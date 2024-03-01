Southern Flare LLC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Food trailer
Location
17668 Falcon Heights St, Dumfries, VA 22026
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aroma Latin Fusion - 15200 Potomac Town Pl Suite 120
4.5 • 12
15200 Potomac Town Pl Suite 120 Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurant
Firepan Korean BBQ - Woodbridge - 15151 Potomac Town Pl
No Reviews
15151 Potomac Town Pl Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurant
Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurant