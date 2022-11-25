Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shrimp King 6858 Marshall Road

review star

No reviews yet

6858 Marshall Road

Upper Darby, PA 19082

Order Again

Popular Items

(3) Variety Tacos Pack
Grilled Shrimp taco
Philly Steak Taco

" Dam Good' Tacos

Our Tacos are made with best ingredients to assure freshness and great taste, try any of our Tacos and be prepared to be delighted!!
(3) Variety Tacos Pack

(3) Variety Tacos Pack

Your choice of 3 of your favorite Tacos

(5) Tacos Pack

Your Choice of 5 of your favorite Tacos

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.40

Panko breaded Flounder topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, kings' sauce, taco sauce, homemade tartar on toasted flour tortilla

Iced Tea

$1.75
Philly Steak Taco

Philly Steak Taco

$3.50

Steak Taco Topped with lettuce tomato. onions, King sauce, taco sauce and house made ranch Dressing

Shrimp Po Boy Taco

Shrimp Po Boy Taco

$4.40

Taco topped with Lettuce, tomato and King Sauce

Spicy Shrimp Taco

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$4.40

Crispy fried shrimp dipped in spicy honey on a toasted flour tortilla topped w/ lettuce, tomato, onions, king sauce ranch dressing

Steak & Shrimp

Steak & Shrimp

$5.95

Steak & Shrimp taco topped w/ lettuce, tomato, onions, king sauces, taco sauce, ranch dressing on flour tortilla

Grilled Shrimp taco

Grilled Shrimp taco

$4.40

Old bay seasoned Grilled shrimp taco topped w/ lettuce, tomato, onions, king sauce, taco sauce

(2) tacos

$8.76

Chicken Steak Taco

$3.50

Chicken & Steak Taco

$5.95

Beverages

Iced Tea

$1.75

whiting platter

Cornmeal Coated fried Whiting fish wtih Two sides
whiting

whiting

$10.00

extra Fish

$3.50

Flounder

Cornmeal coated Fried Founder with two sides
Flounder Platter

Flounder Platter

$11.00

Extra Fish

$3.99

Shrimp Platter

Five Golden Fried shrimp with Two sides
Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$13.99

Extra Shrimp 1.80 ea

$1.80

Extra Cocktail sauce

cokctail Sauce

$0.50

tartar sauce

$0.50

Six Steak & Shrimp Tacos combo

Steak & Shrimp Tacos Combo

$22.50

Cheese

$1.20

Two Steak & Fries & Drink

Steak Fries & drink

$9.99

Cheese

$0.80

Chicken Steak

$9.99

1 Steak & 1 Chicken

$9.99

Two Shrimp tacos & Fries & drink

Shrimp or Fish & fries & drink

$10.99

Po Boy

$10.99

Grilled

$10.99

Fish

$10.99

Spicy

$10.99

Four Golden Fried Shrimp

Ketchup

Hot Sauce

Salt

Pepper

Four Shrimp

Four Shrimp

$7.65

Six Golden Fried Shrimp

Ketchup

Hot Sauce

Salt

Pepper

No Toppings

Six Fried shrimp

Six Fried shrimp

$11.50

Eight Golden Fried Shrimp

Ketchup

Hot Sauce

Salt

Pepper

No Topping

Eight fried Shrimp

Eight fried Shrimp

$15.30

Dozen Golden Fried Shrimp

Homemade Golden Fried Shrimp made with fresh ingredients

Ketchup

Hot Sauce

Salt

Pepper

No Toppings

Hot Sauce

Dozen Fried Shrimp

Dozen Fried Shrimp

$23.00

Po Boy Fish Sandwich

No Lettuce

No Tomato

No Sauce

Sauce on the Side

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.95

Po Boy Shrimp Burger

No Lettuce

No Tomato

No Sauce

Shrimp Burger

$8.95

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$2.75

Potato Salad

potato salad

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

macaroni salad

$3.00

String Beans

String Beans

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Order and enjoy the best Tacos, Fried Shrimp there is. We've dedicated our restaurant to preparing with the freshest ingredients to our food that truly makes the difference, you will be hooked after one bite!!!!

Location

6858 Marshall Road, Upper Darby, PA 19082

Directions

