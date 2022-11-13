Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Kaffeehaus | Germantown

review star

No reviews yet

W140 N10393 Fond du Lac Ave.

Germantown, WI 53022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll
Gingerbread Latte
Mocha Latte

Drip Coffee

To-Go Drip Darker

$2.50+

To-Go Drip Lighter

$2.50+

To-Go Drip Decafe

$2.50+

Overdrive

$3.25+

Overdrive (OD) Drip Coffee double espresso (2oz.)

Au Lait

$3.25+

96oz. To Go Box

$18.00

Speciality Drip Coffee

$3.50+

To-Go Drip Prem

$2.75+

Espresso

Espresson (2oz.)

Espresso To Go

$2.75

Macchiato To Go

$3.50

Cortado To Go

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.70+

Americano

$3.00+

8oz/12oz @ 2oz. Espresso 16oz/20oz @ 4oz Espresso -Add Hat Water first - 10oz, 12oz., 14oz.

Lattes

12oz. Portion - Espresso (2oz) -Steamed Milk (10oz)

Latte

$4.25+

Boston Latte (hot)

$5.00+

Boston Latte Made with honey, espresso, and steamed milk.

Caramella Latte

$5.00+

Vanilla Bean Latte

$5.00+

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.75+

Irish cream Latte

$5.00+

Raspberry Latte

$5.00+

Grandma's Apple-Oat Latte

$5.00+

Waffle Latte

$5.75+

Gingerbread Latte

$5.75+

Cardamom Latte

$5.00+

Lavender Latte

$4.75+

Toffee Latte

$5.50+

London Fog Latte

$5.25+

Mother's Day Rose Latte

$5.25+

Sahale Pistachio Latte

$5.50+

Rose Latte

$4.75+

S'mores Latte

$5.50+

Mud-Water Latte

$5.25+

Butterfly Pea Flower Latte

$5.25+

Apple Crisp Latte

$5.25+

Mocha Lattes

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

White Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Mexican Spice Mocha (Hot)

$4.75+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.50+

Campfire Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew coffee, by definition, is simply the process of steeping coffee grounds in room temperature or cold water for an extended period of time. The result of this process is much different than what you would get by simply icing a hot brewed coffee.

CBRoy G Biv (light)

$3.75+

Cold Brew (Light)

CB Nitro Jet Black (Dark)

$3.75+

Lemon Chiffon CB

$5.25+

Frango Mint Cold Brew

$5.25+

Valentine Rasp/Mocha CB

$5.25+

Growler Refill

$12.00

Growler + Fill

$17.00

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$5.50+

Vanilla Cream CB

$5.25+

Caramel CB

$5.50+

Frozen Lattes

- Fill cup with ice - Add soft serve to 1cm - Add syrup/condiments - Double expresso (2oz) - Blend, pour

Frozen Vanilla Bean Latte

$5.25+

Housemade Vanilla Bean Syrup + Soft Serve + Espresso + Ice (Blended)

Frozen Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Frozen Mocha Latte

$5.25+

Frozen Maple Latte

$5.20+

Smoothies

- Fill cup with ice - 1/2 fruit puree - 1/2 cold water - Blend and Pour

Four-Berry Creamy Smoothie

$5.00+

Mango Creamy Smoothie

$5.00+

Strawberry Creamy smoothie

$5.00+

Coconut Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00+

Pink Flamingo

$5.25+

Tropical Super Greens Smoothie

$7.95

Morning Blend Super Smoothie

$7.95

Lemon Blueberry Cloud

$5.25+

Butterfly Pea Flower Refresher

$5.25+

Teas

Iced Peach Tea

$3.00+

Elderberry Maqui

$3.75

Black Lemon Botanical

$3.75

Blueberry Hot Tea

$3.50

Chamomile Hot Tea

$3.50

English Brea. Hot Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Green Tea Hot

$3.50

Matcha Hot Tea

$3.50

Peppermint Hot Tea

$3.50

Strawberry Tulsi Hot Tea

$3.50

Turmeric / Ging. Hot Tea

$3.50

Earl Grey Tea

$3.50

Hot Choc/Steam\ Bombs/Apple Cider

Made with Omanhene Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Steamer

$3.75+

Raspberry Hot Choc

$4.00+

Chocolate BomBombs

$3.95

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sprecher Rootbeer

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

LaCroix

$2.75

J Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Botanical Black Lemon

$3.75

Botanical Elderberry Mat

$3.75

Kombuca Raspberry

$5.75

Kombuca Lem/Ginger

$5.75

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Juice Box

$1.50

Steeped Coffee

Steeped Boneshaker Box (10cnt.)

$18.00

Steeped 3 Volcano Box (10cnt.)

