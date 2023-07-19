FOOD

Appetizers

Chicken Flautas

$13.00

Chicken and hatch green chilies, cheddar and American cheeses wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla. Topped with shredded lettuce, Cotija cheese, sour cream, and salsa roja. Choice of two dipping sauces.

Green Bean Fries

$11.00

Whole green beans fried in a toasted onion batter. Choice of two dipping sauces.

Mozzarella Moons

$12.00

Five crispy Italian breaded half-moon shaped mozzarella cheese sticks. Choice of two dipping sauces.

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Sidewinder fries tossed in olive oil and garlic, topped with shredded parmesan cheese. Choice of two dipping sauces.

Pub Pretzels

$9.00

Two buttered and salted Bavarian soft pretzels. Choice of two dipping sauces.

Artichoke Queso Dip

$12.00

Artichoke hearts in a zesty queso cheese dip, topped with melted parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with sliced soft French bread.

Asada Fries

$16.00

Salads

Tajin Asada Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens topped with thin slices of bistro filet seasoned with Tajin, Cotija cheese, jicama, avocado, Julienne bell peppers, onions, and a mango Tajin vinaigrette.

Kickin Wing Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens topped with fried rice flour breaded chicken chunks tossed in Gochujang sauce, super slaw, pickled matchstick carrots and cucumbers, fried wontons, and a toasted sesame dressing. **Try it on rice!

Bacon Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens topped with avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, white cheddar cheese chunks, and fried pork belly croutons. Choice of dressing.

Sammiches

Texas Toothpick Burger

$16.00

Angus beef patty topped with battered onions, beer cheese, thick bacon, and pickles on a Brioche bun. Kettle chips included.

Sourdough Stack

$16.00

Angus beef patty, lettuce, pickles, provolone cheese and two Italian breaded half-moon shaped fried mozzarella cheese sticks. Topped with housemade jalapeño ranch on sliced sourdough bread. Kettle chips included.

Double Deuce

$15.00

Two thin beef patties, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, grilled onions, housemade secret sauce, on a Brioche bun. Kettle chips included. **Try it western style with our Dude BBQ Sauce!

Big Chicken Mac

$16.00

Two crispy chicken breasts, housemade Mac sauce, lettuce, cheddar cheese, pickles, on rosemary Schiacciata flatbread. Kettle chips included.

Tri-tip French Dip

$17.00

Thin sliced tri-tip and battered onions on rosemary Schiacciata flatbread. Served with housemade au jus. Kettle chips included.

Handhelds

Trailer Park Tacos

$13.00

Two flour tortillas filled with traditional carnitas, onions, cilantro, Cotija cheese, and salsa roja. Kettle chips included.

El Jefe

$16.00

Grilled Naan bread stuffed with thinly sliced bistro filet seasoned with Tajin. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, and salsa roja. Kettle chips included.

Broken Knuckle

$18.00

Grilled Naan bread stuffed with diced brisket, carnitas, bacon & onion hash, melted cheddar cheese, jalapeños. Kettle chips included.

Flatbed Pizza

$13.00

Traditional marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, cupping pepperoni on rosemary Schiacciata flatbread. (Side not included)

Turkey Naanmich

$16.00

Grilled Naan bread stuffed with sliced turkey breast, thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, and housemade Mac sauce. Kettle chips included.

Bowls

Loco Moco

$15.00

Teriyaki Angus beef patty, grilled onions, fried egg, brown gravy, and parsley on a bed of Jasmine rice.

Hoké Poké

$18.00

Marinated Ahi Tuna, edamame, bell peppers, pickled carrots, and watermelon radish on a bed of Jasmine rice. Served with a miso-wasabi dressing.  **Try it as a salad!

Shoyu Chicken

$15.00

Teriyaki marinated grilled chicken breast, broccolini, and bok choy on a bed of Jasmine rice.

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta with a creamy cheese sauce, fried rice flour breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in traditional Buffalo sauce. Topped with ranch infused breadcrumbs & parsley.

Buddha

$15.00

Super slaw tossed in a housemade toasted sesame dressing, bell peppers, carrots, pickled red onions, garlic green beans, and edamame on a bed of Jasmine rice.

Bubba's Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

Fried rice flour breaded shrimp, fried lemons, super slaw tossed in a housemade toasted sesame dressing, and Gochujang sauce served on a bed of Jasmine rice.

Broccoli & Beer Cheese Soup With Tots

$12.00

Creamy beer cheese & broccoli soup paired with cheddar, sour cream and chive mashed potato tots.

Poutine

Kernel's Infamous Bowl

$15.00

Deep fried cheddar, sour cream & chive mashed potato tots topped with fried rice flour breaded chicken breast chunks, brown gravy, shredded cheddar cheese, kernel corn, and parsley.

Papas Verde

$15.00

Crispy French fries topped with carnitas Chile Verde, Cotija cheese, crema, avocado, cilantro, and onions. **Try it on rice!

Sweet Baby Brisket

$18.00

Sweet potato fries topped with shredded beef brisket, beer cheese, battered onions, green onions, parsley, and BBQ sauce.

Dessert

Churro Funnel Fries

$12.00

Funnel cake fries topped with cinnamon & sugar, whipped cream, and caramel drizzle.

Turtle Brownie

$10.00

Warm and gooey fudge brownie topped with a caramel & chocolate drizzle, candied walnuts.

Mud Pie

$8.00

Mocha almond ice cream, coffee flavored whipped cream, almonds, chocolate drizzle on a fudge-topped Oreo crust.

Bayou Beignets

$10.00

Six baked croissant beignets topped with berry puree, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.

Waffle Sammich

$11.00Out of stock

Cookie butter, toasted marshmallow cream and chocolate sauce sammiched between two pearl sugar Belgian waffles.

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi pasta with a creamy cheese sauce. Small drink included. (Side not included)

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese on a Brioche bun. Kettle chips and small drink included.

Kids Chicken Chunks

$10.00

Fried rice flour breaded chicken breast chunks. Kettle chips and small drink included.

Kids Chicken Breast & Broccolini

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast and broccolini on a bed of Jasmine rice. Small drink included. (Side not included)

Sides

Side Of Ranch

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side of Jalapeno Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side of Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side of Regular Fries

$4.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side of Sidewinder Fries

$5.00

Side 4oz Brisket

$8.00

2 Strips Bacon

$3.00

Side Of Chicken Chunks

$7.00

Bowl Of White Rice

$4.00

Side Of Sliced Bread

$2.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Cup Of Soup

$6.00

Craigs Protien

$5.00

Specials

Wings

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Boneless Wings

$16.00

DRINKS

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Self Serve Fountain includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Orange Fanta, Gold Peak Raspberry Tea, Barq's Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, and Minute Maid Lemonade.

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Strawbery Lemonade (No Refill)

$4.00

Orange Juice 16oz

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sparkling Bottled Water

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chips

Beer Chip

$6.00

Well Chip

$5.00

Shelf Chip

$6.00

Beer Return

Well Return

Shelf Return