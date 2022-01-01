St Angelo's - Vinings 4687 S. Atlanta Road Suite 128B
4687 S. Atlanta Road Suite 128B
Atlanta, GA 30339
Starters & Sides
1/2 Garlic Knots
Atlanta’s favorite garlic knots! We are flattered by how many competitors have tried to duplicate our knots, but these ones are still the one and only, served with a side of homemade marinara.
Garlic Knots
Atlanta’s favorite garlic knots! We are flattered by how many competitors have tried to duplicate our knots, but these ones are still the one and only, served with a side of homemade marinara.
Cheese Knots
due to popular demand!
Knots of Newburgh
delicious pepperoni rolled into goodness
Chicago Knots
filled with spicy Italian Fontanini sausage
Get Him to the Greek Knots
filled with Kalamata olives & feta cheese
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Homemade and served warm with our soft artisan Italian bread for dipping.
Classic Hummus
Smooth, house made Mediterranean hummus with tomato and feta, served with warm artisan Italian bread for dipping.
Hot Pretzels
Basket of piping hot pretzels with two dipping sauces, our house spicy mustard and queso
Mozzarella Sticks
Half dozen sticks of warm, breaded mozzarella served with our house marinara.
Cheese Bread
Loaded with cheddar, mozzarella & parmesan, served with homemade marinara
Garlic Cheese Bread
Topped with mozzarella, parmesan, garlic, served with homemade marinara
Pizza Fingers
Dough sticks loaded with mozzarella, sauce & pepperoni, served with homemade marinara.
French Fries
A one pound basket of our home-style seasoned fries
Buffalo Knots
One pound of our home-style seasoned fries covered with mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with a side of ranch
Pizzadilla
Cheese Fries
Wings
Salads
Side House Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives, hickory smoked bacon & mozzarella.
Half House Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives, hickory smoked bacon & mozzarella.
Whole House Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives, hickory smoked bacon & mozzarella.
Side Greek Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, Kalamata olives & feta cheese.
Half Greek Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, Kalamata olives & feta cheese.
Whole Greek Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, Kalamata olives & feta cheese.
Side Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese.
Half Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese.
Whole Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese.
Side Antipasto
Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives & feta cheese.
Half Antipasto
Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives & feta cheese.
Whole Antipasto
Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives & feta cheese.
Side Fried Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & fried chicken.
Half Fried Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & fried chicken.
Whole Fried Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & fried chicken.
Side Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & choose grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in our wing sauce. (Choose extra hot, hot, medium or mild sauce)
Half Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & choose grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in our wing sauce. (Choose extra hot, hot, medium or mild sauce)
Whole Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & choose grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in our wing sauce. (Choose extra hot, hot, medium or mild sauce)
Half Summer Salad
Fresh field greens, dried cranberries, candied pecans and goat cheese dressed with our delicious, light house made Champagne vinaigrette.
Half Wedge Salad
The Pasta Station
Calzones & Strombolis
Cheese Calzone
With mozzarella cheese, folded over & baked, served with a side of our marinara
The House Calzone
Genoa Salami, ham, provolone & mozzarella
The Angeloni Calzone
Loaded w/ meatballs, mozzarella, parmesan & marinara
The Philly Calzone
Steak, onions, mushrooms & provolone
The Bella Roma Calzone
Fontanini sausage, tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh spinach & feta cheese
Cheese Stromboli
With mozzarella cheese, folded over & baked, served with a side of our marinara
The House Stromboli
Genoa Salami, ham, provolone & mozzarella
The Angeloni Stromboli
Loaded w/ meatballs, mozzarella, parmesan & marinara
The Philly Stromboli
Steak, onions, mushrooms & provolone
The Bella Roma Stromboli
Fontanini sausage, tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh spinach & feta cheese
Desserts
Sides
3 Meatballs
6 Meatballs
9 Meatballs
Alfredo
Brocc 4 oz
Dough Ball Large
Dough Ball Medium
Dough Ball Small
Dough Ball X Large
Dressing
Kids Veggies
salad bread
Side Chicken Breast
Side Marinara
Side of Bolonaise
Wing Sauce
Side Queso 4 Oz
Garlic Butter
Side Items
French Fries
A one pound basket of our home-style seasoned fries
Pasta Salad
Side House Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives, hickory smoked bacon & mozzarella.
Side Greek Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, Kalamata olives & feta cheese.
Side Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese.
