Studebakers Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2701 E Main St

Gatesville, TX 76528

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

14" LG 1 Topping
12" MD 1 Topping
Breadsticks Full order

Salads and Breadsticks

Breadsticks Full order

$9.99

Cheesy breadsticks served with marinara and ranch for dipping

1/2 order Breadsticks

$6.99

Cheesy breadsticks served with ranch and marinara for dipping.

Cinnasticks Full order

$9.99

Drizzled with cream cheese icing and served with more on the side for dipping

Cinnasticks 1/2 order

$6.99

Drizzled with cream cheese icing and served with more on the side for dipping.

Chef Salad

$12.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives, Tomatoes, and an egg served with crackers and dressing

Dinner Salad

$8.25

Iceberg Lettuce, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Served with Crackers, and dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese served with crackers and Caesar dressing.

Veggie Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, bell peppers, purple onions, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese served with crackers and choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.25

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with boneless chicken wings tossed in Buffalo sauce served with crackers and choice of dressing.

House Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, purple onions, banana peppers, pepperoni served with crackers and choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$3.99

Iceberg lettuce tomatoes and cheddar cheese served with choice of dressing.

Specialty Items/Wings

Meatballs & Breadsticks

Meatballs & Breadsticks

$10.25

Meatballs and marinara topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese served with a 1/2 order of breadsticks for dipping.

Stromboli

$11.49

12” crust folded over stuffed with mozzarella and up to three toppings. Served with ranch and marinara sauce on the side for dipping.

Boneless Wings

$12.50

10oz of boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce on the side for dipping (tossed upon request)

8 Bone in Wings

$12.99

Our wings are brined with seasoning overnight. They can be ordered plain or tossed in your choice of dipping sauce.

Pasta Dinner

Pasta Dinner

$16.25

We use a rotini noodle with your choice of sauce and meat served with a 1/2 breadstick and a side salad with your choice of dressing.

1 Topping Pizzas

8" SM 1 Topping

$8.99

10" Caul/GF

$12.99

12" MD 1 Topping

$12.99

14" LG 1 Topping

$14.99

16" XL 1 Topping

$21.99

28" Colossus Pizza

$69.00

Specialty Pizza

8" Small Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Hamburger, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese

8" Small BBQ Chicken

$10.99

BBQ base, chicken, bacon, & onions

8" Small BBQ Pork

$10.99

BBQ base, both pork &Italian sausage, bacon, & onions

8" Small Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$10.99

Ranch base, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella and drizzled with buffalo sauce on top

8" Small Cheeseburger w/ Pickles & Mustard

$10.99

Mustard base, hamburger, onions, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese and topped with pickles

8" Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Ranch base, chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

8" Small Chicken Margherita

$10.99

Olive oil base, chicken, tomatoes, and basil

8" Small Spinach Chicken Mushroom Alfredo

$10.99

Alfredo Base, Spinach, Chicken, Mushroom, mozzarella

8" Small Stinger

$10.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Stinger seasoning, Mozzarella

8" Small Studebaker Special

$10.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Mozzarella

8" Small Supreme

$10.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hamburger, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms.

8" Small Taco

$10.99

Your choice of pizza sauce or bean base, hamburger, onion, taco seasoning, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

8" Small Veggie

$10.99

Pizza sauce or balsamic vinaigrette base, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes

8" Small Whole House Special

$10.99

Thin crust, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, jalapenos, & stinger seasoning

8" Meat Lovers

$10.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella cheese

Travis Special

10" Cauliflower Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$15.99

Bacon, Hamburger, Onion, cheddar, mozzarella

10" Caul/GF BBQ Chicken

$15.99

BBQ Base, chicken, bacon, onions, and mozzarella

10" Caul/GF BBQ Pork

$15.99

BBQ Base, Pork sausage, Italian sausage, bacon, onions, and mozzarella

10" Caul/GF Chicken Margherita

$15.99

Olive Oil Base, Chicken, Tomato, basil, mozzarella

10" Caul/GF Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$15.99

Ranch Base, chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce drizzled on top

10" Caul/GF Chzbrg w/ Pickles & Mustard

$15.99

Mustard base, hamburger, bacon, onions, cheddar, mozzarella, and pickles on top

10" Caul/GF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Ranch base, chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Caul/GF Spinach Chicken Mushroom Alfredo

$15.99

Alfredo base, spinach, chicken, mushrooms, and mozzarella

10" Caul/GF Stinger

$15.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, jalapenos, stinger seasoning, and mozzarella

10" Caul/GF Studebakers Special

$15.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella

10" Caul/GF Supreme

$15.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hamburger, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella

10" Caul/GF Taco

$15.99

hamburger, onions, taco seasoning, mozzarella, and cheddar, served with lettuce tomato, and salsa

10" Caul/GF Veggie

$15.99

Bell Peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and mozzarella

10" Caul/GF Whole House Special

$15.99

Thin crust Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, stinger seasoning, mushrooms, jalapenos, and mozzarella

10" Caul/GF Meatlovers

$15.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hamburger, and Mozzarella

