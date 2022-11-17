  • Home
Sinful Burger - West Omaha 14544 West Center Rd

14544 West Center Road

Omaha, NE 68144

Popular Items

Sinful
Pride
Lust

Appetizers

(2) Philly Rolls

$6.50

(2) Rueben Rolls

$6.50

Guac Rolls

$6.50

Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Onion Rings

$6.99

SM Fries

$4.00

LG Fries

$4.99

SM Sinful Tots

$4.00

LG Sinful Tots

$5.99

Small Sweets

$4.00

SM Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

SM Chili Cheese Tots

$7.99

SM Garlic Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

SM GARLIC Chili Cheese Tots

$6.99

LG Sweets

$4.50

LG Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

LG Chili Cheese Tots

$9.99

LG GARLIC Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

LG GARLIC Chili Cheese Tots

$8.99

Fry Bread

$3.00

Naked Jumbo Wings

$7.99+

Breaded Jumbo Wings

$7.99+

Sweet Tots

$3.50

TEST

Burgers

1/2 LB Burger

$9.99

A 1/2 lb of our signature beef, grilled over a flame. (served without cheese) choice of cheese can be added

Envy

$12.99

1/2 lb burger, topped with 2 onion rings bacon, cheddar and bbq sauce

Gluttony

$15.99

2 half pound Sinful burgers stacked with bacon and cheese. The Gluttony is made with 2 grilled cheese sandwiches as a bun

Greed

$13.99

1/2 lb burger, topped with 2 mozzarella sticks, covered with a generous helping of our homemade chili

Lust

$12.99

1/2 lb burger, smothered in blue cheese crumbles, basil pesto and accented with our homemade spicy mustard

Elvis

$13.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

1/2 lb burger, between 2 sliced of rye with grilled onions and Swiss cheese

Pride

$12.99

1/2 lb burger, topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, bacon, and spicy mustard

Sloth

$13.99

A 1/4 lb burger topped with 1/4 lb of hot and juicy corn beef, melted swiss cheese, and our homemade 1000 island dressing

Sinful

$10.99

A molten, oozing core of American cheese tucked inside a 1/2 lb of our signature beef.

Ultimate Sin

$20.99

Wrath

$11.99

This 1/2 lb burger is spicy!! It is covered in pepper jack cheese, jalapenos and chipotle mayo

Pious

Toaster Club

$10.99

Wicked Chicken Bites

$9.99

DIY Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Indian Taco

$11.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.99

Buff Chicken Sand

$10.99

Black Bean Burger

$10.99

Chicken Salad Buffalo

$11.99

Steak Salad

$13.99

Taco Salad

$13.99

DIY CHICKEN & Fries

$9.99

Desserts

Fried Twinkie

$3.99

Fried Oreos

$2.99+

Oreo Sundae

$5.99

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Ice Cream

$3.50

Kids

K Grilled Chz

$5.99

K Cheeseburger

$5.99

K Chx Fingers

$5.99

K Hot Dog

$5.99

Kid Juice

$1.25

K Mac N Cheese

$5.99

K Hamburger

$5.99

Sides

1000 Island

$0.75

Basil Pesto

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Evil Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Cheddar

$0.75

Garlic Mayo

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

SM Cup Ranch

$4.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Mayo

Balsamic

$0.75

Side Salad

$2.99

Cup Chili

$5.99

2 Grilled Chicken

$2.95

2 Fried Chicken

$2.95

Jalapenos

$1.50

Bacon

$1.50

Cheddar Cheese Shredded

$1.00

Evil Sauce

$9.00

Specials

Steak Tips & Fries

$15.99

Amanda's Taco & Fries

$10.99

Grilled Chz & Chili

$6.99

Hot Dog Platter & Fries

$10.99

PURGATORY

$10.99

Rapture

$11.99

Southwest Evil

$11.99

Logo items

Hat

$11.00

Lg T-Shirt

$12.00

Med T-Shirt

$12.00

Sm T-Shirt

$12.00

XL T-Shirt

$12.00

Med T-Shirt inside out

$14.00

Lg T-Shirt inside out

$14.00

Gray T Shirt Medium

$14.00

Gray T Shirt Large

$14.00

Gray T Shirt XL

$14.00

Holiday Special

Fish and Chips

$14.99

Tacos Cinco (3)

$10.00

Tacos Only (3)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location

14544 West Center Road, Omaha, NE 68144

