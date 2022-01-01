Restaurant header imageView gallery

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill City Line Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2481 N 54th St

Philadelphia, PA 19131

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Wings (10)
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Landmark Fries

Buffalo Chicken

Fried Wings (10)

$14.99

Breaded and double fried chicken wings. Served with celery, bleu cheese or ranch dressing & up to two sauces for every ten wings

Grilled Wings (10)

$14.99

Seasoned, slow roasted and grilled to order. Served with celery, lemon wedges and bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Buffalo Tenders (5)

$11.99

5 Crispy chicken tenders tossed in one of our wing sauces. Served with celery, bleu cheese or ranch dressing & choice of sauce.

Fried Wings (25)

$34.99

Breaded and double fried chicken wings. Served with celery, bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Fried Wings (50)

$69.99

Breaded and double fried chicken wings. Served with celery, bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Fried Wings (100)

$134.99

Breaded and double fried chicken wings. Served with celery, bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Fries

Landmark Fries

$6.99

Beer battered fries tossed with our house seasoning blend. Vegan.

Garlic Parm Fries

$8.99

Beer battered fries tossed with truffle salt, parmesan cheese and garlic. Vegetarian.

Old Bay Fries

$8.99

Beer battered fries tossed with Old Bay seasoning with a side of american cheese sauce. Vegetarian [can be vegan]

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Served with cinnamon butter sauce. Vegetarian [can be vegan]

Appetizer

Asian Chicken Skewers

$12.99

marinated for 24 hours, skewered, grilled basted with asian bbq sauce & topped with sesame seeds and green onions

Baked Chicken Nachos

$16.99

house corn tortillas covered with our signature 4 cheese blend, black beans, roasted corn, pickled jalapenos, cilantro lime sour cream sauce, roasted chicken and pico de gallo. Garnished with fresh chopped cilantro. [can be vegetarian]

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$12.99

House made with sauteed onions & american cheese. Served over ranch dressing and topped with buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles.

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.99

House made with sauteed onions & american cheese. Served over sriracha ketchup and topped with cherry pepper relish.

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

five fried tenders served with honey mustard sauce

Crab Bread EXTRA

$3.00

Guacamole

$12.99

house-made & served with crispy corn tortillas. Vegan.

Landmark Combo

$18.99

Old bay fries, chicken quesadilla & chicken fingers served with honey mustard, american cheese sauce & sour cream

Lobster Mac

$19.99

lobster meat and shell pasta mixed in a cheddar, cooper sharp and gruyere cheese sauce topped with old bay seasoned breadcrumbs

Maryland Crab Dip

$14.99

three cheese crab dip topped with toasted bread crumbs & served with warm garlic crostini

Pretzel Sticks

$12.99

Buttered and Baked. Served with sweet & spicy mustard, cinnamon butter & american cheese sauce. Vegetarian.

Soups

Baked Onion Soup

$8.99

with toasted sourdough bread, melted provolone & swiss cheese.

Creamy Broccoli Soup

$7.99+

Blended broccoli, cauliflower and potatoes with chopped broccoli florets. Served with sourdough toast from LeBus.

Seafood Bisque

$6.99+

shrimp, crab and lobster bisque Served with sourdough toast from LeBus.

Short Rib Chili

$6.99+

sweet & spicy chili topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese & roasted peppers served with a side of house made tortilla chips.

Tomato Bisque

$7.99+

Tomato Basil Bisque. Served with sourdough toast from LeBus.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.99

romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese & croutons. Served with a multi-grain roll. Vegetarian.

Chipotle Salad

$11.99

pico de gallo, black beans, roasted corn, monterey jack cheese, roasted peppers, chipotle ranch dressing & mixed greens topped with crispy tortilla strips. Served with a multi-grain roll. Vegetarian.

Cobb Salad

$15.99

roasted chicken breast, mixed greens, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, & hard boiled eggs dressed with a balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a multi-grain roll.

Jerk Salmon Salad

$16.99

mixed greens, mango salsa, toasted almonds, goat cheese & tossed in a cilantro vinaigrette. Served with multi-grain roll.

Spinach Salad

$11.99Out of stock

baby spinach topped with goat cheese, walnuts, grapes & apples dressed with a raspberry vinaigrette. Served with a multi-grain roll. Vegetarian [can be vegan].

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.99

Sm House Salad

$6.99

Sandwiches

Asian Salmon

$16.99

grilled salmon, lettuce & tomato with a wasabi aioli & sweet soy glaze on a brioche bun. Served with beer battered fries.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.99

pulled chicken thighs & melted american cheese “wit” or “wit-out” sauteed onions. Served with beer battered fries.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$14.99

crispy fried chicken, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, cheddar & monterey jack cheese with ranch dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with beer battered fries.

