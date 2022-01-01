Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

People's Waffle

17 Reviews

$$

15 S Howard

Spokane, WA 99201

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Wafflewich
Benny
Bacon Apple Cheddar Wafflewich

WAFFLES

Light fluffy homemade batter
Bacon Apple Cheddar Wafflewich

Bacon Apple Cheddar Wafflewich

$14.00

Layers of bacon, spiced apples, and sharp cheese. Comes with a side of maple aioli dipping sauce.

Benny

Benny

$15.00

Enjoy our take on this classic breakfast dish with perfectly poached eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, and a dash of cayenne and paprika to spice up life. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Blackberry Jewel

Blackberry Jewel

$15.00

Cheesecake creme anglaise, blackberry jam, and graham cracker crumble on two waffles. Topped with fresh blackberries and vanilla whipped cream.

Breakfast Waffle

Breakfast Waffle

$13.50

Sausage and an egg on top of two waffles. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Breakfast Wafflewich

Breakfast Wafflewich

$14.50

Your choice of bacon or sausage, an overhard egg*, and sharp cheddar. Comes with a side of Cholula maple syrup for dipping.

Jalapeño Popper Wafflewich

Jalapeño Popper Wafflewich

$15.00

A cream cheese, avocado, and jalapeño spread with chicken and bacon bits. Just the right amount of heat! Comes with your choice of Lime Crema, Cholula Maple syrup or Hot Honey dipping sauce.

Lemon Blueberry

Lemon Blueberry

$15.00

Two waffles drizzled with vanilla creme anglaise, blueberry jam, and lemon curd. Topped with vanilla whipped cream and fresh blueberries.

London Fog

London Fog

$16.00

Earl Grey tea on a waffle? We say yes! Layered with swiss meringue and finished with honeycomb crumbles for just the right amount of sweet crunch.

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$11.00

Two waffles with a dollop of vanilla whipped cream and a sliced strawberry

Strawberries N' Cream

Strawberries N' Cream

$13.50

A strawberry rhubarb preserve on top of two waffles with fresh strawberries, and vanilla whipped cream.

Waffles and Gravy

Waffles and Gravy

$14.00

Nothing says comfort like sausage gravy drizzled over our waffles. Satisfying and delicious.

Nutty or Nice

Nutty or Nice

$14.50

Two waffles coated in melted cinnamon brown sugar with a cinnamon cream cheese frosting and toasted pecan bits.

Chicken Wafflewich

$13.00

SIDES

2 Eggs Your Way

2 Eggs Your Way

$3.50
Avocado, Bacon, & 2 Eggs Plate

Avocado, Bacon, & 2 Eggs Plate

$10.00

Need a little extra protein? We've got you covered with two eggs, bacon, fresh avacado, and a wedge of waffle as your "toast".

Fresh Avocado

Fresh Avocado

$2.50
Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$4.50

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

$5.00
Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$4.50
Thick Cut Bacon (3 Strips)

Thick Cut Bacon (3 Strips)

$4.50

KIDS WAFFLES

Kids Waffle

Kids Waffle

$7.00

One waffle version of some of our favorites!

Kids Plain Waffle

Kids Plain Waffle

$5.00

One plain waffle, pre-cut, with a small side of fruit and whipped cream.

Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50
Kids Lemonade

Kids Lemonade

$2.00
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$2.00
Kids OJ

Kids OJ

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50
Milk

Milk

$3.50

Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gluten Free Waffles with sweet and savory options!

Website

Location

15 S Howard, Spokane, WA 99201

Directions

