Food

Buffalo Wings

5 Lonely Wings
$7.99
10 Wings
$13.99
15 Wings
$19.99
20 Wings
$26.99
30 Wings
$39.99
Bucket O' Wingers(50)
$68.99

Boneless Buffalo Wings

3 Pcs Boneless Buffalo Wings
$5.99
5 Pcs Boneless Buffalo Wings
$10.99
10 Pcs Boneless Buffalo Wings
$18.99
20 Pcs Boneless Buffalo Wings
$35.99
30 Pcs Boneless Buffalo Wings
$49.99

Chicken Tenders

3 Pc Tenders
$6.99
5 Pc Tender
$10.99
10 Pcs Tenders
$18.99
20 Pcs Tenders
$35.99
30 Pcs Tenders
$51.99

Appetizers

Reg Fresh Breaded Shrooms
$6.99

With horseradish sauce

Lg Fresh Breaded Shrooms
$10.99

With horseradish sauce

Reg Onion Rings
$5.99

Beer battered

Lg Onion Rings
$9.99

Beer battered

3 pcs Fried Shrimp
$4.29
5 pcs Fried Shrimp
$6.49
10 pcs Fried Shrimp
$11.99
20 pcs Fried Shrimp
$19.99
4 pcs Mozzarella Cheese Stix
$4.99

Beer battered stix served with marinara sauce

8 pcs Mozzarella Cheese Stix
$9.99

Beer battered stix served with marinara sauce

12 pcs Mozzarella Cheese Stix
$13.99
Reg Hushpuppies
$5.99
4 Jalapeño Poppers
$4.99
8 Jalapeño Poppers
$9.99
12 Jalapeño Poppers
$12.99
Reg Deep Fried Pickles
$5.99
Large Deep Fried Pickles
$9.99

Mini Bites

5 Crispy Mini
$4.99
10 Crispy Style Mini Bites
$8.99
15 Crispy Style Mini Bites
$12.99
20 Crispy Style Mini Bites
$16.99
5 Buffalo Mini
$4.99
10 Buffalo Style Mini Bites
$8.99
15 Buffalo Style Mini Bites
$12.99
20 Buffalo Style Mini Bites
$16.99

Value Packs

#1 Chicken Sandwich Combo Pack
$12.99

Any chicken sandwich with choice of 1 side & regular soda

#2 Burger Combo Pack
$12.99

With choice of 1 side & regular soda

#2 Fish Combo Pack
$12.99

With choice of 1 side & regular soda

#3 Wrap Combo Pack
$12.99

Any wrap with choice of 1 side & regular soda

#4 5 pcs Buffalo Wings Combo Pack
$12.99

With choice of 1 side & regular soda

#4 10 pcs Buffalo Wings Combo Pack
$18.99

With choice of 1 side & regular soda

#4 20 pcs Buffalo Wings Combo Pack
$29.99
#5 3 pcs Boneless Buffalo Wings Combo Pack
$10.99

With choice of 1 side & regular soda

#5 5 pcs Boneless Buffalo Wings Combo Pack
$14.99

With choice of 1 side & regular soda

#5 10 pcs Boneless Buffalo Wings Combo Pack
$24.99

With choice of 1 side & regular soda

#6 3 pcs Chicken Fingers Combo Pack
$10.99

With choice of 1 side & regular soda,

#6 5 Pcs Chicken Fingers Combo Pack
$14.99

With choice of 1 side & regular soda,

#6 10 pcs Chicken Fingers Combo Pack
$24.99

With choice of 1 side & regular soda,

#7 4Pc Fried Chicken Pieces Combo Pack
$14.99

3 Pieces. With choice of 1 side & regular soda. White meat extra

#8 5 Mini Bites Small Combo Pack
$8.99
#8 10 Mini Bites Small Combo Pack
$12.99

With choice of 1 side & regular soda

#8 20 Mini Bites Small Combo Pack
$18.99

With choice of 1 side & regular soda

Family Packs

25 Buffalo Wings Family Pack A
$43.99

With choice of 4 sides

25 Boneless Buffalo Wings Family Pack A
$46.99

With choice of 4 sides

25 Chicken Tenders Family Pack B
$46.99

With choice of 4 sides

12 Pcs. Mixed Fried Chicken Family Pack C
$32.99

With choice of 4 sides 12 pieces mixed

Salads

Garden Salad
$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, green & red peppers, & pepperoncini, choice of dressing

Chicken Garden Salad
$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onions & pepperoncini, green & red peppers, choice of dressing & grilled or crispy chicken

Caesar Salad
$8.99
Chicken Caesar Salad
$10.99

Wraps

Caesar Chicken Wrap
$8.49

Lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Honey Dijion
$8.49
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$8.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese (or ranch), traditional wing sauce

Texmex Chicken Wrap
$8.49

Brown rice, black beans & choice of wing sauce or nacho cheese

