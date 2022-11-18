Main picView gallery

Craftys Soul Plus 5610 Lancaster Ave

No reviews yet

5610 Lancaster Avenue

Suite 800

Philadelphia, PA 19131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Platter
Lamb Chops Platter
Flavored Wings Platter

PLATTERS

Whiting Platter

$17.00

Chicken Wings Platter

$18.00

Chicken Breast Platter

$18.00

Tilapia Platter

$15.00

Salmon Platter

$20.00

Turkey Chops Platter

$17.00

Lamb Chops Platter

$24.99

Shrimp Platter

$18.00

General Tso Salmon Platter

$22.00

Honey Jerk Chicken Platter

$22.00

General Tso Tilapia Platter

$17.00

General Tso Shrimp Platter

$20.00

Short Ribs Platter

$20.00

Flavored Shrimp Platter

$21.00

Flavored Wings Platter

$17.00

Turkey Wings Platter

$19.99

Crab Cake Platter

$21.00

Veggie Platter

$17.00

3 sides in a platter

FLAVORED WINGS

10 Flavored Wings

$12.00

20 Flavored Wings

$24.00

CHICKEN WINGS

6 WINGS

$12.00

12 WINGS

$18.00

SHRIMP

1/2 DOZEN FRIED SHRIMP

$12.00

1 DOZEN FRIED SHRIMP

$24.00

1/2 DOZEN SAUTEED SHRIMP

$12.00

1 DOZEN SAUTEED SHRIMP

$24.00

BURGERS

BEEF BURGER

$8.00

TURKEY BURGER

$8.00

Crafty burger

$17.00

Crab Burger

$11.00

FRENCH FRIES

SMALL FRIES

$3.50

LARGE FRIES

$5.00

Crab fries

$11.00

SANDWICHES

WHITING SANDWICH

$10.00

TILAPIA SANDWICH

$8.00

CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

$9.00

TURKEY CHOPS SANDWICH

$11.00

BOWLS

LAMB BOWL

$22.00

SALMON BOWL

$22.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL

$20.99

CRAFTY BOWL

$24.99

SHRIMP BOWL

$22.00

FRIED RICE

TILAPIA FRIED RICE

$15.00

WHITING FRIED RICE

$18.00

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$18.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$18.00

SALMON FRIED RICE

$20.00

LAMB FRIED RICE

$20.00

PLAIN FRIED RICE

$13.00

ALFREDO

SALMON ALFREDO

$20.00

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$17.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$15.00

PLAIN ALFREDO

$13.00

WRAPS

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK WRAP

$15.99

SALMON WRAP

$13.00

SHRIMP WRAP

$17.00

SALMON & SHRIMP WRAP

$22.00

SALMON CHEESESTEAK

$20.00

DRINKS

Sprite

$1.75

Pepsi

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$1.75Out of stock

Brisk Ice Tea

$3.00

Clear Fruit

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Sunkist

$1.75

Water

$1.00

Snapple

$3.00Out of stock

Homemade lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

SIDES

SWEET POTATOES

$7.00+

MAC AND CHEESE

$7.00+

COLLARD GREENS

$7.00+

RICE

$7.00+

CABBAGE

$7.00+

STRING BEANS

$7.00+

SHRIMP MAC AND CHEESE

$12.99+

CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI MAC

$12.99+

Potato Salad

$7.00+Out of stock

Broccoli

$7.00+

Crab Mac & Cheese

$12.99+

Seafood Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Small Sweet Potato

$5.00

Small Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Small Potato Salad

$5.00

Small Collard Greens

$5.00

Small Rice

$5.00

Small Cabbage

$5.00

Small String Beans

$5.00

Small Crab Mac

$7.00

Small Shrimp Mac

$7.00

Small Chicken Mac

$7.00

DESSERT

Banana Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry shortcake

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff

$10.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake Fluff

$10.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Pound Cake

$5.00

EXTRAS

Piece of lamb

$5.00

Piece of Salmon

$11.00

Piece of Shrimp

$2.00

Turkey Wing

$3.75

Piece of rib

$4.00

Bed of Rice

$3.00

Sauce

$1.00

Piece of Whiting

$5.00

Crab Cake

$7.00

Waffles

$7.50

MON-FRI LUNCH SPECIAL 12-3

5 Party Chicken Wing and Fries Platter

$5.00

5 party wings with fries (no flavor)

