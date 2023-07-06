A map showing the location of Soul Loco 99 Pleasant StreetView gallery

Soul Loco 99 Pleasant Street

99 Pleasant Street

Maple Park, IL 60151

Hot Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75

Chai Tea Latte

$2.75

Drip Coffee

$2.25

Espresso Dopio

$2.00

Flat White

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Large Drip Refill

$0.89

Latte

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Mocha

$3.75

Steamer

$2.25

White Mocha

$3.75

Cold Drinks

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

$2.25

Iced Dopio Espresso

$2.00

Iced Americano

$3.00

Iced Latte

$3.50

Iced Mocha

$3.50

Iced White Mocha

$3.30

Iced Chai Tea

$2.75

Iced Macchiato

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.25

Cold Brew

$3.00

Tea Latte

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Shaken Espresso

$2.00

Customized Nitro CB Can

$3.75

Lemonade

$2.25

Smoothies

16oz Smoothie

$4.00

20oz Smoothie

$6.00

Frappe

20oz Frappe

$6.50

16oz Frappe

$4.50

Refresher

Refresher

Package To Go

Food

Peanut Butter Banana Oats

$3.50

Peanut Butter Jelly Oats

$3.50

Vanilla Espresso Bar

$4.00

Birthday cake

$3.75

Cinnamon swirl cake

$3.75

Chocolate chip cookie

$2.75

Drink

Canned Water

$3.50

Green Juice

$3.75

Red Juice

$3.75

Coffee

Coffee beans

$11.99

Nitro 4pack

$11.99

Sweetened nitro 4pack

$11.99

Specialty Drinks

Nice and Spice

$4.40

The Kooky

$4.65

Loco Chai

$4.00

Toasty Mochy

$4.20

Brownie Point

$4.95

MONTHLY DRINK SPECIALS

Excuse your French

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Hot Tropic Smoothie

$4.50

Iced Spice tea Lemonade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am
99 Pleasant Street, Maple Park, IL 60151

