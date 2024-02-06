Stars Drive-in Restaurant Brownsville Texas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Fast food with homemade taste delivered to your car.
Location
1121 Central Boulevard, Brownsville, TX 78520
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Historic Palm Lounge - 757 E Elizabeth St
No Reviews
757 E Elizabeth St Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurant
Pluton Brewing Co - 805 East Elizabeth Street
No Reviews
805 East Elizabeth Street Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurant
Chilmoli Mexican Steakhouse
No Reviews
1001 East Washington Street Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE - Calacas Tacos & Beer -
4.9 • 297
3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0385 - Brownsville, TX
4.2 • 32
2451 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurant
More near Brownsville