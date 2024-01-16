Sirna's 11773 E. Washington Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sirna’s, established in 2013, is no stranger to the community with their family farm just two miles away for over 25 years. Sirna’s values as farmers carry over in this FARM fresh KITCHEN. Everything is made to order with an emphasis on local and what’s in season. Daily specials are farmers’ choice! At Sirna’s you can count on high quality items, local when in season, made from scratch sauces and pastas and traditional cooking methods like our stone oven.
Location
11773 E. Washington Street, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Chagrin Falls
More near Chagrin Falls