter pickles, and secret sauce. Served with Seasoned Wedges
Swamp fries
seasoned fries topped w/cheese, swamp sauce, pico & jalapenos. Can add chicken, fish or shrimp
Swamp fries w/chicken
seasoned fries topped w/cheese, swamp sauce, pico & jalapenos. Can add chicken, fish or shrimp
Swamp fries w/fish
seasoned fries topped w/cheese, swamp sauce, pico & jalapenos. Can add chicken, fish or shrimp
Swamp fries w/shrimp
seasoned fries topped w/cheese, swamp sauce, pico & jalapenos. Can add chicken, fish or shrimp
Zoe's Murrieta Hot Chicken Sammie w/french fries
Fried Chicken breast dipped in Zinger Sauce topped with slaw and bread & butter pickles w/french fries
Creole Favorite Plates
2 Chicken strips & fries (No sides included)
2 X 2 Chicken & Fish
2pieces of chicken & 2 pieces of fish includes choice of 2 lagniappes
2pc Sharon's Famous Fried Chicken
3pc chicken strips meal
3pc Sharon's Famous Fried Chicken
4pc Chicken Strip Meal
Big Easy(fish & shrimp)
Catfish Plate
Chicken & Waffles
Double fish filet
Fried Pork chop
Grilled cat fish
Grilled snapper fish
Oxtails & Rice/gravy
Red Snapper Plate
Shrimp Plate
Swamp Boat
Smothered pork chops w/rice in gravy
Desserts
6 Beignets
Apple Cobbler
Banana pudding cheesecake W/vanilla wafer crust
Berry peach cobbler
Blue Velvet Cake
Bread Pudding W/bourbon Sauce (Pineapple, Cocunuts,raisins)
Carrot Cake (walnuts, pecans, pinapple, dates, coconut & raisins)
German chocolate cake
Lemon Blue Velvet Cake (Minion Cake)
Peach Cobbler
Deliciousness in a deep dish pan peaches full of flavor w/butter & spices
Red Velvet Cake(layered)w/pecan frosting )
Sweet Potato Cheesecake w/pecan shortbread crust
Blend of cheesecake w/sweet potatoe pie filling & shortbread pecan crust
Sweet Potato Pie
yams mixed with sugar, butter & spices in a flaky pie crust
Breast cancer awareness Strawberry cake
Breast cancer awareness strawberry cake
Whole German Chocolate cake (24hour notice)
Strawberry lemonade cake w/strawberry cream frosting
Family Meal
Box #1 8pc Chicken
Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins
Box #2 (8pc frish)
Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins
Box #3 (12pc chicken)
Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins
Box #4 (14pc fish)
Box #5 (8pc chix & 8pc fish)
Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins
Box #6 (8pc chix, 10pc fish, & 12 shrimp
Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins
Box #7 (16 Pc Chicken)
Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins
Box #8 (16pc fish & 24 shrimp)
Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins
Box #9 (12pc chix & 12pc fish)
Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins
Box #10 (16pc Chicken &16pc fish)
Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins
Box #11 (12pc strips)
Family meals include 2 family size lagniappes & 6 corn bread muffins
Lagniappes
1 Extra Pork chop
1 Pc Dark (Leg or Thigh)
1 Waffle
1pc Chicken (breast )
1pc Catfish filet
1pc Red Snapper
2 Whole Wings
6 Side Oysters
6 side shrimp
Braised Cabbage
cabbage is braised w/onions, bellpeppers and seasoned w/creole seasonings no meat is added to dish
Candied Yams
candied yams smothered in butter sugar & spices
Collard Greens w/smoked turkey
tender collard greens slow cooked with onions, turkey and seasoned to perfection
Extra 2 corn bread
homemade cornbread muffins with just the right amount of flour, cornmeal & butter makes everything better
French Fries
Fried Okra
Garlic Parm fries
lightly seasoned crinkled cut fries topped w/garlic aioli & parmesan cheese
Hushpuppies
Mac n Cheese
The best of the best!! noodles smothered in our own cheese sauce & seasoned to perfection topped w/more cheese baked till even better
Maque Choux Fried Corn
fried corn w/onions, bell peppers, & tomatoes
Red Beans & Rice
Not many dishes say Louisiana better than a bowl of red beans & rice on any given night (most common on a monday night). Famous Camellia Red kidney beans are cooked slowly with herbs, spices, smoked turkey meat & beef smoked sausage.
Rice w/gravy
Sauteed Veggies
Seasoned blend of green & yellow squash, bell pepers, onions & corn
Side Beef Hot Link
Side Remmy/Tartar
Side Salad
spring mix w/tomato, cucumber & purple onion
Sweet Potato Fries
White rice
Sliced Tomatoes
Side Of Gravy
Side salad
mashed potatoes
Po'boy
Bayou Classic (shrimp & oysters)
All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries
Beef Hot Link Po Boy
All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries
Cat Fish Poboy
All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries
Chicken strip Po Boy
All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries
Fried Okra Po Boy
All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries
Shrimp Po'boy
All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries
Snapper Po Boy
All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries
Swamp Boy Po'boy (fried fish & shrimp)
All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries
Oyster Loaf boy
All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries
Debris boy (roast beef n gravy)
All po'boys come fully dressed w/lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade remoulade sauce served on french roll w/french fries or sweet potato fries
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the taste of Louisiana cooking & family atmosphere! Its LOVE YOU CAN TASTE!!
24530 Village Walk Drive Unit A, Murrieta, CA 92562