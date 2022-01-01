Southern
Steakhouses
Starr Ranch
351 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Southern comfort foods and Chef inspired dishes combine to be the basis of the Starr Ranch brand. Come and enjoy this unique Chef owned establishment!
Location
170 North Water Ave, Gallatin, TN 37066
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chauhan Ale And Masala House - 123 12Th Ave North
No Reviews
123 12Th Ave North Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gallatin
Awedaddy's Bar and Grill - Gallatin Marina
4.4 • 1,426
727 Marina Private Rd Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant