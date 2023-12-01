Southern Style Seafood - Philadelphia 163 North 60th Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! All our delicious menu items will have your taste buds wanting more.
163 North 60th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
