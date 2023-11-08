CGB COFFEE 3309 Elm Street, Suite 140
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Rise & Grind!
Location
3309 Elm Street, Suite 140, Dallas, TX 75226
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee - Deep Ellum
No Reviews
2900 Canton Street Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant