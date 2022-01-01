Breakfast & Brunch
People's Waffle
17 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gluten Free Waffles with sweet and savory options!
Location
15 S Howard, Spokane, WA 99201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane - 915 E. Hawthorne Rd.
No Reviews
915 E. Hawthorne Rd. Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Spokane
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
4.2 • 1,536
14728 E Indiana Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurant
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
4.6 • 1,060
401 E FARWELL RD Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurant