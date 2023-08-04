Food

BBQ & Sandwiches

Soul Sandwich

$8.00

Jumbo pulled pork

Pig Sandwich

$7.00

Regular pulled pork

Knuckle Sammich

$5.00

2 oz pork slider

Beef Brisket

$14.00

Chopped or sliced

Barbecuban

$9.00

Pressed Cubano style pork, Swiss, pickles & yellow mustard

Soul Burger

$6.50

Griddled with cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles

Sup Dawg

$4.50

100% all beef weiner

Sausage Dawg

$7.50

Griddled peppers and onions

Corn Dawg

$4.50

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Reuben

$15.00Out of stock

Plate-Up

#1 Pulled Pork

$12.00

#2 1/2 Slab of Ribs

$20.00

#3 Smoked Sausage

$12.00

#4 Beef Brisket Plate Up

$21.00

#5 Smoked Turkey Breast

$21.00

#6 1/2 Smoked Chicken

$13.00

#7 Sampler - 2 Meat

$24.00

Two or three meats, stew & choice of one side

#7 Sampler - 3 Meat

$29.00

#8 Green Salad De-Luxe

$12.50

Salad greens, bacon, tomato & cukes, with a choice of smoked turkey, pulled pork beef brisket, or chicken salad. Served with housemade dressing

#9 Chicken Strips

$8.50

Kids Basket

$6.50

Soulful Sides

Brunswick Stew

$4.50

Brunswick Stew - Pint

$9.00

Brunswick Stew - Quart

$18.00

Brisket Chili

$4.50

Brisket Chili - Pint

$9.00

Brisket Chili - Quart

$18.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad - Pint

$8.00

Potato Salad - Quart

$16.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mac & Cheese - Pint

$8.00

Mac N' Cheese - Quart

$16.00

BBQ Beans

$3.00

BBQ Beans - Pint

$8.00

BBQ Beans - Quart

$16.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Collard Greens - Pint

$8.00

Collard Greens - Quart

$16.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$3.00

Soul Slaw

$3.00

Soul Slaw - Pint

$8.00

Soul Slaw - Quart

$16.00

Hoppin' John

$3.00

Black-eyed peas and rice

Hoppin' John - Pint

$8.00

Black-eyed peas and rice

Hoppin' John - Quart

$16.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Fried Okra - Pint

$8.00

Fried Okra - Quart

$16.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Hushpuppies

$3.00

4 pieces

Bread Slice

$0.25

Loaf of Bread

$5.00

Single Bun

$0.50

Bag of Buns

$5.00

Butterbeans

$3.00Out of stock

Family Style

Pulled Pork - 1 LB

$14.00

Per pound

Pulled Pork - 1/2 LB

$8.00

Smoked Turkey - 1 LB

$26.00

Per pound

Smoked Turkey - 1/2 LB

$15.00

Beef Brisket - 1 LB

$26.00

Per pound

Beef Brisket - 1/2 LB

$15.00

Full Slab of Ribs

$28.00

Per pound

½ Slab of Ribs

$15.00

Per pound

Smoked Sausage - 1 LB

$13.50

Per pound

Smoked Sausage - 1/2 LB

$8.00

Smoked WHOLE Chicken

$15.00

1/2 Bird

$9.00

Smoked Wings - 1 LB

$15.00

Per pound

Smoked Wings - 1/2 LB

$8.00

Chicken Salad - 1 LB

$13.00

Per pound

Pimento Cheese - 1 LB

$13.00

Per pound

Pimento Cheese - 1/2 LB

$8.50

Sauce by the Pint

$7.50

Chicken Salad - 1/2 LB

$8.50

Pastrami - 1 LB

$26.00

Pastrami - 1/2 LB

$14.00

Whole Butt

$11.00

Desserts

Daily Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Specials Board

Soul Roll

$5.00

Rib Sandwich (w/ chips & drink)

$10.00

Soul Bowl

$7.50

Philly

$14.00Out of stock

Weekday Worker

$8.50

Regular Q. Fries, and large fountain

Pasta Salad SIDE

$3.00

Pea Chowder SIDE

$3.00

Pea Chowder w/ Cornbread

$7.00

crab dip

$13.00Out of stock

green beans

$3.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Fountain Drink - PICK UP

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Bottled Soda - PICK UP

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea - PICK UP

$2.50

Kool-Aid

$1.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottled Water - PICK UP

$2.50

1 Gallon Iced Tea

$5.00

SATURDAY Specials

Daily Specials

1/2 LB Wings - Lemon Pepper WET

$8.00Out of stock

1/2 LB Wings - Lemon Pepper DRY

$8.00Out of stock

1/2 LB Wings - Alabama

$8.00

1/2 LB Wings - Cheerwine

$8.00

1/2 LB Wings - Garlic Parm

$8.00Out of stock

1/2 LB Wings Garlic Crab

$8.00

1/2 LB Wings Buffalo

$8.00

1/2 LB WING TOSS

$8.00Out of stock

1 LB Wings - Lemon Pepper WET

$15.00Out of stock

1 LB Wings - Lemon Pepper DRY

$15.00Out of stock

1 LB Wings - Alabama

$15.00

1 LB Wings - Cheerwine

$15.00

1 LB Wings - Garlic Parm

$15.00Out of stock

1 LB Wings - Garlic Crab

$15.00

1 LB Wings - Buffalo

$15.00

1 LB WING TOSS

Out of stock

1/2 LB HOT HONEY

$8.00Out of stock

1 LB HOT HONEY

$15.00Out of stock