None
Plates
Napkins
Silverare
Parm
Red Pepper
THE RINGER
*CHEESE RINGER
Tomato sauce topped with cheese. Add toppings of your choice, or leave as is!
BACON CHEESEBURGER RINGER
We love this amazing combination of gourmet bacon, seasoned beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
BIANCA RINGER
Amazing! Our original house signature gourmet white pie! Mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheeses, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.
BUFFALO CHICKEN RINGER
Mr. St. Angelo would be proud. our house original - fresh grilled chicken, your choice of wings sauce, and mozzarella cheesefor an upstate taste. Comes with a side on ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
CAPRICOSSIA RINGER
Our Capricciosa is topped with Artichoke Hearts, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sauce, Tomatoes.
CLASSIC WHITE RINGER
Oh so smooth, so delectable! Artichokes, Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on our white base. Extra good with steak, chicken, or pepperoni.
HAWAII 5 OH RINGER
Say aloha to the island favorite! This pie is a combination of Canadian ham, chunky pineapple, and hickory- smoked bacon.
HOTLANTA RINGER
BBQ chicken pizza at its best- a Southern classic! Our house BBQ sauce, fresh chicken, mozzarella and Gouda cheeses, onions & fresh cilantro combine for a delicious pie
JIMMY THE GREEK RINGER
You don't have to go all the way to Athens to enjoy this one! Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella Cheese make a pie so delicious it makes an Olympian's mouth water!
MARGHERITA RINGER
Mmmm, Margherita! No salt on the rim needed here. Our signature white base, mozzarella cheese, thinly slices Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves simply make this a light, delicious favorite.
PESTO ST ANGELO RINGER
A delicious version of a popular favorite. Our basil sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato and mushrooms make this one oh so delicious! Excellent with chicken added
PHILLY RINGER
We make the best! Marinated seasoned steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella served on our white pizza. Awesome!
QUATTRO FORMAGGIO RINGER
We have upped the bar with this Italian favorite by combining four delicious cheeses, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano and basil, making this a simple, but delicious pie.
SAINT RINGER
Bring your appetite! This pizza includes everything but the kitchen sink. Margherita pepperoni, gourmet Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Canadian ham, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black & green olives
SKINNY RINGER
Whether your watching your calories or not, this pie is great! All of our veggies with half the cheese. No guilt involved and tastes great!
SUNNY RINGER
A delicious combination of sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms make this one a pie to chase any clouds away!
SUPER VEGGIE RINGER
We have dragged this pizza through the graden! Artichoke hearts, black and green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. YUM!
TWO TON TONY RINGER
Just what the name says- a hefty combination of our finest meats- Bacon, sauage, ham, gourmet meatballs, pepperoni, seasoned beef and mozzarella.
Slices
Slice Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce topped with cheese. Add toppings of your choice, or leave as is!
Slice Bacon Cheeseburger
We love this amazing combination of gourmet bacon, seasoned beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
Slice Bianca
Amazing! Our original house signature gourmet white pie! Mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheeses, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.
Slice Buffalo Chicken
Mr. St. Angelo would be proud. our house original - fresh grilled chicken, your choice of wings sauce, and mozzarella cheesefor an upstate taste. Comes with a side on ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Slice Capricciosa
Our Capricciosa is topped with Artichoke Hearts, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sauce, Tomatoes.
Slice Classic White
Oh so smooth, so delectable! Artichokes, Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on our white base. Extra good with steak, chicken, or pepperoni.
Slice Hawaii 5 Oh
Say aloha to the island favorite! This pie is a combination of Canadian ham, chunky pineapple, and hickory- smoked bacon.
Slice Jimmy The Greek
You don't have to go all the way to Athens to enjoy this one! Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella Cheese make a pie so delicious it makes an Olympian's mouth water!
Slice Margherita
Mmmm, Margherita! No salt on the rim needed here. Our signature white base, mozzarella cheese, thinly slices Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves simply make this a light, delicious favorite.
Slice Pesto St. Angelo
A delicious version of a popular favorite. Our basil sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato and mushrooms make this one oh so delicious! Excellent with chicken added
Slice Philly
We make the best! Marinated seasoned steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella served on our white pizza. Awesome!
Slice Quattro Formaggio
We have upped the bar with this Italian favorite by combining four delicious cheeses, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano and basil, making this a simple, but delicious pie.
Slice Skinny
Whether your watching your calories or not, this pie is great! All of our veggies with half the cheese. No guilt involved and tastes great!