Burger and Fries Platter

$7.00

Burger with fries

Mini Chicken Cheesesteak and Fries Platter

$8.00

Mini Cheesesteak with Fries

Tilapia Sandwich and Fries Platter

$5.00

SALAD

Buffalo Salmon Salad

$17.00

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Plain Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Salad

$17.00

BRUNCH

Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Fish and Grits

$17.00

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

DELIVERY

0-1 miles

$7.00

1-2 miles

$9.00

2-3 miles

$10.00

3-4 miles

$15.00

HAPPY HOUR MON- FRI 5-7

3 Chicken Wing Platter

$10.00

Happy Hour Salmon Platter

$15.00

Happy Hour General Tso Salmon

$15.00

Specials

Salmon Platter

$10.00

General Tso Salmon Platter

$10.00

Salmon Bowl

$10.00

1 crab cake with fries

$10.00

PLATTERS

Whiting Platter

$20.00

Chicken Wings Platter

$21.00

Chicken Breast Platter

$21.00

Tilapia Platter

$19.00

Salmon Platter

$23.00

Turkey Chops Platter

$20.00

Lamb Chops Platter

$27.99

Shrimp Platter

$21.00

General Tso Salmon Platter

$25.00

Honey Jerk Chicken Platter

$23.00

General Tso Tilapia Platter

$20.00

General Tso Shrimp Platter

$23.00

Short Ribs Platter

$25.00

Flavored Shrimp Platter

$24.00

Flavored Wings Platter

$20.00

Turkey Wings Platter

$22.99

FLAVORED WINGS

10 Flavored Wings

$15.00

20 Flavored Wings

$27.00

CHICKEN WINGS

6 WINGS

$15.00

12 WINGS

$21.00

SHRIMP

1/2 DOZEN FRIED SHRIMP

$15.00

1 DOZEN FRIED SHRIMP

$27.00

1/2 DOZEN SAUTEED SHRIMP

$15.00

1 DOZEN SAUTEED SHRIMP

$27.00

BURGERS

BEEF BURGER

$11.00

TURKEY BURGER

$11.00

FRENCH FRIES

SMALL FRIES

$6.00

LARGE FRIES

$7.50

SANDWICHES

WHITING SANDWICH

$13.00

TILAPIA SANDWICH

$11.00

CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

$12.00

TURKEY CHOPS SANDWICH

$14.00

BOWLS

LAMB BOWL

$25.00

SALMON BOWL

$25.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL

$23.99

CRAFTY BOWL

$27.99

SHRIMP BOWL

$25.00

FRIED RICE

TILAPIA FRIED RICE

$17.00

WHITING FRIED RICE

$20.00

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$20.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$20.00

SALMON FRIED RICE

$23.00

LAMB FRIED RICE

$23.00

ALFREDO

SALMON ALFREDO

$23.00

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$19.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$17.00

WRAPS

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK WRAP

$18.99

SALMON WRAP

$16.00

SHRIMP WRAP

$20.00

SALMON & SHRIMP WRAP

$25.00

DRINKS

Sprite

$4.75

Pepsi

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$4.75Out of stock

Brisk Ice Tea

$4.75

Clear Fruit

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$4.75

Sunkist

$4.75

Water

$4.00

SIDES

SWEET POTATOES

$7.00+

MAC AND CHEESE

$7.00+

COLLARD GREENS

$7.00+

RICE

$7.00+

CABBAGE

$7.00+

STRING BEANS

$7.00+

SHRIMP MAC AND CHEESE

$12.99+

CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI MAC

$12.99+

Potato Salad

$7.00+Out of stock

Broccoli

$7.00+

Small Sweet Potato

$8.00

Small Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Small Potato Salad

$8.00

Small Collard Greens

$8.00

Small Rice

$8.00

Small Cabbage

$8.00

Small String Beans

$8.00

Small Crab Mac

$10.00

Small Shrimp Mac

$10.00

Small Chicken Mac

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5610 Lancaster Avenue, Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

