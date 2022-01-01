Spokane breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Spokane
More about Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane
Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane
915 E. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane
|Popular items
|The Nutella
|$9.00
Nutella, with the choice of Stawberries, Banana or Both! Served with Whip Cream.
|Belgian Waffles
|$7.50
Enjoy TWO Belgian Waffles served with your choice of TWO sweet toppings
|The Mixed Berry
|$9.00
House made Sweet Cream Cheese, Strawberries and Blueberries. Served with Whip Cream
More about Kalico Kitchen
Kalico Kitchen
1829 N monroe, Spokane
|Popular items
|Country Benedict
|$14.99
delicious twist on eggs benedict an American classic
|4 bacon
|$5.00
|Bear Face Pancake
|$3.99
More about Peoples' Waffle
WAFFLES
Peoples' Waffle
15 S Howard, Spokane
|Popular items
|Plain Jane
|$9.00
(DF) (V) Options Available - Because less is more. And it's a damn good waffle. Two waffles with your choice of butter and syrup
|South of the Border
|$15.00
(DF) Option Available - Pulled pork with peppers and onions. Lime and cilantro crema, fresh pico de gallo and avocado. Because it's always sunny somewhere.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
|Breakfast Waffle
|$14.00
(DF) Option Available - Sausage and an egg. Drizzled with Cholula infused maple syrup. An entire breakfast on a waffle.