Slice Sunny
A delicious combination of sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms make this one a pie to chase any clouds away!
Slice Super Veggie
We have dragged this pizza through the graden! Artichoke hearts, black and green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. YUM!
Slice The Hotlanta BBQ
BBQ chicken pizza at its best- a Southern classic! Our house BBQ sauce, fresh chicken, mozzarella and Gouda cheeses, onions & fresh cilantro combine for a delicious pie
Slice The Saint
Bring your appetite! This pizza includes everything but the kitchen sink. Margherita pepperoni, gourmet Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Canadian ham, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black & green olives
Slice Two Ton Tony
Just what the name says- a hefty combination of our finest meats- Bacon, sauage, ham, gourmet meatballs, pepperoni, seasoned beef and mozzarella.
Jerk Chicken Pizza
10" Napoli Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce topped with cheese. Add toppings of your choice, or leave as is!
10" White Base Pizza
White base is a garlic and olive oil base instead of pizza sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.
10" Pesto Base Pizza
The Pesto Base is a basil sauce instead of tomato sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.
10" The Saint
Bring your appetite! This pizza includes everything but the kitchen sink. Margherita pepperoni, gourmet Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Canadian ham, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black & green olives
10" The Hotlanta BBQ
BBQ chicken pizza at its best- a Southern classic! Our house BBQ sauce, fresh chicken, mozzarella and Gouda cheeses, onions & fresh cilantro combine for a delicious pie
10" Capricciosa
Our Capricciosa is topped with Artichoke Hearts, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sauce, Tomatoes.
10" Two Ton Tony
Just what the name says- a hefty combination of our finest meats- Bacon, sauage, ham, gourmet meatballs, pepperoni, seasoned beef and mozzarella.
10" Super Veggie
We have dragged this pizza through the graden! Artichoke hearts, black and green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. YUM!
10" Quattro Formaggio
We have upped the bar with this Italian favorite by combining four delicious cheeses, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano and basil, making this a simple, but delicious pie.
10" Bianca
Amazing! Our original house signature gourmet white pie! Mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheeses, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.
10" Hawaii 5 Oh
Say aloha to the island favorite! This pie is a combination of Canadian ham, chunky pineapple, and hickory- smoked bacon.
10" Classic White
Oh so smooth, so delectable! Artichokes, Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on our white base. Extra good with steak, chicken, or pepperoni.
10" Bacon Cheeseburger
We love this amazing combination of gourmet bacon, seasoned beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
10" Philly
We make the best! Marinated seasoned steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella served on our white pizza. Awesome!
10" Jimmy The Greek
You don't have to go all the way to Athens to enjoy this one! Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella Cheese make a pie so delicious it makes an Olympian's mouth water!
10" Skinny
Whether your watching your calories or not, this pie is great! All of our veggies with half the cheese. No guilt involved and tastes great!
10" Margherita
Mmmm, Margherita! No salt on the rim needed here. Our signature white base, mozzarella cheese, thinly slices Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves simply make this a light, delicious favorite.
10" Pesto St. Angelo
A delicious version of a popular favorite. Our basil sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato and mushrooms make this one oh so delicious! Excellent with chicken added
10" Sunny
A delicious combination of sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms make this one a pie to chase any clouds away!
10" Buffalo Chicken
Mr. St. Angelo would be proud. our house original - fresh grilled chicken, your choice of wings sauce, and mozzarella cheesefor an upstate taste. Comes with a side on ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
10" Jerk Chicken Pizza
12" Medium Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce topped with cheese. Add toppings of your choice, or leave as is!
12" White Base Pizza
White base is a garlic and olive oil base instead of pizza sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.
12" Pesto Base Pizza
The Pesto Base is a basil sauce instead of tomato sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.
12" The Saint
Bring your appetite! This pizza includes everything but the kitchen sink. Margherita pepperoni, gourmet Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Canadian ham, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black & green olives
12" The Hotlanta BBQ
BBQ chicken pizza at its best- a Southern classic! Our house BBQ sauce, fresh chicken, mozzarella and Gouda cheeses, onions & fresh cilantro combine for a delicious pie
12" Capricciosa
Our Capricciosa is topped with Artichoke Hearts, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sauce, Tomatoes.
12" Two Ton Tony
Just what the name says- a hefty combination of our finest meats- Bacon, sauage, ham, gourmet meatballs, pepperoni, seasoned beef and mozzarella.
12" Super Veggie
We have dragged this pizza through the graden! Artichoke hearts, black and green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. YUM!
12" Quattro Formaggio
We have upped the bar with this Italian favorite by combining four delicious cheeses, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano and basil, making this a simple, but delicious pie.
12" Bianca
Amazing! Our original house signature gourmet white pie! Mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheeses, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.
12" Hawaii 5 Oh
Say aloha to the island favorite! This pie is a combination of Canadian ham, chunky pineapple, and hickory- smoked bacon.
12" Classic White
Oh so smooth, so delectable! Artichokes, Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on our white base. Extra good with steak, chicken, or pepperoni.
12" Bacon Cheeseburger
We love this amazing combination of gourmet bacon, seasoned beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
12" Philly
We make the best! Marinated seasoned steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella served on our white pizza. Awesome!
12" Jimmy The Greek
You don't have to go all the way to Athens to enjoy this one! Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella Cheese make a pie so delicious it makes an Olympian's mouth water!
12" Skinny
Whether your watching your calories or not, this pie is great! All of our veggies with half the cheese. No guilt involved and tastes great!
12" Margherita
Mmmm, Margherita! No salt on the rim needed here. Our signature white base, mozzarella cheese, thinly slices Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves simply make this a light, delicious favorite.
12" Pesto St. Angelo
A delicious version of a popular favorite. Our basil sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato and mushrooms make this one oh so delicious! Excellent with chicken added
12" Sunny
A delicious combination of sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms make this one a pie to chase any clouds away!
12" Buffalo Chicken
Mr. St. Angelo would be proud. our house original - fresh grilled chicken, your choice of wings sauce, and mozzarella cheesefor an upstate taste. Comes with a side on ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
12" Half & Half
12 " Jerk Chicken Pizza
14" Large Pizza
*PIZZA OF THE MONTH-14" The Super Veggie
A delicious version of a popular favorite. Our basil sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato and mushrooms make this one oh so delicious! Excellent with chicken added
14" Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce topped with cheese. Add toppings of your choice, or leave as is!
14" White Base Pizza
White base is a garlic and olive oil base instead of pizza sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.
14" Pesto Base Pizza
The Pesto Base is a basil sauce instead of tomato sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.
14" The Hotlanta BBQ
BBQ chicken pizza at its best- a Southern classic! Our house BBQ sauce, fresh chicken, mozzarella and Gouda cheeses, onions & fresh cilantro combine for a delicious pie
14" Capricciosa
Our Capricciosa is topped with Artichoke Hearts, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sauce, Tomatoes.
14" Two Ton Tony
Just what the name says- a hefty combination of our finest meats- Bacon, sauage, ham, gourmet meatballs, pepperoni, seasoned beef and mozzarella.
14" Super Veggie
We have dragged this pizza through the graden! Artichoke hearts, black and green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. YUM!
14" Quattro Formaggio
We have upped the bar with this Italian favorite by combining four delicious cheeses, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano and basil, making this a simple, but delicious pie.
14" Bianca
Amazing! Our original house signature gourmet white pie! Mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheeses, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.
14" Hawaii 5 Oh
Say aloha to the island favorite! This pie is a combination of Canadian ham, chunky pineapple, and hickory- smoked bacon.
14" Classic White
Oh so smooth, so delectable! Artichokes, Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on our white base. Extra good with steak, chicken, or pepperoni.
14" Bacon Cheeseburger
We love this amazing combination of gourmet bacon, seasoned beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
14" Jimmy The Greek
You don't have to go all the way to Athens to enjoy this one! Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella Cheese make a pie so delicious it makes an Olympian's mouth water!
14" Skinny
Whether your watching your calories or not, this pie is great! All of our veggies with half the cheese. No guilt involved and tastes great!
14" Margherita
Mmmm, Margherita! No salt on the rim needed here. Our signature white base, mozzarella cheese, thinly slices Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves simply make this a light, delicious favorite.
14" Sunny
A delicious combination of sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms make this one a pie to chase any clouds away!
14" Buffalo Chicken
Mr. St. Angelo would be proud. our house original - fresh grilled chicken, your choice of wings sauce, and mozzarella cheesefor an upstate taste. Comes with a side on ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
14" 1/2 & 1/2
14 Philly Pizza
14in Saint
14" Pesto St Angelos
14" Jerk Chicken Pizza
Dish Pizza
Dish Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce topped with cheese. Add toppings of your choice, or leave as is!
Dish White Base Pizza
White base is a garlic and olive oil base instead of pizza sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.
Dish Pesto Base Pizza
The Pesto Base is a basil sauce instead of tomato sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.
Dish The Saint
Bring your appetite! This pizza includes everything but the kitchen sink. Margherita pepperoni, gourmet Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Canadian ham, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black & green olives
Dish The Hotlanta BBQ
BBQ chicken pizza at its best- a Southern classic! Our house BBQ sauce, fresh chicken, mozzarella and Gouda cheeses, onions & fresh cilantro combine for a delicious pie
Dish Capricciosa
Our Capricciosa is topped with Artichoke Hearts, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sauce, Tomatoes.
Dish Two Ton Tony
Just what the name says- a hefty combination of our finest meats- Bacon, sauage, ham, gourmet meatballs, pepperoni, seasoned beef and mozzarella.
Dish Super Veggie
We have dragged this pizza through the graden! Artichoke hearts, black and green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. YUM!
Dish Quattro Formaggio
We have upped the bar with this Italian favorite by combining four delicious cheeses, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano and basil, making this a simple, but delicious pie.
Dish Bianca
Amazing! Our original house signature gourmet white pie! Mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheeses, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.
Dish Hawaii 5 Oh
Say aloha to the island favorite! This pie is a combination of Canadian ham, chunky pineapple, and hickory- smoked bacon.
Dish Classic White
Oh so smooth, so delectable! Artichokes, Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on our white base. Extra good with steak, chicken, or pepperoni.
Dish Bacon Cheeseburger
We love this amazing combination of gourmet bacon, seasoned beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
Dish Philly
We make the best! Marinated seasoned steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella served on our white pizza. Awesome!
Dish Jimmy The Greek
You don't have to go all the way to Athens to enjoy this one! Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella Cheese make a pie so delicious it makes an Olympian's mouth water!
Dish Skinny
Whether your watching your calories or not, this pie is great! All of our veggies with half the cheese. No guilt involved and tastes great!
Dish Margherita
Mmmm, Margherita! No salt on the rim needed here. Our signature white base, mozzarella cheese, thinly slices Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves simply make this a light, delicious favorite.
Dish Pesto St. Angelo
A delicious version of a popular favorite. Our basil sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato and mushrooms make this one oh so delicious! Excellent with chicken added
Dish Sunny
A delicious combination of sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms make this one a pie to chase any clouds away!
Dish Buffalo Chicken
Mr. St. Angelo would be proud. our house original - fresh grilled chicken, your choice of wings sauce, and mozzarella cheesefor an upstate taste. Comes with a side on ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Dish The Chicago
A Lake Michigan Treat! We offer a Chicago- style deep dish classic by combining mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, some secret spices and of course Italian sausage! The best part is the ingredients are upside- down Chicago- Style with the sauce on top!
Dish 1/2 & 1/2
18" Xtra-Large Pizza
18" Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce topped with cheese. Add toppings of your choice, or leave as is!
18" White Base Pizza
White base is a garlic and olive oil base instead of pizza sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.
18" Pesto Base Pizza
The Pesto Base is a basil sauce instead of tomato sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.
18" The Saint
Bring your appetite! This pizza includes everything but the kitchen sink. Margherita pepperoni, gourmet Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Canadian ham, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black & green olives
18" The Hotlanta BBQ
BBQ chicken pizza at its best- a Southern classic! Our house BBQ sauce, fresh chicken, mozzarella and Gouda cheeses, onions & fresh cilantro combine for a delicious pie
18" Capricciosa
Our Capricciosa is topped with Artichoke Hearts, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sauce, Tomatoes.
18" Two Ton Tony
Just what the name says- a hefty combination of our finest meats- Bacon, sauage, ham, gourmet meatballs, pepperoni, seasoned beef and mozzarella.
18" Super Veggie
We have dragged this pizza through the graden! Artichoke hearts, black and green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. YUM!
18" Quattro Formaggio
We have upped the bar with this Italian favorite by combining four delicious cheeses, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano and basil, making this a simple, but delicious pie.
18" Bianca
Amazing! Our original house signature gourmet white pie! Mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheeses, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.
18" Hawaii 5 Oh
Say aloha to the island favorite! This pie is a combination of Canadian ham, chunky pineapple, and hickory- smoked bacon.
18" Classic White
Oh so smooth, so delectable! Artichokes, Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on our white base. Extra good with steak, chicken, or pepperoni.
18" Bacon Cheeseburger
We love this amazing combination of gourmet bacon, seasoned beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
18" Philly
We make the best! Marinated seasoned steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella served on our white pizza. Awesome!
18" Jimmy The Greek
You don't have to go all the way to Athens to enjoy this one! Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella Cheese make a pie so delicious it makes an Olympian's mouth water!
18" Skinny
Whether your watching your calories or not, this pie is great! All of our veggies with half the cheese. No guilt involved and tastes great!
18" Margherita
Mmmm, Margherita! No salt on the rim needed here. Our signature white base, mozzarella cheese, thinly slices Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves simply make this a light, delicious favorite.
18" Pesto St. Angelo
A delicious version of a popular favorite. Our basil sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato and mushrooms make this one oh so delicious! Excellent with chicken added
18" Sunny
A delicious combination of sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms make this one a pie to chase any clouds away!
18" Buffalo Chicken
Mr. St. Angelo would be proud. our house original - fresh grilled chicken, your choice of wings sauce, and mozzarella cheesefor an upstate taste. Comes with a side on ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
18" 1/2 & 1/2
Tray Pizza
Tray Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce topped with cheese. Add toppings of your choice, or leave as is!
Tray White Base Pizza
White base is a garlic and olive oil base instead of pizza sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.
Tray Pesto Base Pizza
The Pesto Base is a basil sauce instead of tomato sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.
Tray The Saint
Bring your appetite! This pizza includes everything but the kitchen sink. Margherita pepperoni, gourmet Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Canadian ham, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black & green olives
Tray Hotlanta BBQ
BBQ chicken pizza at its best- a Southern classic! Our house BBQ sauce, fresh chicken, mozzarella and Gouda cheeses, onions & fresh cilantro combine for a delicious pie
Tray Capricciosa
Our Capricciosa is topped with Artichoke Hearts, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sauce, Tomatoes.
Tray Two Ton Tony
Just what the name says- a hefty combination of our finest meats- Bacon, sauage, ham, gourmet meatballs, pepperoni, seasoned beef and mozzarella.
Tray Super Veggie
We have dragged this pizza through the graden! Artichoke hearts, black and green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. YUM!
Tray Quattro Formaggio
We have upped the bar with this Italian favorite by combining four delicious cheeses, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano and basil, making this a simple, but delicious pie.
Tray Bianca
Amazing! Our original house signature gourmet white pie! Mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheeses, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.
Tray Hawaii 5 Oh
Say aloha to the island favorite! This pie is a combination of Canadian ham, chunky pineapple, and hickory- smoked bacon.
Tray Classic White
Oh so smooth, so delectable! Artichokes, Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on our white base. Extra good with steak, chicken, or pepperoni.
Tray Bacon Cheeseburger
We love this amazing combination of gourmet bacon, seasoned beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
Tray Philly
We make the best! Marinated seasoned steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella served on our white pizza. Awesome!
Tray Jimmy The Greek
You don't have to go all the way to Athens to enjoy this one! Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella Cheese make a pie so delicious it makes an Olympian's mouth water!
Tray Skinny
Whether your watching your calories or not, this pie is great! All of our veggies with half the cheese. No guilt involved and tastes great!
Tray Margherita
Mmmm, Margherita! No salt on the rim needed here. Our signature white base, mozzarella cheese, thinly slices Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves simply make this a light, delicious favorite.
Tray Pesto St. Angelo
A delicious version of a popular favorite. Our basil sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato and mushrooms make this one oh so delicious! Excellent with chicken added
Tray Sunny
A delicious combination of sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms make this one a pie to chase any clouds away!
Tray Buffalo Chicken
Mr. St. Angelo would be proud. our house original - fresh grilled chicken, your choice of wings sauce, and mozzarella cheesefor an upstate taste. Comes with a side on ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Tray 1/2 & 1/2
NA Drinks
Coke
Sprite
20oz Sprite
20oz Diet Coke
Bottle San Pellegrino
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
20oz Coke
20oz Dasani Water
Pineapple juice
Root Beer
Dr.Pepper
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Ginger Ale
Powerade
Soda Water
Tonic Water
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Kids Drink
Pitcher Soda
Redbull
Tropical Redbull
Sugar Free Redbull
Apple Juice
Whole Milk
Cranberry Juice
Coffee
Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family...Pizza...Friends
4687 S. Atlanta Road Suite 128B, Atlanta, GA 30339