12" Medium Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$15.99

Hamburger, bacon, onions, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

12" Medium BBQ Chicken

$15.99

BBQ base, chicken, bacon, & onions

12" Medium BBQ Pork

$15.99

BBQ base, both pork and Italian sausage, bacon, & onions

12" Medium Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$15.99

Ranch base, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella and drizzled with buffalo sauce on top

12" Med Chzbrg w/ Pickles & Mustard

$15.99

Mustard Base, hamburger, onions, bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheese topped with pickles

12" Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Ranch base, chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

12" Medium Chicken Margherita

$15.99

Olive oil base, chicken, tomatoes, and topped with basil

12" Medium Spinach Chicken Mushroom Alfredo

$15.99

Alfredo base, spinach, chicken, & mushrooms

12" Medium Stinger

$15.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Bell peppers, mushrooms, jalapenos and sprinkled with stinger seasoning

12" Medium Studebakers Special

$15.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms

12" Medium Supreme

$15.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hamburger, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms.

12" Medium Taco

$15.99

Your choice of pizza sauce or bean base, hamburger, onion, taco seasoning, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

12" Medium Veggie

$15.99

Pizza sauce or balsamic vinaigrette base, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes

12" Medium Whole House Special

$15.99

Thin crust, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, jalapenos, & stinger seasoning

12" Medium Meatlovers

$15.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hamburger. Mozzarella

14" LG Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$17.99

Hamburger, bacon, onions, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

14" LG BBQ Chicken

$17.99

BBQ base, chicken, bacon, & onions

14" LG BBQ Pork

$17.99

BBQ base, both pork and Italian sausage, bacon, & onions

14" LG Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Ranch base, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella and drizzled with buffalo sauce on top

14" LG Chzbrg w/ Pickles & Mustard

$17.99

Mustard base, hamburger, onions, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese and topped with pickles

14" LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Ranch base, chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

14" LG Chicken Margherita

$17.99

Olive oil base, chicken, tomatoes, and basil

14" LG Spinach Chicken Mushroom Alfredo

$17.99

Alfredo base, spinach, chicken, & mushrooms

14" LG Stinger

$17.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushrooms, jalapenos, stinger seasoning

14" LG Studebakers Special

$17.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms

14" LG Supreme

$17.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hamburger, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms.

14" LG Taco

$17.99

Your choice of pizza sauce or bean base, hamburger, onion, taco seasoning, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

14" LG Veggie

$17.99

Pizza sauce or balsamic vinaigrette base, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes

14" LG Whole House Special

$17.99

Thin crust, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, jalapenos, & stinger seasoning

14" LG Meatlovers

$17.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hamburger. Mozzarella

16" XL Supreme

$23.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hamburger, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms.

16" XL Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$23.99

Hamburger, bacon, onions, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

16" XL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.99

Ranch base, chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

16" XL Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$23.99

Ranch base, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella and drizzled with buffalo sauce on top

16" XL BBQ Chicken

$23.99

BBQ base, chicken, bacon, & onions

16" XL BBQ Pork

$23.99

BBQ base, both pork & Italian Sausage, bacon, & onions

16" XL Stinger

$23.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushrooms, jalapenos, stinger seasoning

16" XL Taco

$23.99

Your choice of pizza sauce or bean base, hamburger, onion, taco seasoning, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

16" XL Chicken Margherita

$23.99

Olive oil base, chicken, tomatoes, & basil

16" XL Studebakers Special

$23.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms

16" XL Spinach Mushroom Alfredo

$23.99

Alfredo base, spinach, chicken, & mushrooms

16" XL Chzbrg w/ Pickles & Mustard

$23.99

Mustard base, hamburger, onions, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese and topped with pickles

16" XL Veggie

$23.99

Pizza sauce or balsamic vinaigrette base, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes

16" XL Whole House Special

$23.99

Thin crust, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, jalapenos, & stinger seasoning

16" XL Meatlovers

$23.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hamburger. Mozzarella

28" Colossus Specialty Pizza

$89.00

Super Specialty Pizza

8" Carnivore

$10.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, Pork & Italian Sausage

8" Pepzilla

$10.99

Extra pepperoni, Deli pepperoni, Italian seasoning and mozzarella cheese

8" Meatball

$10.99

Marinara base, meatballs, mozzarella and parmesan cheese topped with Italian seasoning

8" Sands Special

$10.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella, pineapples and jalapenos

10" Caul/GF Super Specialty

$15.99

12" MD Carnivore

$17.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, Pork & Italian Sausage

12" MD Pepzilla

$17.99

Extra pepperoni, Deli pepperoni, Italian seasoning and mozzarella cheese

12" MD Sands Special

$17.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella, pineapples and jalapenos

12" MD Meatball

$17.99

Marinara base, meatballs, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, sprinkled with Italian seasoning

14" Large Pepzilla

$19.25

Extra pepperoni, deli pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with Italian seasoning

14" Large Meatball

$19.25

Marinara base, meatballs, parmesan and mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with Italian seasoning

14" Large Carnivore

$19.25

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, Pork & Italian Sausage

14" Large Sands Special

$19.25

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella, pineapples and jalapenos

16" Extra Large Carnivore

$24.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Pork and Italian Sausage, and bacon

16" Extra Large Meatball

$24.99

Marinara base, Meatballs, mozzarella and parmesan cheese topped with Italian seasoning

16" Extra Large Pepzilla

$24.99

Extra pepperoni, Deli pepperoni, Italian seasoning and mozzarella cheese

16" Extra Large Sands Special

$24.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella, pineapples and jalapenos

Subs

Large TBD Sub

$11.99

Turkey, bacon Mayo, & mozzarella toasted topped with lettuce, tomato, and creamy Italian served with chips and a pickle.

