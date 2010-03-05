Main picView gallery

Smithville Brewing Co. 661 NW Loop 230

665 NW Loop 230

Smithville, TX 78957

Snacks

Jumbo Pretzel

$13.50

13 ounce sourdough pretzel with beer cheese and mustard.

Hot Dog

$3.50

Beer Cheese - extra

$1.00

Snacks

$1.25

Pizza

Cheese

$10.00

Pepperoni

$11.99

Margherita

$11.99

Tomato, basil, & balsamic glaze.

Sausage & Onion

$11.99

Kitchen Sink

$14.00

Tomato, onion, peppers, mushroom, & sausage.

Spicy Hawaiian

$14.00

Pepperoni, Pineapple, and Jalapeno

Garden Fresh

$14.00

Onion, mushrooms, tomato, peppers, basic, and green onion.

Ranch

$0.75

Pepperoni & Mushroom

$12.00

Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

$10.00

Burger

$10.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Extra Patty

$5.50

Veggie Tacos

$12.00

Sub Fries

$2.50

Plates

Grilled Shrimp

$11.00

served with fries and coleslaw

Summer Salad

$13.99

With grilled shrimp, local blueberries, onion, pineapple, and balsamic vinaigrette.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

665 NW Loop 230, Smithville, TX 78957

Directions

Main pic

