Soricha
7112 Columbia Pike
Annandale, VA 22003
Soricha goods
Handkerchief
Handkerchief made of Korean 'So-chang' fabric. It is convenient to use as a dishcloth or baby handkerchief. Great for gifting. #100% cotton natural material (Think of old baby diaper fabric. You can trust it.) /Water absorption is good / Easy to dry / Because it is easy to dry, it is possible to live with a small amount of towels.
Logo pouch
The Soricha goods are made with the Korean traditional fabric, Moo-Myung. Handmade. Material : This fabric, Moo-myung is from Korea. The outer texture of the fabric is rough and strong. The texture is a bit thick. Description: ▪️Size: 11” x 8.5” ▪️Color : White ▪️Fabric: Korean Traditional Fabric cotton, Moo myung ▪️Price: $10.50 ▪️Handmade ▪️Wash & Dry: Machine wash and tumble dry. ▪️Available for shipping or in-store pickup
Logo eco bag
Soricha Eco Bag. Logo bags (M or L size) The Soricha goods are made with the Korean traditional fabric, Moo-Myung. Handmade. ▪️Size: 16” x 18.5” ▪️Color : Ivory ▪️Fabric: Korean Traditional Fabric cotton, Moo myung ▪️Price: $18.50 / $22.50 ▪️Handmade ▪️Wash & Dry: Machine wash and tumble dry. ▪️Available for shipping or in-store pickup Material : This fabric, Moo-myung is from Korea. The outer texture of the fabric is rough and strong. The texture is a bit thick.
Logo bottle
16oz bottle. you can use an iced or hot water.
Kimbae's Secret Menu
Brown Sugar Dandelion Coffee Smoothie
▪️16oz. 브라운 슈거 민들레 커피스무디. Coffee flavored tea, Caffein : roast dandelion tea and coffee is blended and milk with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. Brown sugar syrup is topped on the smoothie. secret menu only this month.
Royal Milk tea (only cold)
▪️16oz. Ice Only | Deep milk tea made with high-quality concentrated Assam Black Tea. Concentrated tea is refrigerated for 12 hours and made with milk and condensed milk. ▪️Tip: Milk tea that you can drink cool without ice. Caffeine. limited sale.
Iced Assam Black tea
▪️16oz.아이스 홍차. Iced Assam blacktea | Assam black tea. sweet syrup. Tip : add MINT or Grapefruit syrup or white peach.
Iced Hibiscus Mint tea
▪️16oz. 히비스커스 민트. Herb Hibiscus sour drink with a kick of water. We mixed house syrup , Honey, mint syrup and make a tasting like sweet and sour. Hibiscus tea is a representative drink of Soricha.
Iced Fizzy espresso
▪️16oz. Tasting like sparkling coffee. Our sparkling coffee is made with espresso +house syrup + sparkling water. Iced americano is cool, but have you ever had the sparkling coffee? Drop by and try soricha fizzy espresso!!! ▪️Tip: add mint syrup
Tea Latte (only hot)
▪️Selected concentrated tea with 'house condensed milk' and steamed milk. Tea latte topped with roasted dandelion tea (coffee flavor) powder. caffeine. ▪️Tip: add brown sugar syrup for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot.
Coffee Bun
▪️Coffee Bun Bread flour, Milk, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Butter, Egg, Coffee powder from Kate's oven (@Kate_ovenstory)
Ang Butter soft prezel
▪️An- Butter Soft Pretzel Bread flour, Levain, Water, Salt, Yeast, Milk, Butter, Veggie Oil, Sweet Red Bean from Kate's oven (@Kate_ovenstory)
Soft pretzel
▪️Soft Pretzel Bread flour, Levain, Water, Salt, Yeast, Milk, Butter, Veggie Oil from Kate's oven (@Kate_ovenstory)
Milk bread
▪️Milky Bread Bread flour, Milk, Egg, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Butter from Kate's oven (@Kate_ovenstory)
Riege Waffle Chocolate
▪️Riege Waffle Chocolate Bread flour, Levain, Water, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Egg, Milk, Butter, Semi-sweet Chocolate from Kate's oven (@Kate_ovenstory)
house made
Omija (berry) tea
▪️16oz. Korean sour berry drink with a kick of sparkling water. We mixed house syrup and make a tasting like sweet and sour. Omija tea is a representative drink of Soricha. ▪️Organic and healthy tea from Korea.
