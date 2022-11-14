Siam Sky imageView gallery

Siam Sky Ellsworth

review star

No reviews yet

78 Downeast Highway

Ellsworth, ME 04605

Popular Items

Pad Thai Noodles
Rolls (fried)
Fresh Rolls

Appetizers

Rolls (fried)

Rolls (fried)

$8.50

Crispy vegetable spring rolls fried golden brown with sweet and spicy sauce

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$8.50

Steamed rice paper wrapped with chicken, shrimp or tofu, rice noodles and vegetables, served with our homemade peanut sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.50

served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce

Beef Satay

Beef Satay

$8.50

served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce

Veg Dumplings

Veg Dumplings

$8.50

Wontons served with sweet black sauce

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$8.50

Wontons served with sweet black sauce

Steamed Shumai

Steamed Shumai

$8.50

Shrimp and vegetable dumplings served with sweet black sauce.

Fried Shumai

$8.50

Shrimp and vegetable dumplings served with sweet black sauce.

Tofu Tod

Tofu Tod

$8.50

Deep fried tofu with sweet and sour sauce and ground peanuts

Edamame

Edamame

$8.50

Fresh soybeans, steamed, tossed with salt.

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$8.50

Crispy pan-fried flatbread with minced scallions served with sweet black sauce

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.50

Crispy wontons stuffed with crabmeat, cream cheese, onions and carrots served with sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.50

Crispy chicken wings served with sweet and spicy sauce

Appetizer Platter

Appetizer Platter

$16.50

Combination of 2 Thai rolls, 2 crab rangoon, 2 dumplings, 2 shumai, 2 chicken satays, 2 beef satays and 2 shrimp in a blanket

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$8.50

Delicately marinated shrimp are marinated in tempura batter and fried served with sweet and sour sauce

Spicy chicken wings

Spicy chicken wings

$12.50

Wings marinated in house herb and spices with sweet chili sauce.

Appetizers for 3

$18.00
Spicy pot sticker

Spicy pot sticker

$12.50

Soup

Tom Yum Soup *

Tom Yum Soup *

$8.00

Spicy hot and sour soup with lemongrass, kafir lime leaves, tomatoes, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro, onions and basil leaves.

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$8.00

Thai style coconut broth with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, scallions and cilantro

Ginger Soup

Ginger Soup

$8.00

Ramen noodle soup with fresh ginger, scallions, cilantro, carrots and broccoli.

Big Tom yum chicken

$14.00

Big Tom yum shrimp

$14.00

Big ginger soup

$14.00

Big coconut soup

$14.00

Big Tom yum vegetable

$14.00

Big Tom kra vegetable

$14.00

Big Tom kra chicken

$14.00

Big Tom kra shrimp

$14.00

Salad 🥗

Namsod Salad *

Namsod Salad *

$15.50

Chicken with lime juice, Thai fish sauce, fresh ginger, red onions, scallions and cilantro served over lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes

Chicken Salad *

Chicken Salad *

$15.50

Salad in the style of northeastern Thailand with chicken, ground roasted rice, lime juice, Thai fish sauce, red onions, scallions, cilantro and mint leaves served over lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes

House Salad

House Salad

$12.50

Fresh vegetables served with peanut dressing

House salad crispy chicken

$15.50

Noodle Soups 🍜

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$13.50

Soup with rice noodles, chicken, bean sprouts, broccoli, garlic, cilantro and scallions in chicken broth

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$14.50

Soup with rice noodles, beef, bean sprouts, broccoli, garlic, cilantro and scallions in beef broth

Chiya Noodle Soup *

Chiya Noodle Soup *

$15.50

Egg noodles, chicken and shrimp in red curry sauce with bean sprouts

Shrimp noodle soup

$16.50
Duck noodles soup

Duck noodles soup

$20.50

Seafood noodle soup

$20.50

Siam Sky’s Specialties

Served with white rice
Bangkok Beef *

Bangkok Beef *

$18.50

Stir fried beef with onions, bell peppers, string beans, mushrooms and scallions

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$18.50

Deep-fried chicken breast with our orange sauce.

Delight Of Two

Delight Of Two

$18.50

Chicken and shrimp stir fried with vegetables in brown sauce topped with bean sprouts

Shrimp & Scallops In Garlic Sauce

Shrimp & Scallops In Garlic Sauce

$18.50

Stir fried shrimp and scallops in brown garlic sauce served with vegetables

Orange duck

$22.00

Boneless duck with broccoli, carrots with orange sauce.

