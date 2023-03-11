Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Tuna 2451 N 54th street

2451 N 54th street

Philadelphia, PA 19131

Food

Japanese Fried Rice

Japanese Fried Rice with Chicken

$12.95

onion, carrots, green beans, mushroom

Japanese Fried Rice with Seafood

$17.95

onion, carrots, green beans, mushroom, scallop, shrimp, crabmeat, and fish cake

Japanese Fried Rice with Shrimp

$13.95

onion, carrots, green beans, mushroom

Japanese Fried Rice with Vegetables

$10.95

Japanese Stir-Fried Ramen

Stir Fried Ramen with Chicken

$13.95

stir-fried ramen w. onion, carrots, cabbage & mushroom

Stir Fried Ramen with Seafood

$17.95

stir-fried ramen w. onion, carrots, cabbage & mushroom, scallop, shrimp, crabmeat, and fish cake

Stir Fried Ramen with Shrimp

$13.95

stir-fried ramen w. onion, carrots, cabbage & mushroom

Stir Fried Ramen with Vegetable

$11.95

stir-fried ramen w. onion, carrots, cabbage & mushroom

Japanese Stir-Fried Udon

Stir-Fried Udon with Chicken

$15.95

stir-fried udon with onion, carrots, cabbage, mushroom, and scallion

Stir-Fried Udon with Seafood

$17.95

stir-fried udon with onion, carrots, cabbage, mushroom, and scallion,scallop, shrimp, crabmeat, and fish cake

Stir-Fried Udon with Shrimp

$15.95

stir-fried udon with onion, carrots, cabbage, mushroom, and scallion

Stir-Fried Udon with Vegetable

$13.95

stir-fried udon with onion, carrots, cabbage, mushroom, and scallion

Kitchen Appetizer

Cheese Wonton (6)

$6.95

Deep fried, crab stick, cream cheese

Chicken Tempura

$9.50

Deep fried battered shrimp with vetable tempura, spicy ponzu sauce

Edamame

$5.00

Steam or seasoned spicy

Fried Calamari

$10.50

Come with homemade special sauce

Pork Gyoza (6)

$6.50

Steamed or pan fried pork dumpling

Rock Shrimp

$8.95

Deep fried shrimp ball with sauce

Shrimp Shumai (10)

$8.00

Vegetable Spring Roll (2)

$4.00

Veggie Gyoza (6)

$6.50

Steamed or pan fried veggie dumpling

vegetable tempura

$9.50

shrimp tempura

$9.50

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice with Chicken

$13.95

onion, carrot, green bean, mushroom, pinapple and egg

Pineapple Fried Rice with Shrimp

$14.95

onion, carrot, green bean, mushroom, pinapple and egg

Pineapple Fried Rice with Vegetable

$11.95

onion, carrot, green bean, mushroom, pinapple and egg

Pad Thai

Chicken Pad Thai

$15.95

stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, egg, bean sprouts, nasil, peanuts, lime and special sauce

Seafood Pad Thai

$17.95

stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, egg, bean sprouts, nasil, peanuts, lime and special sauce, scallop, shrimp, crabmeat and fish cake

Shrimp Pad Thai

$15.95

stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, egg, bean sprouts, nasil, peanuts, lime and special sauce

Vegetable Pad Thai

$13.95

stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, egg, bean sprouts, nasil, peanuts, lime and special sauce

Ramen/Udon

Miso Ramen/Udon

$12.95

egg, fish cake, seaweed and mushroom (choice of chashu pork or chicken)

Seafood Udon

$18.95

scallops, shrimp, fish cake, mussels, seaweed

Shoyu Ramen/Udon

$12.95

egg, fish cake, seaweed and mushroom (choice of chashu pork or chicken)

Tantan Ramen/Udon

$13.95

egg, fish cake, seaweed and mushroom (choice of chashu pork or chicken)

Tempura Udon

$13.95

shrimp tempura, seaweed and fish cake

Vegetable Ramen/Udon

$11.50

mushroom, zucchini, broccoli, carrot, and seaweed

Salad & Soup

Avocado salad

$6.50

Garden salad

$5.00

Fresh lettuce, carrots, and cucumbers with ginger dressing

Kani salad

$6.50

Crab stick, cucumber, mayo, fish, and egg

Mango kani salad

$7.50

Miso soup

$3.50

Soybean paste, tofu, seaweed and scallion

Sashimi salad

$10.95

An assortment of fish (chefs choice), caviar, and special sauce

Seaweed salad

$4.50

Side Orders

Brown Rice Extra

$2.50

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Ginger

$1.00

Spicy Mayo Suce

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Wasabi

$1.00

White Rice

$2.50

Sushi

Sushi bar Appetizer

Chili tuna

$10.95

Dinosaur eggs (2)

$9.95

Fuji crab mountain

$12.95

Sashimi sampler (6)

$11.95

Spicy salmon pizza

$11.95

Spicy tuna pizza

$11.95

spicy tuna tartar

$9.50

Sushi samler (5)

$10.95

Tako su

$13.95

Thin slice takoserved w. yuzu soy

Tuna dumplings (2)

$13.95

Tuna sundae

$10.95

Wasabi cracker

$9.95

Spicy tuna or spicy salmon

Yellowtail jalapeno

$11.95

Sushi & Sashimi

Branzino

$6.50

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Crab stick(kani)

$5.00

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Eel

$6.50

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Egg (tomago)

$5.00

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Flying fish roe (Tobiko)

$6.00

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Mackeral(saba)

$6.00

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Octopus (tako)

$6.50

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Red clam (Hokkigai)

$5.50

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Salmon Roe (ikura)

$8.00

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Salmon(sake)

$6.50

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Scallop (hotateo)

$8.00

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Shrimp (ebi)

$5.00

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Smelt fish roe (Masago)

$5.50

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Smoked salmon

$6.50

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Tuna(Maguro)

$6.50

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

White tuna

$6.00

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Yellowtail(hamachi)

$6.50

A La Carte 2 Pcs per order

Sushi bar entress

Served with Miso Soup

Chirashi

$24.95

Assorted 15 pcs sashimi over sushi rice

Eel combo

$21.95

6 pcs eel sushi, 1 eel roll

Salmon combo

$21.95

6 pcs salmon sushi, 1 salmon roll

Sashimi deluxe

$24.95

15 pcs assorted fish

Sushi deluxe

$24.95

9 pcs sushi, 1spicy tuna roll

Sushi sashimi combo

$26.95

9 pcs sashimi,5 pcs sushi,1 spicy tuna roll

Tri-color sashimi

$24.95

4 pcs salmon,4 pcs tuna,4 pcs yellowtail

TRI-color sushi

$25.95

4 pcs salmon,4 pcs tuna ,yellowtail

Tuna combo

$22.95

6 pcs tuna sushi,1tuna roll

Unagi don

$18.50

8 pcs BBQ eel over sushi rice

Signature roll

Best Fried Roll

$13.95

spicy cruncy salmon roll, topped with salmon, avocado, tempura flakes and spicy mayo

Birthday Roll

$14.95

white tuna, salmon, tune, avocado, masago and oshinko, wrapped in soy papper