Omi_Grapefruit tea
▪️16oz. Mix of sour omija and sweet grapefruit. Blended with sparkling water. Homemade.
Iced Fruit Lemonade
▪️16oz. Sweet Fermented peach blended with lemon juice and sparkling water. We mixed house syrup and make a tasting like sweet and sour. Seasonal menu.
Iced Honey Citron ade
▪️16oz. Korean citron. sour drink with a kick of sparkling water. We mixed house syrup , Honey and make a tasting like sweet and sour. Citron tea is a representative drink of Soricha. ▪️Organic and healthy tea from Korea.
Iced Earlgrey ade
▪️16oz.얼그레이 에이드. Iced Earlgrey ade drink with a kick of sparkling water. We mixed house syrup and lemon make a tasting like sweet and sour. ▪️Organic and healthy tea.
Roasted Dandelion Tea
▪️16oz. Tasting like coffee. But it is no caffein and gluteen free. Original flavor is unsweet but you can add syrup in order to sweeter.
korean smoothie
Black sesame Smoothie
▪️16oz. Blended Korean black sesame powder with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. Has a rich and nutty flavor. ▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory.
Roasted dandelion Smoothie
▪️16oz. caffein free, coffee flavored tea: roast dandelion tea, is blended and milk with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. Tastes like refreshing coffee without the caffeine. Herd tea. ▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot.
Injeolmi Smoothie
▪️16oz. Blended Korean Injeolmi (soybean) savoriness. with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. ▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot.
Mugwort matcha smoothie
▪️16oz. Blended Korean Mugwort + matcha savoriness. with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. ▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot.
Hojicha Smoothie
▪️16oz. Roasted Green Tea flavored powder; Hojicha tea, is blended and milk with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. ▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot for a better taste.
Green tea Smoothie
▪️16oz. Blended bitter matcha with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. ▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot for a better taste.
iced coffee cube latte
Iced coffee cube latte
▪️160z. Only served cold menu. coffee cube, condensed milk, espresso shot with milk.
Iced milktea+ coffee cube latte
▪️16oz. Only served cold menu. Iced coffee cube, condensed milk, espresso shot with hojicha milktea.
Iced greentea+ coffee cube latte
▪️16oz. Only served cold menu. Iced coffee cube, condensed milk, espresso shot with greentea latte.
cafe latte
Korean latte
Honey citron latte
▪️꿀유자 라떼. Organic citron tea. Latte with concentrated sour citron, honey, house condensed milk and milk. ▪️Tip: Can have a slight bitter aftertaste.
Korean old-pumpkin latte
▪️한국 호박라떼. Organic old pumpkin. Latte with concentrated Korean old pumpkin, Honey, cinnamon, house condensed milk and milk. ▪️Tip: add a cinnamon or an espresso shot because the taste is deeper.
Dandelion latte
▪️볶은민들레 라때. Organic roasted dandelion tea (coffee flavor, no caffein and Gluten free) of herb tea. Latte with concentrated roasted dandelion tea, condensed milk and milk. ▪️Tip: If you like the coffee flavor, add an espresso shot. The taste is deeper.
Injeolmi latte
▪️인절미 라떼. Injeolmi (soybean flour) Latte with concentrated Korean Injeolmi (soybean powder), house condensed milk and milk . ▪️Tip: add an espresso shot because the taste is deeper.
Hojicha latte
▪️호지차 라떼. Organic Hojicha (roasted greentea flavor) Latte with concentrated Hojicha tea, house condensed milk and milk. ▪️Tip: add an espresso shot because the taste is deeper.
Mugwort matcha latte
▪️쑥마차 라떼. Organic mugwort tea. Latte with concentrated mugwort matcha tea, house condensed milk and milk. ▪️Tip: add an espresso shot because the taste is deeper.
Matcha latte
▪️마차 라떼. Organic Matcha tea Latte with concentrated matcha tea, house condensed milk and milk . ▪️Tip: add an espresso shot or add chocolate syrup because the taste is deeper.
KIMBAE's Blending Tea
Flower and Root Tea
▪️킴배의 블랜딩차. flower and root tea Blended root and flower tea. Kimbae's favorite chrysanthemum flower tea, burdock root tea, dandelion root tea, and sweet root tea (licorice) are blended. You can drink it savory, sweet and fresh. The scent of chrysanthemum gives it a deep taste.
Herb Hibiscuss mint
▪️킴배의 블랜딩차. Morning wind Blended Hibiscus and mint tea. Kimbae's favorite chrysanthemum flower tea, Hibiscus and mint are blended. You can drink it sour and fresh. The scent of chrysanthemum gives it a deep taste.
Flower Tea
Plum Blossom
▪️매화꽃차. BEST of the season. Key notes: Recommended for people with stomach problems. Good for skin health, indigestion and hangovers. Helps detoxify the body. ▪️Tip: cup size is personal and include 1cup/ pot size for 2-3people and max 3cups. $3 charge for extra cups.
Magnolia Flower Tea
▪️목련꽃차 Key note: Good for lung and bowel. Helps treat infection, diarrhea, bloody stool, and throat irritation. Flavor: Twisted scent of lemon and cinnamon paired with slight spicy aftertaste. ▪️Tip: cup size is personal and include 1cup/ pot size for 2-3people and max 3cups. $3 charge for extra cups.
Rugosa Rose Tea
▪️해당화꽃차 Key notes: Recommended for people looking for a vitamin boost and healthy skin. Good for blood circulation, stomach health, irregular menstruation, body aches and prevents breast cancer. ▪️Tip: cup size is personal and include 1cup/ pot size for 2-3people and max 3cups. $3 charge for extra cups.
Balloon Flower Tea
▪️도라지꽃차 Key note: Good for neck/ throat illnesses. Lowers cholesterol and blood sugar. Clears stuffy nose by reducing mucus. Flavor: Slightly bitter and savory ▪️Tip: cup size is personal and include 1cup/ pot size for 2-3people and max 3cups. $3 charge for extra cups.
Jerusalem Artichoke Flower Tea
▪️뚱단지꽃차 Key note: Recommended for people with diabetes and weight loss. Good for constipation. ▪️Tip: cup size is personal and include 1cup/ pot size for 2-3people and max 3cups. $3 charge for extra cups.
Chrysanthemum Tea
▪️국화꽃차 Key note: Good for cold symptoms, vision, and insomnia. Helps prevent cardiovascular diseases, headache, migraine and eye fatigue. ▪️Tip: cup size is personal and include 1cup/ pot size for 2-3people and max 3cups. $3 charge for extra cups.
Cherry Blossom Flower Tea
▪️벚꽃차. BEST of the spring season. Key notes: Cherry blossom tea is good for relieving a hangover the next day after drinking!! It is fragrant and you can feel the scent of spring. Helps detoxify the body. ▪️Tip: cup size is personal and include 1cup/ pot size for 2-3people and max 3 cups. $3 charge for extra cups.
Misc Tea
Wild Pear Tea
돌배차 Flavor: sweet and sour. organic tea Key notes: Sweet and fruity. Best for treating colds. Good for lungs, helps with coughing , phlegm and respiratory diseases. Prevents stroke and diabetes.
Persimmon Leaf Tea
감잎차 Key notes: Rich in fibers, vitamins and protein. Prevents colds. Elevates brain function, skin health and helps with pregnancy. Recommended for pregnant women and children.
Pumpkin Tea
단호박차 Key notes: Smooth pumpkin flavor slightly sweet. Helps reduce swelling. Rich in vitamin C, boosts immune system.
Pumpkin.redbean
호박+팥차 Key notes: Slightly sweet. Good for swelling. Redbean is good for the liver. Good for digestive system and blood circulation.
Mugwort Tea
쑥차 Key notes: Smoky and leafy. Rich in vitamin A. Recommended for females. Good for cramps and weight management.
Citron Tea
유자차 Key notes: Slight bitter citrusy flavor. High in vitamin C. Relieves stress, fatigue and is good for digestion. Good for children's bones and preventing osteoporosis.
Burdock Root Tea
우엉차 Key note: Best tea for weight loss. Cramp relief and good for dementia. Flavor: Toasty, savory, earthy
Hydrangea-Citron Tea
수국유자차 Flavor: sweet and sour. organic tea Key notes: Refreshing sweet taste with citrus and soft peppermint aroma.
Balloon Flower Root Tea
도라지 뿌리차 Key note: Best for throat related symptoms. Good for respiration problems including sore throat. Flavor: Earth, deep savory (caffeine-free)
International Tea
Marco Polo. Black tea
Key notes: 말코폴로 홍차/ Floral and fruity; bold and velvety. Popular blacktea in Soricha/ From France.
Droum blacktea
Key notes: 드롬 홍차/ Floral and fruity; bold and velvety. Popular blacktea in Soricha/ From Nederland.
