Soul Seoul Good

review star

No reviews yet

5436 Mays Dr

Jacksonville, FL 32209

APPS

PAN SEARED DUMPLINGS

$9.99

Stuffed w a mix of minced pork, shrimp & robust veggies prepared by Chef Nae herself, served with a side of nae-palm chili oil and o-gin-soy glaze

OXTAIL EGG ROLLS

$10.99

2 lg deep fried rolls stuffed with shredded meat, gouda cheese, onions, peppers, cabbage and plantain. Served with a side of SO-SO sauce

SALMON RANGOONS

$8.99

Chef-made fried wontons filled with salmon, cream cheese, collards and scallions served with a side of sweetened nae-palm chili sauce

WINGS

$9.99

(6)wings you choose your flavor!

ENTREES

OXTAIL RAMEN

$17.99

BRAISED OXTAILS, WILTED GREENS, 6 MINUTE EGG, ROASTED WILD MUSHROOMS AND SCALLIONS SERVED OVER RAMEN NOODLES IN A BEEF BONE BROTH

BRAISED OXTAIL

$23.99

BRAISED OXTAILS SERVED OVER JASMINE RICE, WITH BUTTER BEANS, TOMATOES TOPPED WITH FRIED PLANTAINS

SALT N PEPPER CHICKEN

$21.99

FLASH FRIED CHICKEN BREAST SAUTEED WITH FRESH GREEN BEANS ONIONS AND PEPPERS SEASONED WITH OUR HOUSE SEASONING BLEND SERVED OVER JASMINE RICE

SO-SO VEGGIE FRIED RICE

$14.99

JASMINE RICE STIR FRIED WITH AN EXPLOSION OF SWEET PEAS, CARROTS, ONIONS, COLLARDS, BROCCOLI, TOMATOES, SCAMBLED EGGS DRIZZLED W SO-SO SAUCE AND O-GIN-SOY GLAZE

SO-SO MAC

$14.99

CREAMY 5 CHEESE PASTA TOPPED WITH GREEN ONIONS, TOMATOES, DRIZZLED W SO-SO SAUCE AND O-GIN-SOY GLAZE

SALT N PEPPER SHRIMP

$22.99

FLASH FRIED GARLIC HERBED SHRIMP WOK STIRED WITH FRESH GREEN BEANS ONIONS AND PEPPERS SEASONED WITH OUR HOUSE SEASONING BLEND SERVED OVER JASMINE RICE

SIDES

JASMINE RICE

$5.99

Lemongrass scented jasmine rice

VEGGIE FRIED RICE

$5.99

Jasmine rice stir fried w peas, carrots, onions, broccoli, tomatoes, collards

SO-SO MAC

$5.99

Creamy 5 cheese pasta, topped with green onions

GREEN BEANS

$5.99

Garlic buttered sauteed green greens

COLLARDS

$5.99

Braised collard greens with onions and peppers

BROCCOLI

$5.99

Steamed broccoli in a garlic butter sauce

HOUSE MADE SAUCES

ORANGE GINGER SOY GLAZE

$1.00

IT'S ALL IN THE NAME....

SO-SO SAUCE

$1.00

SHH!! ITS A SECRET!!!!!

NAE-PALM CHILI OIL

$1.00

IS IT SPICY? DUH.....CHEF HAS WORKED ON THIS RECIPE FOR YEARS....SHE AIN'T GIVING IT UP. ALL I CAN SAY IS IT'S THE BOMB!!!!!!!

CAROLINA GOLD BBQ

$1.00

ITS GOLD AND GEECHIE

DRINKS

ICED THAI TEA

$2.50

CAROLINA SWEET TEA

$2.50

PINEAPPLE FANTA

$2.50

COCA-COLA

$2.50

BOTTLED WATTER

$1.50

SPRITE

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Soul Seoul Good is a food service company that specializes in the production, preparation, and distribution of a wide array of highly nutritious and quality Asia- influenced soul food options that help keep the soul in perfect shape!!

5436 Mays Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32209

Directions