Cordon Bleu Sand

$14.99Out of stock

house recipe crispy fried chicken breast, sliced ham & swiss cheese with dijon aioli served on a brioche bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

24 hr. brined chicken breast coated with house seasoning on a Le Bus brioche bun topped with garlic mayo & kosher pickles

Italian Grilled Cheese

$14.99

provolone, parmesan and fresh mozzarella cheeses & sundried tomato pesto on LeBus sourdough toast with tomato basil bisque for dipping instead of fries

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$19.99

deep fried or broiled & served on a brioche bun with a side of tartar sauce. Served with beer battered fries.

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

roasted chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & pepper jack on a sunflower seed roll. Served with beer battered fries.

Short Rib Cheesesteak

$15.99

our twist of the classic served on an italian roll with melted american cheese “wit” or “wit-out” sauteed onions. Served with beer battered fries.

Burgers

Beyond Burger

$13.99

vegan bacon, chickpea mayo & sliced avocado on a sunflower seed bun. Served with beer battered fries.

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.99

8 oz certified prime beef patty with cajun spice topped with crumbled bleu cheese

Landmark Burger

$14.99

8 oz certified prime beef patty with melted american cheese. Served with beer battered fries.

Main St. Burger

$15.99

8 oz certified prime beef patty with cheddar and applewood smoked bacon. Served with beer battered fries.

Oktober Burger

$15.99

8oz USDA Prime burger, sauerkraut, sharp cheddar sweet & spicy mustard on a pretzel bun. Served with beer battered Fries.

Southwest Burger

$16.99

8 oz certified prime beef patty with applewood bacon, guacamole, chipotle ranch & pepper jack cheese. Served with beer battered fries.

Steakhouse Burger

$15.99

8 oz certified prime beef patty with fried onion strings, mushrooms, pepperjack cheese & A1 sauce. Served with beer battered fries.

Tacos & Dillas

Birria Tacos

$17.99

3 tacos with slow cooked beef short rib, red tomatillo salsa, pickled red onions, cilantro and melted cheese on lightly crisped corn tortillas served with adobo beef broth for dipping & fries

Drunken Fish Tacos

$15.99

3 tacos with cripy beer battered cod, chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & queso fresco on flour tortillas. Served with beer battered fries.

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$14.99

3 chicken tacos with red chili salsa, pickled red onion & sour cream on flour tortillas. Served with beer battered fries.

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

two flour tacos stuffed with crispy shrimp, mango salsa, shaved red cabbage and cilantro sour cream served with fries

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

diced tomatoes, pepper jack & cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla served with sour cream & salsa.

Seafood Quesadilla

$19.99

cajun spiced lobster, shrimp and crabmeat stuffed in a toasted whole wheat tortilla with cilantro, black beans, corn, pepper jack & american cheese with a side of cilantro sour cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.99

roasted peppers, roasted mushrooms, baby spinach, corn, goat cheese spread, monterey & pepper jack cheese in a wheat tortilla served with guacamole. Vegetarian.

Big Plates

Baby Back Ribs

$17.99

basted with house bbq sauce served with roasted broccoli & beer battered fries

Cajun Fried Shrimp

$19.99

6 jumbo shrimp coated in cajun-seasoned buttermilk batter, fried golden brown and served over a bed of french fries

Fish & Chips

$16.99

beer battered cod & french fries served with tartar sauce

Loaded Chicken

$17.99

grilled chicken breast topped with garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, scallions, monterey jack & cheddar cheese with a side of brussels sprouts

Pesto Salmon

$19.99

8oz grilled salmon topped with basil pesto served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted broccoli

Jambalaya

$19.99

chicken, shrimp and spicy beef chorizo stewed with red bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with white rice and cilantro garnish

Dessert

Banana Xango

$6.99

banana cheesecake wrapped in a tortilla and fried. served with Bassett's ice cream

Bread Pudding

$6.99

Housemade bread pudding made from Le Bus Brioche. Served with Bassett's ice cream.

Chocolate Chunk Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Three warm brownie pieces served with Bassett's ice cream

Kids Menu

Tacos- Kids

$5.99

Chicken Fingers- Kids

$5.99

Cheese Burger- Kids

$5.99

Grilled Cheese- Kids

$5.99

Mac & Chi- Kids

$5.99

PIzza- Kids

$6.99

Sides & Misc

Broiled Crab Cake

$12.00

Cup American

$1.50

Fried Crab Cake

$12.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Salmon

$9.00

Roasted Chicken

$5.00

Side Mashed Pots

$5.99

Side Sprouts

$6.99

Side Broccoli

$5.99

Fried Shrimp (3)

$10.00

NA BEV

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Fiji Water 12oz

$3.50Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Hank's Cream Soda 12 oz

$3.50Out of stock

Hank's Orange Cream Soda 12 oz

$3.50Out of stock

Hank's Root Beer 12oz

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Perrier Sparking Water 11.2 oz

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull 8oz

$3.50

Red Bull Blueberry 8 oz

$3.50

Red Bull Coconut 8 oz

$3.50

Red Bull Cranberry 8 oz

$3.50

Red Bull Orange 8oz

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar Free 8 oz

$3.50

Red Bull Tropical 8 oz

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Puree

$0.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 am