Sakurambo. Black tea
Key notes: 사쿠람보 체리 블랙티/ Fruit flavored black tea. SAKURAMBO is A fresh, intriguing blend of black tea scented with juicy Japanese cherries, one of our best-selling flavored teas of all time. The tea is topped with crisp rosemary and pink peppercorns imitating the ripe fruit. Visually appealing, this tea will make a great gift for you.
Cookie. Black tea
Key notes: 쿠키 블랙티/ cookie flavored black tea. COOKIE is a sweet-scented black tea inspired by caramel cookies hot out of the oven. Finely-chopped almonds are blended to add extra flavor. It may sound sweet, but the flavor is delightfully light.
Melon Oolong tea
Keynote: 멜론 우롱차/ A great combination of juicy melons and aromatic Taiwanese oolong tea. One of our most popular flavors, a customer favorite!
Muscat Oolong tea
Keynote : 청포도 우롱/ A high quality Taiwanese oolong tea, Wenshan Pouchong, is blended with a sweet and noble flavor inspired by the grape variety "Muscat of Alexandria", also known as the "Queen of Fruits" in Japan. Best enjoyed as iced tea but also great as hot tea. This tea also contains white tea from China.
Earlgrey
Key notes: 얼그레이차 / Classic tea made from oil of bergamot fruit peel. Great to start the day as a breakfast tea. from Nederland.
Earlgrey Lavender
Key notes: 얼그레이 라벤더/ Twist to classic earlgrey tea. Creates pleasant and comforting fragrance from lavender blossom.
Chamomile +mint
Key notes: 캐모마일 민트/ Chamomile tea with mint added; Soothing and delightful. No caffein.
Rouge Metis (rooibos tea)
Key notes: 루즈 메티스 차/ Armoatic tea blend of roobios, fruits and flowers; Soft floral taste. no caffein.
Desserts
Rice Cake Waffle
▪️Made with Korean rice cake. Topping include sweet rice syrup and black sesame powder. Add ice cream for extra sweetness.
Cro Waffle
▪️Vanilla ice cream topped with sugar powder, cinnamon powder and maple syrup is placed on a waffle made of croissant bread. or ▪️Whip cream topped with sugar powder and chocolate syrup is placed on a waffle made of croissant bread.
Injeolmi Ice cream Bowl
▪️Place vanilla ice cream with Injeolmi powder (soybean) or black sesame and red beans in an 5-ounce bowl with almonds or Corn flakes (cereal).
Affogato
▪️Italian coffee dessert mixed with vanilla ice cream and espresso in a 4oz cup.
bing-soo
Roasted Dandelion Bing-soo
▪️볶은 민들레 빙수/ Coffee alternative without coffee. Has refreshing taste. Includes corn flakes, sliced almonds, vanilla ice cream and chocolate drizzle.
Korean Injeol-mi Bing-soo
▪️인절미 팥빙수/ Sweet and savory flavor. Includes corn flakes, sliced almonds, soybean powder and vanilla ice cream. topping is condensed milk. @It is not included red bean. If you want to red bean, Please add red bean in option. (팥을 원하시면, 토핑 옵션에서 꼭 선택해 주세요)
Mugwort Matcha bingsoo
▪️쑥+말차 빙수/ Bitter and sweet shaved ice. Mixed Mugwort tea and Matcha. Includes corn flakes, sliced almonds and vanilla ice cream. Topping: chocolate syrup
Black Sesame Bing-soo
▪️흑임자 빙수/ Recommended for people who enjoy nutty flavor. Includes corn flakes, sliced almonds, black sesame powder, and vanilla ice cream.
Hojicha Bingsoo
▪️호지차 빙수/ Bitter and sweet shaved ice. Includes corn flakes, sliced almonds and vanilla ice cream. Topping : Chocolate syrup and brown sugar syrup *seasonal menu 2022
Greentea Bing-soo
▪️그린티빙수/ Bitter and sweet shaved ice. Includes corn flakes, sliced almonds and vanilla ice cream. topping : Chocolate syrup
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Introduce About Soricha Soricha Tea & Theater, operated by Washington Sorichung Korean Traditional Music Institute, sell a variety of Korean traditional teas and International Teas. We try to performance by Korean traditional performance group and other countries musicians. Soricha T&T also offers space rental to performance or concert and displays some art work. If you want to display the Screen spot and wall in Soricha, do apply to Soricha Art Gallery.
7112 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA 22003