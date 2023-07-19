Slough House Social
3249 Butte Slough Rd
Colusa, CA 95932
FOOD
Appetizers
Chicken Flautas
Chicken and hatch green chilies, cheddar and American cheeses wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla. Topped with shredded lettuce, Cotija cheese, sour cream, and salsa roja. Choice of two dipping sauces.
Green Bean Fries
Whole green beans fried in a toasted onion batter. Choice of two dipping sauces.
Mozzarella Moons
Five crispy Italian breaded half-moon shaped mozzarella cheese sticks. Choice of two dipping sauces.
Garlic Fries
Sidewinder fries tossed in olive oil and garlic, topped with shredded parmesan cheese. Choice of two dipping sauces.
Pub Pretzels
Two buttered and salted Bavarian soft pretzels. Choice of two dipping sauces.
Artichoke Queso Dip
Artichoke hearts in a zesty queso cheese dip, topped with melted parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with sliced soft French bread.
Asada Fries
Salads
Tajin Asada Salad
Mixed greens topped with thin slices of bistro filet seasoned with Tajin, Cotija cheese, jicama, avocado, Julienne bell peppers, onions, and a mango Tajin vinaigrette.
Kickin Wing Salad
Mixed greens topped with fried rice flour breaded chicken chunks tossed in Gochujang sauce, super slaw, pickled matchstick carrots and cucumbers, fried wontons, and a toasted sesame dressing. **Try it on rice!
Bacon Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, white cheddar cheese chunks, and fried pork belly croutons. Choice of dressing.
Sammiches
Texas Toothpick Burger
Angus beef patty topped with battered onions, beer cheese, thick bacon, and pickles on a Brioche bun. Kettle chips included.
Sourdough Stack
Angus beef patty, lettuce, pickles, provolone cheese and two Italian breaded half-moon shaped fried mozzarella cheese sticks. Topped with housemade jalapeño ranch on sliced sourdough bread. Kettle chips included.
Double Deuce
Two thin beef patties, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, grilled onions, housemade secret sauce, on a Brioche bun. Kettle chips included. **Try it western style with our Dude BBQ Sauce!
Big Chicken Mac
Two crispy chicken breasts, housemade Mac sauce, lettuce, cheddar cheese, pickles, on rosemary Schiacciata flatbread. Kettle chips included.
Tri-tip French Dip
Thin sliced tri-tip and battered onions on rosemary Schiacciata flatbread. Served with housemade au jus. Kettle chips included.
Handhelds
Trailer Park Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with traditional carnitas, onions, cilantro, Cotija cheese, and salsa roja. Kettle chips included.
El Jefe
Grilled Naan bread stuffed with thinly sliced bistro filet seasoned with Tajin. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, and salsa roja. Kettle chips included.
Broken Knuckle
Grilled Naan bread stuffed with diced brisket, carnitas, bacon & onion hash, melted cheddar cheese, jalapeños. Kettle chips included.
Flatbed Pizza
Traditional marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, cupping pepperoni on rosemary Schiacciata flatbread. (Side not included)
Turkey Naanmich
Grilled Naan bread stuffed with sliced turkey breast, thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, and housemade Mac sauce. Kettle chips included.
Bowls
Loco Moco
Teriyaki Angus beef patty, grilled onions, fried egg, brown gravy, and parsley on a bed of Jasmine rice.
Hoké Poké
Marinated Ahi Tuna, edamame, bell peppers, pickled carrots, and watermelon radish on a bed of Jasmine rice. Served with a miso-wasabi dressing. **Try it as a salad!
Shoyu Chicken
Teriyaki marinated grilled chicken breast, broccolini, and bok choy on a bed of Jasmine rice.
Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with a creamy cheese sauce, fried rice flour breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in traditional Buffalo sauce. Topped with ranch infused breadcrumbs & parsley.
Buddha
Super slaw tossed in a housemade toasted sesame dressing, bell peppers, carrots, pickled red onions, garlic green beans, and edamame on a bed of Jasmine rice.
Bubba's Shrimp Bowl
Fried rice flour breaded shrimp, fried lemons, super slaw tossed in a housemade toasted sesame dressing, and Gochujang sauce served on a bed of Jasmine rice.
Broccoli & Beer Cheese Soup With Tots
Creamy beer cheese & broccoli soup paired with cheddar, sour cream and chive mashed potato tots.
Poutine
Kernel's Infamous Bowl
Deep fried cheddar, sour cream & chive mashed potato tots topped with fried rice flour breaded chicken breast chunks, brown gravy, shredded cheddar cheese, kernel corn, and parsley.
Papas Verde
Crispy French fries topped with carnitas Chile Verde, Cotija cheese, crema, avocado, cilantro, and onions. **Try it on rice!
Sweet Baby Brisket
Sweet potato fries topped with shredded beef brisket, beer cheese, battered onions, green onions, parsley, and BBQ sauce.
Dessert
Churro Funnel Fries
Funnel cake fries topped with cinnamon & sugar, whipped cream, and caramel drizzle.
Turtle Brownie
Warm and gooey fudge brownie topped with a caramel & chocolate drizzle, candied walnuts.
Mud Pie
Mocha almond ice cream, coffee flavored whipped cream, almonds, chocolate drizzle on a fudge-topped Oreo crust.
Bayou Beignets
Six baked croissant beignets topped with berry puree, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.
Waffle Sammich
Cookie butter, toasted marshmallow cream and chocolate sauce sammiched between two pearl sugar Belgian waffles.
Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop
Scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Kids Menu
Kids Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with a creamy cheese sauce. Small drink included. (Side not included)
Kids Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese on a Brioche bun. Kettle chips and small drink included.
Kids Chicken Chunks
Fried rice flour breaded chicken breast chunks. Kettle chips and small drink included.
Kids Chicken Breast & Broccolini
Grilled chicken breast and broccolini on a bed of Jasmine rice. Small drink included. (Side not included)
Sides
Side Of Ranch
Side of Beer Cheese
Side of Jalapeno Beer Cheese
Side Garden Salad
Side of Kettle Chips
Side of Regular Fries
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Sidewinder Fries
Side 4oz Brisket
2 Strips Bacon
Side Of Chicken Chunks
Bowl Of White Rice
Side Of Sliced Bread
Grilled Chicken Breast
Cup Of Soup
Craigs Protien
DRINKS
Drinks
Fountain Drink
Self Serve Fountain includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Orange Fanta, Gold Peak Raspberry Tea, Barq's Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, and Minute Maid Lemonade.
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Strawbery Lemonade (No Refill)
Orange Juice 16oz
Bottled Water
Sparkling Bottled Water
Red Bull
Iced Tea
Apple Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