Small TBD Sub

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, mayo toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, and creamy Italian served with chips and a pickle.

Large Turkey sub

$10.99

Turkey, mozzarella, mayo, toasted, then topped with lettuce, tomato, and creamy Italian dressing

Small Turkey Sub

$8.99

Turkey, mozzarella, mayo, toasted, then topped with lettuce, tomato, and creamy Italian dressing

Large Ham Sub

$10.99

Ham, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and creamy Italian. All subs are toasted and served with chips and a pickle.

Small Ham Sub

$8.99

Ham, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and creamy Italian. All subs are toasted and served with chips and a pickle

Large Roast Beef Sub

$12.49

Roast beef, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian served with chips and a pickle.

Small Roast Beef Sub

$9.99

Roast beef, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian served with chips and a pickle.

Large BLT Sub

$10.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and creamy Italian served with chips and a pickle.

Small BLT Sub

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and creamy Italian. Served with chips and a pickle.

Large Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.99

Ranch, chicken, Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, and cheddar. Comes toasted served with chips and a pickle.

Small Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.99

Ranch, chicken, Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, and cheddar. Comes toasted served with a pickle and chips.

Large CBR Sub

$11.99

Ranch, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar. Comes toasted served with chips and a pickle.

Small CBR Sub

$9.99

Ranch, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar. Comes toasted served with a pickle and chips.

Large French Dip Sub

$12.49

Roast beef, mozzarella toasted and served with au jus for dipping comes with a chips and a pickle.

Small French Dip Sub

$9.99

Roast beef, mozzarella toasted and served with au jus for dipping comes with a pickle and chips.

Large Italian Sub

$11.99

Balsamic vinaigrette deli pepperoni, salami, ham, toasted then topped with lettuce, tomato , and creamy Italian and served with chips and a pickle.

Small Italian Sub

$9.99

Balsamic vinaigrette deli pepperoni, salami, ham, toasted then topped with lettuce, tomato , and creamy Italian and served with chips and a pickle

Large Meatball Sub

$11.99

Meatballs and marinara topped with mozzarella Parmesan and Italian seasoning toasted and served with chips and a pickle.

Small Meatball Sub

$9.99

Meatballs and marinara topped with mozzarella Parmesan and Italian seasoning toasted and served with chips and a pickle.

Large Philly Sub

$13.99

Marinated steak, sautéed with onions and bell peppers topped with mozzarella toasted and served with chips and a pickle.

Small Philly Sub

$11.99

Marinated steak, sautéed with onions and bell peppers topped with mozzarella toasted and served with chips and a pickle.

Drinks

Small 12oz Drink

$1.99

Med 16oz Drink

$2.99

Large Drink

$3.50

2 Liter

$2.99

20oz Bottle

$1.99

Desserts

16 oz Milkshake

$4.99

32 oz Milkshake

$8.99

Single Scoop Cone/Cup

$1.99

Large Waffle Cone

$3.99

Large Dipped Waffle Cone

$4.75

Banana Split

$5.25

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Float

$4.99

Waffle Sundae Chocolate & Caramel

$6.99

Waffle Sundae Strawberry

$6.99

Large Dessert Pizza

$16.99

Medium Dessert Pizza

$14.99

Small Dessert Pizza

$9.99

Sauces & Sides

2 oz Ranch

$0.40

2 oz Marinara

$0.40

2 oz Buffalo Sauce

$0.40

2 oz BBQ Sauce

$0.40

2 oz Garlic Butter

$0.40

2 oz Icing

$0.40

2 oz Alfredo Sauce

$0.40

2 oz Blue Cheese

$0.40

12 oz cup Ranch

$6.00

16 oz cup Ranch

$8.00

32 oz cup Ranch

$13.00

2 oz Cr. Italian

$0.40

2 oz 1000

$0.40

2 oz Caesar

$0.40

2 oz Balsamic Vin.

$0.40

2 oz Honey Mustard

$0.40

2 oz Fresh Jalapenoes

$0.40

2 oz Bacon

$0.75

2 oz Bell Peppers

$0.40

2 oz Black Olives

$0.40

2 oz Green Olives

$0.40

2 oz Onions

$0.40

2 oz Pickled Jalapenoes

$0.40

2 oz Sliced Banana Peppers

$0.40
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2701 E Main St, Gatesville, TX 76528

Directions