Entrées

Served with white rice
Hot Basil

Hot Basil

$13.50

Mushrooms, onions, chili, bell peppers and basil leaves in a brown sauce

Cashews

Cashews

$13.50

Onions, carrots, broccoli, chunks of pineapple, bell peppers, mushrooms and cashews in a brown sauce

Ginger

$13.50

Fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, carrots, bell peppers, baby corn and scallions in a brown sauce

Garlic

Garlic

$13.50

Fresh garlic in brown sauce served with tomatoes, pineapple and cucumber

Prik Khing *

Prik Khing *

$13.50

Green beans, broccoli and bell peppers in prik khing curry sauce

Rama

Rama

$13.50

Vegetables with peanut sauce

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$13.50

Onions, pineapple, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and scallions in a sweet and sour sauce

Broccoli

Broccoli

$13.50

Mushrooms, carrots and broccoli in a brown sauce

Lemongrass *

Lemongrass *

$13.50

Fresh lemongrass with vegetables in the chef’s special sauce

Eggplant *

Eggplant *

$13.50

Eggplant, bell peppers, carrots, onions, mushrooms, scallions and basil leaves

Mixed vegetables with white rice

Mixed vegetables with white rice

$13.50

Noodles

Pad Thai Noodles

Pad Thai Noodles

$13.50

Stir fried noodles with egg, bean sprouts and scallions, topped with crushed peanuts

Thai Spicy Noodles *

Thai Spicy Noodles *

$13.50

Rice noodles stir fried with egg, onions, carrots and basil leaves with a spicy sauce

Drunken Noodles *

Drunken Noodles *

$13.50

Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, green beans, carrots, onions, bell peppers and basil leaves in a spicy Thai sauce

Pad See Ew Noodles

Pad See Ew Noodles

$13.50

Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli and carrots with a thick soy sauce

Lomein Noodles

Lomein Noodles

$13.50

Stir fried egg noodles with chicken and shrimp, onions, broccoli, carrots, snow peas and baby corn with a brown sauce

Crispy chicken pad Thai

$16.50

Plain Lomein chicken NO vegetables

$10.00

Plain Lomein shrimp NO vegetables

$14.00

Plain Lomein just noodle and sauce

$10.00

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.50

Thai fried rice with egg, scallions, onions, peas and carrots

Basil Fried Rice *

Basil Fried Rice *

$13.50

Fried rice with egg, fresh chili, onions, bell peppers and basil leaves

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.50

Fried yellow rice with egg, chunks of pineapple, scallions, onions, cashews, raisins, carrots and peas

Plain fried just rice and egg

$10.00

Plain fried rice chicken no vegetables

$12.00

Plain fried rice shrimp no vegetables

$14.00

Crispy chicken fried rice

$16.00

Mango fried rice

$13.50

Thai Curries

Served with white rice
Red Curry *

Red Curry *

$13.50

Red chili curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, bell peppers and basil leaves

Green Curry *

Green Curry *

$13.50

Green chili curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, green peas, green beans, bell peppers, broccoli and basil leaves

Yellow Curry *

Yellow Curry *

$13.50

Yellow chili curry with coconut milk, chunks of pineapple, potatoes, onions and bell peppers

Panang Curry *

Panang Curry *

$13.50

Panang chili curry with coconut milk, onions, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, green beans and basil leaves

Massaman Curry *

Massaman Curry *

$13.50

Massaman chili curry with coconut milk, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions and peanuts.

Mango Curry *

Mango Curry *

$13.50

Yellow chili curry with coconut milk, chunks of mango, carrots, snow peas, onions and peppers

Butternut Squash Curry *

Butternut Squash Curry *

$13.50

Red chili curry with coconut milk, butternut squash, red peppers, snow peas and broccoli

Fish 🐠

Served with white rice

Tamarind Fish

$20.50

Pan fried fish fillet with a tamarind sauce, pineapple, tomatoes, baby corn, snow peas and mushrooms

Ginger Fish *

$20.50

Pan fried fish fillet with a brown sauce, ginger, onions, mushrooms, scallions and carrots

Salmon Yellow Curry *

Salmon Yellow Curry *

$20.50

Steamed salmon fillet with yellow curry sauce served with green beans, broccoli, potatoes and carrots

Salmon In Garlic Sauce

Salmon In Garlic Sauce

$20.50

Salmon fillet topped with boiled vegetables and garlic sauce

Salmon Ginger *

Salmon Ginger *

$20.50

Steamed salmon fillet topped with ginger, onions, mushrooms, scallions and carrots in a brown sauce

Salmon Choo Chee *

Salmon Choo Chee *

$20.50

Steamed salmon fillet in a choo chee sauce with snow peas, onions, tomatoes and lime leaves

Duck 🦆

Served with white rice
Chili Duck

Chili Duck

$22.00

Slices of roasted duck in chili garlic sauce

Tamarind Duck

Tamarind Duck

$22.00

Crispy boneless half duck with tamarind sauce, pineapple, tomatoes, baby corn, snow peas and mushrooms

Choo Chee Duck *

Choo Chee Duck *

$22.00

Boneless duck in choo chee sauce with snow peas, onions, tomatoes and lime leaves