$18.00

Steeped Cream City Box (10cnt)

$18.00

Steeped Boneshaker Bag

$2.00

Steeped 3 Volcano Bag

$2.00

Steeped Cream City Bag

$2.00

Lemonades

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50+

Lemonade

$4.25+

Breads

Pumpkin Choc Chip Single

$3.50

Pumpkin Choc Chip Whole

$21.00

Chocolate Espresso Beans

Chocolate Espresso Beans

$4.00

Cookies

Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75

Stroopwaffle

$1.00

Cowboy Cookie

$2.75

Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Almond Croissant

$3.95

Sunshine Bun

$3.50

Ham & Swiss

$3.95

Apple Crisp

$4.75

Muffin

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.75

Pumpkin Cranberry

$3.50

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.75

Gluten Free Muffin

$3.75

Scone

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$2.95

Pumpkin Scone

$2.95

Moca Scone

$2.95

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Apple Stru. / Macaroons

Apple Strudel

$3.75

Macarons

$1.00

Brownie

Brownie

$3.95

Croissant Chicken Sandwich

Croissant Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

1lb. Cof. Beans

1lb. Boneshaker Light

$18.00

1lb. Green Dragon Light

$18.00

1lb. Tabi Anaerobic

$22.00

1lb. Limelight

$22.00

1lb. Reservoir

$22.00

1lb. Ring of Fire Light

$18.00

1lb High Road Boliva

$22.00

1lb. Violet

$22.00

1lb Candied Grapfruit

$22.00

1lb Harvest Med.

$18.00

1lb. Block Party

$18.00

1lb. Cream City Med.

$18.00

1lb. Green Bike Med.

$18.00

1lb. Voyager Med.

$18.00

1lb Sweater Weather Drk

$18.00

1lb. 3 Volcanoes Drk.

$18.00

1lb. Black Sheep Drk.

$18.00

1\2lb Upside Down Drk (2)

$18.00

1lb. DECAF Cream City

$18.00

1lb. DECAF Green Bike

$18.00

Jet Black Cold Brew

$10.50

Roy G Biv Cold Brew

$10.50

1/2lb. Campfire

$10.50

1lb. Wild Peach

$22.00

DECAF very cherry moped

$22.00

DECAF Life Hack

$22.00

Brewing Equipment

Aeropress Brewer

Aeropress Brewer

$34.00

The AeroPress Go is a more compact version of the classic AeroPress. Designed for those with an active lifestyle, this version of the AeroPress comes with its own 15oz mug and lid. All of the accessories neatly fit inside the mug, so the AeroPress Go is perfect for Coffee Geeks who love to drink good coffee when they travel.

Clothing

Kaffehaus T-Shirt

$20.00
Kaffeehaus Hat

Kaffeehaus Hat

$20.00

Cover up your bad hair day, while broadcasting your coffee geekiness. That’s right, this 5-panel hat does this and more. Show the world your love for coffee beans with our Black Bean Burst 5-panel Hat.

Future Coffee Geek Kids Shirt

Future Coffee Geek Kids Shirt

$20.00

It’s time to hop on a flying saucer and take a journey to a galaxy far, far away. Maybe even touch fingers with an extraterrestrial or two. Get caffeinated and travel to new worlds with our We Out Here Tee.

Indian Summer Farm

Indian Summer Coffee Cups

$20.00
4oz. Honey Muth

4oz. Honey Muth

$3.50
8oz. Honey Muth

8oz. Honey Muth

$6.00

12oz. Honey Bear

$7.00

6oz. Creamed Honey

$5.00

12oz. Creamed Honey

$8.00
3" Pillar Candle

3" Pillar Candle

$8.00
4" Pillar Candle

4" Pillar Candle

$12.00

Small Pine Cone Candle

$4.00

Large Pine Cone Candle

$15.00

Original Bread Balm

$7.00

Pink Grapefruit Lip Balm

$3.00

Raspberry Lip Balm

$3.00

Vanilla Lip Balm

$3.00

MOW Beard Balm

$7.00

Original Mustache Wax

$7.00
OB Honey Stix

OB Honey Stix

$0.50

Lemon Honey Scrub

$15.00

Vanilla Honey Scrub

$15.00

Lavender Honey Scrub

$15.00

Pollen Cream Honey

$14.00

Stickers

Logo Sticker (Violet)

$2.75

Cold Brew SC Glasses

Cold Brew SCC Glasses

$7.95

Cups & Plates

$7.95 COFFEE CUPS

$7.95

Small Bee Plates (each)

$3.50

Bee plate (rectangle)

$12.95

Flamingo Measuring Cups

$14.99

Seasonal Cup

$11.00

Indian summer Coffee Cups

Indian Summer Coffee Cup

$20.00

Coffee Pins

Single Pin

$6.00

Pin Pack (3)

$14.99

PENCILS

Pencils

$0.25

Historical Books

Red Historical Book

$55.00

Blue Historical Book

$55.00

Green Historical Book

$55.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

A relaxed cafe serving inspired drinks and delicious food as well as creative products.

Location

W140 N10393 Fond du Lac Ave., Germantown, WI 53022

Directions

Gallery
Kaffeehaus image
Kaffeehaus image
Kaffeehaus image

Similar restaurants in your area

Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
orange starNo Reviews
9201 W. Center St. MIlwaukee, WI 53222
View restaurantnext
Cuppa Tosa - 418 N. Mayfair Rd
orange starNo Reviews
418 N. Mayfair Rd Wauwatosa, WI 53045
View restaurantnext
Valentine Coffee Co. - Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
5918 West Vliet St Milwaukee, WI 53208
View restaurantnext
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
orange star4.5 • 1,136
1901 E North Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Cafe at the Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
1007 n cass st Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Fuel Cafe 5th Street - Walker's Point
orange starNo Reviews
630 S. Fifth St Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Germantown

Old Germantown
orange star5.0 • 9
W148N12696 Pleasant View Drive Germantown, WI 53022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Germantown
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cedarburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston