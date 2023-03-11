- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Fat Tuna - 2451 N 54th street
Fat Tuna 2451 N 54th street
No reviews yet
2451 N 54th street
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Japanese Fried Rice
Japanese Fried Rice with Chicken
onion, carrots, green beans, mushroom
Japanese Fried Rice with Seafood
onion, carrots, green beans, mushroom, scallop, shrimp, crabmeat, and fish cake
Japanese Fried Rice with Shrimp
onion, carrots, green beans, mushroom
Japanese Fried Rice with Vegetables
Japanese Stir-Fried Ramen
Stir Fried Ramen with Chicken
stir-fried ramen w. onion, carrots, cabbage & mushroom
Stir Fried Ramen with Seafood
stir-fried ramen w. onion, carrots, cabbage & mushroom, scallop, shrimp, crabmeat, and fish cake
Stir Fried Ramen with Shrimp
stir-fried ramen w. onion, carrots, cabbage & mushroom
Stir Fried Ramen with Vegetable
stir-fried ramen w. onion, carrots, cabbage & mushroom
Japanese Stir-Fried Udon
Stir-Fried Udon with Chicken
stir-fried udon with onion, carrots, cabbage, mushroom, and scallion
Stir-Fried Udon with Seafood
stir-fried udon with onion, carrots, cabbage, mushroom, and scallion,scallop, shrimp, crabmeat, and fish cake
Stir-Fried Udon with Shrimp
stir-fried udon with onion, carrots, cabbage, mushroom, and scallion
Stir-Fried Udon with Vegetable
stir-fried udon with onion, carrots, cabbage, mushroom, and scallion
Kitchen Appetizer
Cheese Wonton (6)
Deep fried, crab stick, cream cheese
Chicken Tempura
Deep fried battered shrimp with vetable tempura, spicy ponzu sauce
Edamame
Steam or seasoned spicy
Fried Calamari
Come with homemade special sauce
Pork Gyoza (6)
Steamed or pan fried pork dumpling
Rock Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp ball with sauce
Shrimp Shumai (10)
Vegetable Spring Roll (2)
Veggie Gyoza (6)
Steamed or pan fried veggie dumpling
vegetable tempura
shrimp tempura
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pad Thai
Chicken Pad Thai
stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, egg, bean sprouts, nasil, peanuts, lime and special sauce
Seafood Pad Thai
stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, egg, bean sprouts, nasil, peanuts, lime and special sauce, scallop, shrimp, crabmeat and fish cake
Shrimp Pad Thai
stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, egg, bean sprouts, nasil, peanuts, lime and special sauce
Vegetable Pad Thai
stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, egg, bean sprouts, nasil, peanuts, lime and special sauce
Ramen/Udon
Miso Ramen/Udon
egg, fish cake, seaweed and mushroom (choice of chashu pork or chicken)
Seafood Udon
scallops, shrimp, fish cake, mussels, seaweed
Shoyu Ramen/Udon
egg, fish cake, seaweed and mushroom (choice of chashu pork or chicken)
Tantan Ramen/Udon
egg, fish cake, seaweed and mushroom (choice of chashu pork or chicken)
Tempura Udon
shrimp tempura, seaweed and fish cake
Vegetable Ramen/Udon
mushroom, zucchini, broccoli, carrot, and seaweed
Salad & Soup
Avocado salad
Garden salad
Fresh lettuce, carrots, and cucumbers with ginger dressing
Kani salad
Crab stick, cucumber, mayo, fish, and egg
Mango kani salad
Miso soup
Soybean paste, tofu, seaweed and scallion
Sashimi salad
An assortment of fish (chefs choice), caviar, and special sauce
Seaweed salad
Side Orders
Sushi
Sushi bar Appetizer
Chili tuna
Dinosaur eggs (2)
Fuji crab mountain
Sashimi sampler (6)
Spicy salmon pizza
Spicy tuna pizza
spicy tuna tartar
Sushi samler (5)
Tako su
Thin slice takoserved w. yuzu soy
Tuna dumplings (2)
Tuna sundae
Wasabi cracker
Spicy tuna or spicy salmon
Yellowtail jalapeno
Sushi & Sashimi
Branzino
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Crab stick(kani)
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Eel
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Egg (tomago)
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Flying fish roe (Tobiko)
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Mackeral(saba)
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Octopus (tako)
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Red clam (Hokkigai)
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Salmon Roe (ikura)
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Salmon(sake)
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Scallop (hotateo)
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Shrimp (ebi)
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Smelt fish roe (Masago)
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Smoked salmon
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Tuna(Maguro)
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
White tuna
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Yellowtail(hamachi)
A La Carte 2 Pcs per order
Sushi bar entress
Chirashi
Assorted 15 pcs sashimi over sushi rice
Eel combo
6 pcs eel sushi, 1 eel roll
Salmon combo
6 pcs salmon sushi, 1 salmon roll
Sashimi deluxe
15 pcs assorted fish
Sushi deluxe
9 pcs sushi, 1spicy tuna roll
Sushi sashimi combo
9 pcs sashimi,5 pcs sushi,1 spicy tuna roll
Tri-color sashimi
4 pcs salmon,4 pcs tuna,4 pcs yellowtail
TRI-color sushi
4 pcs salmon,4 pcs tuna ,yellowtail
Tuna combo
6 pcs tuna sushi,1tuna roll
Unagi don
8 pcs BBQ eel over sushi rice