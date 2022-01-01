Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Blues Soul Food - Hanover

review star

No reviews yet

2659 annapolis Rd, suite E

Hanover, MD 21076

Popular Items

Catfish
Fried Chicken Wing Dinner
Grilled Salmon

Entrees

BBQ Beef Ribs

$15.99

BBQ Pork Ribs

$13.99

Blackened Catfish

$13.99

Chicken Wing

$1.99

Fried Chicken Breast

$6.99

Fried Chicken Leg

$5.99

Fried Half Chicken

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Leg Quarter

$5.99

Fried Porkchop

$11.99

Grilled Salmon

$11.99

Fried Tilapia

$11.99

Grilled Tilapia

$11.99

Pig Feet

$10.99

Smothered Fried Pork Chops

$11.99

Single Baked Leg

$5.99

Single BBQ Breast

$6.99

Single BBQ Leg

$5.99

Single BBQ Wing (Copy)

$1.99

Single Fried Wing

$1.99

Turkey Wing Entree

$7.99

Whiting

$14.99

We do NOT offer this item grilled

Lake Trout

$16.99

We do NOT offer this item grilled or blackened

Catfish

$13.99

Dinners

BBQ Beef Ribs

$16.99

BBQ Pork Ribs

$16.49

Blackened Catfish

$16.99

Catfish

$16.99

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Grilled Tilapia

$14.99

Fried Tilapia

$14.99

Fried Pork Chops

$15.99

Smothered Fried Pork Chops

$15.99

Steakfish

$19.99Out of stock

Surf N Turf

$14.49

Whiting

$15.99

We do NOT offer this product Grilled or Blackened.

Turkey Wing

$14.99

Pig Feet

$13.99

Veggie Platter

$11.99

Meat loaf

$12.99Out of stock

Lake Trout

$17.99

We do NOT offer this item Grilled or Blackened.

Baked Chicken Dinners

Baked Chicken Breast

$14.99

Baked Chicken Leg

$14.49

Baked Wings Dinner

$15.99

Leg

$4.99

Breast

$5.99

Stewed Chicken Dinners

Stewed Chicken Breast

$15.49

Stewed Chicken Leg

$14.99

Stewed Wings

$16.49

Leg

$4.99

Breast

$5.99

Fried/BBQ Chicken Dinners

Fried Chicken Breast

$14.99

BBQ Chicken Breast

$15.99

Fried Half Chicken

$16.99

Fried Leg Quarter

$14.49

BBQ Leg Quarter

$14.99

Fried Chicken Wing Dinner

$16.49

BBQ Wing Dinner

$16.99

Chicken Box

4 Wings (Chicken Box)

$10.99

5 Wings

$10.99

8 Wings

$14.49

12 Wings

$21.49

24 Wings

$41.99

36 Wings

$61.49

Fried Chicken Wing Dinner

$16.49

Single Fried Wing

$1.99

Single Baked Wing

$1.89

Sides

Corn Bread

$0.99

Dinner Roll

$0.69

French Fries

$3.49

Seafood Salad Side

$5.49

Hush Puppies

$3.49

SM Candied Yams

$3.49

SM Collard Greens

$3.49

SM Mac & Cheese

$3.49

SM Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

SM POTATO SALAD

$3.49

SM Rice

$3.49

SM String Beans

$3.49

SM Cabbage

$3.49

LG Cabbage

$4.49

LG Candied Yams

$4.49

LG Collard Greens

$4.49

LG Mac & Cheese

$4.49

LG Mashed Potatoes

$4.49

LG Rice

$4.49

LG String Beans

$4.35

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.49

Apple Pie

$3.49Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.49

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Choc. Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Vanilla Cake

$4.35

Lemon Pound Cake

$3.49

Lemon Meringue Pie

$3.49

Peach Cobbler

$3.49

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.49

Yellow Chocolate Cake

$4.35

Rainbow Cake

$6.49

Coconut Cake

$4.35

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.35

Red Velvet Cake

$6.49

Sweet Caramel Cake

$4.19

Salted Carmel Vanilla Crunch Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Pound Cake

$3.49Out of stock

Sock It 2 Me

$3.49

Lemon Berry Marscarpone

$6.99Out of stock

Honey BunPound Cake

$3.49

Choc. Chocolate Budnt Cake

$3.49Out of stock

Drinks

LG Coke

$1.49

SM Coke

$1.09

LG Fruit Punch

$1.49

SM Fruit Punch

$1.09

LG Half & Half

$2.49

SM Half & Half

$1.99

LG Iced Tea

$2.49

SM Iced Tea

$1.99

LG Lemonade

$2.49

SM Lemonade

$1.99

LG Twister

$2.49

SM Twister

$1.09

LG Orange

$1.49

SM Orange

$1.09

LG Root Beer

$1.49

SM Root Beer

$1.09

LG Sprite

$1.49

SM Sprite

$1.09

LG Strawberry Lemonade

$2.49

SM Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99

SM Triple Mi X

$1.99

LG Triple Mix

$2.49

Bottled Water

$0.99Out of stock

Small Cup

$0.25

Large Cup

$0.50

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
2659 annapolis Rd, suite E, Hanover, MD 21076