Basil Duck *

Basil Duck *

$22.00

Boneless duck with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and green beans with the chef’s special sauce

Orange Duck

$22.00

Seafood

Served with white rice

Seafood Delight

$20.50

Mixed seafood in a light brown garlic sauce with vegetables

Seafood Ginger *

Seafood Ginger *

$20.50

Mixed seafood with fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, carrots, bell peppers, baby corn and scallions in a brown sauce

Side Orders

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$1.00
Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$1.00
Sweet & Sour Sauce

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00
Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$2.00
Steamed Rice Noodles

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.00
Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$4.50

Extra chicken

$1.00

Extra beef

$1.00

Extra pork

$3.00

Extra tofu

$1.00

Extra shrimp

$1.00

Extra dumplings sauce

$1.00

Extra vegetables

$1.00

Extra sausage

$4.00

Extra scallops

$4.00

Extra raw bean sprouts

$1.00

Extra big cup peanut sauce

$5.00

Fried duck

$15.00

Add pineapple

$1.00

Add snow pea

$1.00

Extra broccoli

$1.00

Extra carrot

$1.00

Extra mushroom

$1.00

Cucumber sauce

$1.00

Extra egg

$1.00

Extra seafood

$7.00

Prik man pls

$3.00

Jasmine tea bag

$10.00

16 oz peanut sauce

$10.00

Extra egg

$1.00

add salmon

$4.00

Extra squid

$3.00

Desserts

Fried Banana w/Vanilla Ice Cream

Fried Banana w/Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.50
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$7.50
Fried Banana

Fried Banana

$4.00

Lunch Specials

Step 1: Choose two appetizers; Step 2: Choose a protein; Step 3: Choose an Entree

Lunch Specials

$18.50

Sweet Ice Tea 🥤

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Bubble Thai ice tea

$6.00

Tea bag

$10.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Bubble Thai ice tea

Bubble Thai ice tea

$6.00

Appetizers

Thai Roll (serve 10-15)

$45.00

Chicken Satay (serve 10-15)

$45.00

Dumplings ( serve 10-15)

$45.00

Fresh Rolls (serve 10-15)

$45.00

Crab Rangoons (serve 10-15)

$45.00

Combination (serve 10-15)

$60.00

Wings (serve 10-15)

$45.00

Beef satay (10-15)

$45.00

Catering order for weddings

$1,500.00

Thai Rolls ( Serve 15-30 )

$90.00

Chicken Satay ( Serve 15-30)

$90.00

Dumplings ( Serve 15-30)

$90.00

Fresh Rolls ( Serve 15-30)

$90.00

Crab Rangoons ( Serve 15-30)

$90.00

Combination ( serve 15-30)

$100.00

Beef satay

$90.00

Edamame

$100.00

Fresh roll

$100.00

Thai roll

$100.00

Chicken satay

$100.00

Beef satay

$100.00

Crab

$100.00

Wings

$100.00

Noodle

Pad-Thai serve 10-15

$70.00

Spicy Noodle serve 10-15

$70.00

Drunken Noodle serve 10-15

$70.00

Lomein serve 10-15

$70.00

Vegetables fried rice serve 10-15

$70.00

Pad-Thai serve 15-30

$100.00

Spicy Noodle serve 15-30

$100.00

Drunken Noodle serve 15-30

$100.00

Lomein serve 15-30

$100.00

Entrees

Seafood krapow (serve 15-30)

$130.00

Chicken teriyaki (15-30)

$130.00

Chicken cashew nuts (15-30)

$120.00

Chicken basils ( 15-30)

$120.00

Seafood Krapow (10-15)

$100.00

Chicken cashew nuts (10-15)

$80.00

Chicken basil (10-15)

$80.00

Chicken teriyaki (10-15)

$100.00

Chicken Cashew nuts serve 10-15

$80.00

Chicken Basil serve 10-15

$80.00

Seafood Krapow serve 10-15

$100.00

Chicken Teriyaki serve 10-15

$100.00

Chicken Cashew nuts serve 15-30

$120.00

Chicken Basil serve 15-30

$120.00

Seafood Krapow serve 15-30

$130.00

Chicken Teriyaki serve 15-30

$130.00

Curry

Red serve 10-15

$80.00

Yellow serve 10-15

$80.00

Green serve 10-15

$80.00

Massaman serve 10-15

$80.00

Butter Squash serve 10-15

$80.00

Red serves 15-30

$120.00

Yellow serves 15-30

$120.00

Green serves 15-30

$120.00

Massaman serves 15-30

$120.00

Butter Squash serves 15-30

$120.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are extremely pleased to welcome you to Siam Sky Thai cuisine. With our first-class recipes, special ingredients, and Thai cooking experience of our chefs, we are highly confident that the Thai food we will serve you is truly authentic, we do not use MSG.

Website

Location

78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth, ME 04605

Directions

Gallery
Siam Sky image

