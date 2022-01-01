Spokane breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Spokane

Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane image

 

Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane

915 E. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Nutella$9.00
Nutella, with the choice of Stawberries, Banana or Both! Served with Whip Cream.
Belgian Waffles$7.50
Enjoy TWO Belgian Waffles served with your choice of TWO sweet toppings
The Mixed Berry$9.00
House made Sweet Cream Cheese, Strawberries and Blueberries. Served with Whip Cream
More about Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane
Kalico Kitchen image

 

Kalico Kitchen

1829 N monroe, Spokane

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Country Benedict$14.99
delicious twist on eggs benedict an American classic
4 bacon$5.00
Bear Face Pancake$3.99
More about Kalico Kitchen
Peoples' Waffle image

WAFFLES

Peoples' Waffle

15 S Howard, Spokane

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Jane$9.00
(DF) (V) Options Available - Because less is more. And it's a damn good waffle. Two waffles with your choice of butter and syrup
South of the Border$15.00
(DF) Option Available - Pulled pork with peppers and onions. Lime and cilantro crema, fresh pico de gallo and avocado. Because it's always sunny somewhere.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
Breakfast Waffle$14.00
(DF) Option Available - Sausage and an egg. Drizzled with Cholula infused maple syrup. An entire breakfast on a waffle.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
More about Peoples' Waffle
Emma Rue's image

 

Emma Rue's

15 S Howard, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Alyssa Latte$5.29
More about Emma Rue's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Spokane

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Bruschetta

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Richland

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston