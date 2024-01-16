Restaurant info

Sirna’s, established in 2013, is no stranger to the community with their family farm just two miles away for over 25 years. Sirna’s values as farmers carry over in this FARM fresh KITCHEN. Everything is made to order with an emphasis on local and what’s in season. Daily specials are farmers’ choice! At Sirna’s you can count on high quality items, local when in season, made from scratch sauces and pastas and traditional cooking methods like our stone oven.