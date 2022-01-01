Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Steakhouses

Starr Ranch

351 Reviews

$$

170 North Water Ave

Gallatin, TN 37066

Popular Items

Catfish Dinner
Chicken Tenders Platter
Cranberry Apple Walnut

Kids Menu

kids burger plate

$7.00

kids chicken tender plate

$7.00

Kids shrimp plate

$7.00

Kids Mac and Fries

$7.00

Kids grilled cheese

$7.00

Food with Friends

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Crisp and tangy fried pickle spears served with our very own Chipotle Ranch.

Smoked Chicken Dip

Smoked Chicken Dip

$10.00

House smoked chicken combined with a creamy blend of roasted corn, peppers, onions and green chilis, served with a basket of fresh corn chips.

Fried Green Tomato

Fried Green Tomato

$9.00

Our famous cornmeal breaded green tomatoes served over field greens, layered with our home made pimento cheese and our due south sauce, topped with fresh green onions.

Chicharrons

Chicharrons

$7.00

Fresh cooked to order pork rinds that come to you “popping” hot! A perfect compliment to an ice cold beer.

Las Cruces Chicken Nachos

Las Cruces Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Crispy corn chips covered with a mild Queso, topped with our Las Cruces grilled chicken, jalapenos, sour cream, fire roasted salsa, green onions and BBQ sauce.

Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$14.00

Crispy corn chips covered with a mild Queso, topped with smoked pork, jalapenos, sour cream, fire roasted salsa, green onions and BBQ sauce.

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Fresh made chips served with a cup of fire roasted salsa.

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$9.00

Fresh made chips served with a cup of warm queso.

Salads

Strawberry Mojo

Strawberry Mojo

$13.00

Our house blended field greens layered with Driscoll strawberries, fresh goat cheese and our very own sweet and spicy pecans topped with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Super Greek

Super Greek

$12.00

Field greens served with kalamata olives and our house blend of roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes and artichokes, covered with Feta cheese and topped with a refreshing Tzatziki dressing.

Cranberry Apple Walnut

Cranberry Apple Walnut

$13.00

Blended field greens covered with Fuji apples, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts and crumbled blue cheese, topped with a cranberry apple vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with shaved Parmesan, our house made black pepper and garlic croutons and a tangy Caesar dressing.

Simple Greens

Simple Greens

$11.00

House blended greens with English cucumber, diced tomato, Bermuda onions, blended cheese and our own black pepper and garlic croutons. With choice of dressing.

Petite Strawberry Mojo

Petite Strawberry Mojo

$8.00

Our house blended field greens layered with Driscoll strawberries, fresh goat cheese and our very own sweet and spicy pecans topped with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Petite Super Greek

Petite Super Greek

$7.00

Field greens served with kalamata olives and our house blend of roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes and artichokes, covered with Feta cheese and topped with a refreshing Tzatziki dressing.

Petite Cranberry Apple Walnut

Petite Cranberry Apple Walnut

$8.00

Blended field greens covered with Fuji apples, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts and crumbled blue cheese, topped with a cranberry apple vinaigrette.

Petite Caesar

Petite Caesar

$6.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with shaved Parmesan, our house made black pepper and garlic croutons and a tangy Caesar dressing.

Petite Simple Greens

Petite Simple Greens

$6.00

House blended greens with English cucumber, diced tomato, Bermuda onions, blended cheese and our own black pepper and garlic croutons. With choice of dressing.

Chef's Choice Entrees

Center Cut Filet Mignon

Center Cut Filet Mignon

$45.00Out of stock

8oz center cut upper 2/3 choice Filet, topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes, julienne vegetable, finished with a balsamic glaze

Choice Ribeye

Choice Ribeye

$32.00

14oz Choice ribeye, served with hand cut julienne vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes and our signature steak butter.

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$22.00

Made to order blend of shrimp, cream, peppers and onions with our own creole seasonings served over cheddar grits.

Honey Citrus Salmon

Honey Citrus Salmon

$20.00

Grilled salmon topped with a local honey and citrus glaze, served over Panhandle pilaf with julienne vegetables.

Mediterranean Mahi Mahi

Mediterranean Mahi Mahi

$22.00

Pan seared Mahi Mahi served over Cheddar grits topped with a roasted pepper, sundried tomato and artichoke broth finished with green onions and shaved parmesan.

Chermoula Shrimp

Chermoula Shrimp

$22.00

Grilled shrimp marinated and basted in a citrus and herb marinade, served over Panhandle pilaf with julienne vegetables.

Grilled Las Cruces Chicken

Grilled Las Cruces Chicken

$16.00

Southern New Mexico inspired marinated chicken breast grilled to order and served with Panhandle pilaf and julienne vegetables.

Penne alla Vodka

Penne alla Vodka

$16.00

Tito’s vodka flamed out in a pan of fresh marinara blended with cream, red pepper flakes and shaved parmesan cheese tossed with Penne pasta, served with garlic bread.

Family Style Tacos

Taco set up

Taco set up

$10.00

Panhandle pilaf, south west black beans, shaved lettuce salad with homemade Pico and sour cream. Served with 3 warmed flour tortillas and basket of chips and salsa. Then just pick all the meats you want to build your tacos with!

Ranch Classics

The Smokestack

The Smokestack

$14.00

Pulled pork butt layered between fresh griddled corncakes and hand cut cider slaw with BBQ sauce and shoestring fries.

Flat Tire Chicken

Flat Tire Chicken

$18.00

Hand pounded and breaded in crunchy Panko, topped with a white pepper gravy and served with butter steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes.

Catfish Dinner

Catfish Dinner

$18.00

Two filets of catfish over shoestring fries served with hand cut cider slaw, hushpuppies and tartar sauce.

Bacon Wrapped Smoked Meatloaf

Bacon Wrapped Smoked Meatloaf

$20.00

Smoked Applewood bacon wrapped meatloaf, served with garlic mashed potatoes, butter steamed broccoli and topped with crispy onion rings and BBQ sauce.

Chicken Tenders Platter

Chicken Tenders Platter

$16.00

Hand breaded chicken tenderloins with shoestring fries, hand cut cider slaw and honey mustard.

Fried Shrimp Feast

Fried Shrimp Feast

$16.00

Hand battered shrimp, served with shoestring fries, hand cut cider slaw, hushpuppies and cocktail sauce.

Sandwiches

Sir Robin Chicken Sandwich

Sir Robin Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Panko crusted chicken served on a gourmet pretzel bun with, bacon, Swiss, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato.

Tennessee BLT

Tennessee BLT

$11.00

Griddled Texas toast with fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, lettuce, bacon and our very own due south sauce.

Pimento Patty Melt

Pimento Patty Melt

$14.00

Pressed and griddled ground beef topped with pimento cheese and caramelized onions.

Las Cruces Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Las Cruces Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Marinated and grilled chicken breast served on a split top bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles and a green chili mayonnaise.

Chicken Po'Boy

Chicken Po'Boy

$14.00

Fried chicken tenders served on authentic Gambino’s Po’Boy bread, spread with our very own due south sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles .

Catfish Po'Boy

Catfish Po'Boy

$14.00

Cornmeal dusted Catfish served on authentic Gambino’s Po’Boy bread, spread with our very own due south sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles .

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00

Fried Shrimp served on authentic Gambino’s Po’Boy bread, spread with our very own due south sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles .

StarrBQ Sandwich

StarrBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked pork on a butter toasted split top bun topped with cider slaw, garlic kosher dill pickles and BBQ sauce.

The Mongo Burger

The Mongo Burger

$14.00

A giant patty of fresh ground beef, grilled to order and served on a toasted split top bun topped with lettuce, tomato, Bermuda onions, pickles.

Classic BLT

$9.00

Sides

Butter Steamed Broccoli

Butter Steamed Broccoli

$4.00
Garlic Mashed Potato

Garlic Mashed Potato

$4.00
Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries

$5.00
Northern White Beans

Northern White Beans

$4.00
White Mac and Cheese

White Mac and Cheese

$4.00
Julienne Vegetables

Julienne Vegetables

$4.00
Stone Ground Cheddar Grits

Stone Ground Cheddar Grits

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Panhandle Pilaf

Panhandle Pilaf

$4.00
Hand Cut Cider Slaw

Hand Cut Cider Slaw

$4.00
Southwest Black Beans

Southwest Black Beans

$4.00
Corncake Basket

Corncake Basket

$5.00
Hushpuppy Basket

Hushpuppy Basket

$5.00
Texas Toast and Butter

Texas Toast and Butter

$4.00

Desserts

Apple Croustade

$9.00

A miniature french inspired apple pie served with caramel sauce, vanilla bean ice cream and whipped cream.

Deep Dish Brownie

$8.00

Warm and decadent chocolate brownie layered with melted chocolate and topped with vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

A warm bowl of peach cobbler topped with a cross hatch of freshly baked sugar crusted pie crust, topped with vanilla bean ice cream, caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

A delicate and creamy cheesecake swirled with chocolate, caramel and pecans in one of the best graham cracker crusts you will find

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$3.00

Weekly Specials

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

Smoked Jalapeno, Cheddar, bacon dip

$9.00

Tie-Dye SR Shirt

SMALL

$40.00

MEDIUM

$40.00

LARGE

$40.00

XL

$40.00

2X

$40.00

3X

$40.00

Orange SR Shirt

SMALL

$25.00

MEDIUM

$25.00

LARGE

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2X

$25.00

3X

$25.00

4X

$25.00

Glassware

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$6.00
Coffee Cup

Coffee Cup

$10.00

Custom Catering Order

PFG Catering 10.6.22

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Southern comfort foods and Chef inspired dishes combine to be the basis of the Starr Ranch brand. Come and enjoy this unique Chef owned establishment!

Website

Location

170 North Water Ave, Gallatin, TN 37066

Directions

Gallery
Starr Ranch image
Starr Ranch image
Starr Ranch image

