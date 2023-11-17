Stags Tavern
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Stags Tavern! We take pride in our menu, offering a delectable selection of food. Check out our impressive drink menu. Whether you are looking for a casual lunch, after work drink or a place to celebrate a special occasion, Stags Tavern is the perfect destination. Let us transport you to the world where great food, awesome drinks, and amazing company come together.
Location
W187N12793 Fond Du Lac Ave, Germantown, WI 53022
