Sophie's Crepes
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy Japanese street-style crepes, the perfect on-the-go treat at Sophie's Crepes. Sophie's Crepes has a wide variety of sweet and savory Japanese Crepes and Italian Gelatos, Thank You!
Location
1581 Webster St. #275, San Francisco, CA 94115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Marufuku Ramen SF - Japan Center
No Reviews
1581 Webster St Suite 235 San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurant
Udon Mugizo - San Francisco - 1581 Webster St #217
4.5 • 4,756
1581 Webster St #217 San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurant