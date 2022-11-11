- Home
Studebakers Pizza
2701 E Main St
Gatesville, TX 76528
Salads and Breadsticks
Breadsticks Full order
Cheesy breadsticks served with marinara and ranch for dipping
1/2 order Breadsticks
Cheesy breadsticks served with ranch and marinara for dipping.
Cinnasticks Full order
Drizzled with cream cheese icing and served with more on the side for dipping
Cinnasticks 1/2 order
Drizzled with cream cheese icing and served with more on the side for dipping.
Chef Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives, Tomatoes, and an egg served with crackers and dressing
Dinner Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Served with Crackers, and dressing
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese served with crackers and Caesar dressing.
Veggie Salad
Iceberg lettuce, bell peppers, purple onions, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese served with crackers and choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with boneless chicken wings tossed in Buffalo sauce served with crackers and choice of dressing.
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, purple onions, banana peppers, pepperoni served with crackers and choice of dressing.
Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce tomatoes and cheddar cheese served with choice of dressing.
Specialty Items/Wings
Meatballs & Breadsticks
Meatballs and marinara topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese served with a 1/2 order of breadsticks for dipping.
Stromboli
12” crust folded over stuffed with mozzarella and up to three toppings. Served with ranch and marinara sauce on the side for dipping.
Boneless Wings
10oz of boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce on the side for dipping (tossed upon request)
8 Bone in Wings
Our wings are brined with seasoning overnight. They can be ordered plain or tossed in your choice of dipping sauce.
Pasta Dinner
We use a rotini noodle with your choice of sauce and meat served with a 1/2 breadstick and a side salad with your choice of dressing.
1 Topping Pizzas
Specialty Pizza
8" Small Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Hamburger, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese
8" Small BBQ Chicken
BBQ base, chicken, bacon, & onions
8" Small BBQ Pork
BBQ base, both pork &Italian sausage, bacon, & onions
8" Small Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Ranch base, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella and drizzled with buffalo sauce on top
8" Small Cheeseburger w/ Pickles & Mustard
Mustard base, hamburger, onions, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese and topped with pickles
8" Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base, chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
8" Small Chicken Margherita
Olive oil base, chicken, tomatoes, and basil
8" Small Spinach Chicken Mushroom Alfredo
Alfredo Base, Spinach, Chicken, Mushroom, mozzarella
8" Small Stinger
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Stinger seasoning, Mozzarella
8" Small Studebaker Special
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Mozzarella
8" Small Supreme
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hamburger, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms.
8" Small Taco
Your choice of pizza sauce or bean base, hamburger, onion, taco seasoning, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
8" Small Veggie
Pizza sauce or balsamic vinaigrette base, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes
8" Small Whole House Special
Thin crust, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, jalapenos, & stinger seasoning
8" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella cheese
Travis Special
10" Cauliflower Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Bacon, Hamburger, Onion, cheddar, mozzarella
10" Caul/GF BBQ Chicken
BBQ Base, chicken, bacon, onions, and mozzarella
10" Caul/GF BBQ Pork
BBQ Base, Pork sausage, Italian sausage, bacon, onions, and mozzarella
10" Caul/GF Chicken Margherita
Olive Oil Base, Chicken, Tomato, basil, mozzarella
10" Caul/GF Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Ranch Base, chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce drizzled on top
10" Caul/GF Chzbrg w/ Pickles & Mustard
Mustard base, hamburger, bacon, onions, cheddar, mozzarella, and pickles on top
10" Caul/GF Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base, chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
10" Caul/GF Spinach Chicken Mushroom Alfredo
Alfredo base, spinach, chicken, mushrooms, and mozzarella
10" Caul/GF Stinger
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, jalapenos, stinger seasoning, and mozzarella
10" Caul/GF Studebakers Special
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella
10" Caul/GF Supreme
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hamburger, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella
10" Caul/GF Taco
hamburger, onions, taco seasoning, mozzarella, and cheddar, served with lettuce tomato, and salsa
10" Caul/GF Veggie
Bell Peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and mozzarella
10" Caul/GF Whole House Special
Thin crust Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, stinger seasoning, mushrooms, jalapenos, and mozzarella
10" Caul/GF Meatlovers
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hamburger, and Mozzarella
12" Medium Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Hamburger, bacon, onions, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
12" Medium BBQ Chicken
BBQ base, chicken, bacon, & onions
12" Medium BBQ Pork
BBQ base, both pork and Italian sausage, bacon, & onions
12" Medium Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Ranch base, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella and drizzled with buffalo sauce on top
12" Med Chzbrg w/ Pickles & Mustard
Mustard Base, hamburger, onions, bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheese topped with pickles
12" Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base, chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
12" Medium Chicken Margherita
Olive oil base, chicken, tomatoes, and topped with basil
12" Medium Spinach Chicken Mushroom Alfredo
Alfredo base, spinach, chicken, & mushrooms
12" Medium Stinger
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Bell peppers, mushrooms, jalapenos and sprinkled with stinger seasoning
12" Medium Studebakers Special
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms
12" Medium Supreme
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hamburger, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms.
12" Medium Taco
Your choice of pizza sauce or bean base, hamburger, onion, taco seasoning, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
12" Medium Veggie
Pizza sauce or balsamic vinaigrette base, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes
12" Medium Whole House Special
Thin crust, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, jalapenos, & stinger seasoning
12" Medium Meatlovers
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hamburger. Mozzarella
14" LG Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Hamburger, bacon, onions, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
14" LG BBQ Chicken
BBQ base, chicken, bacon, & onions
14" LG BBQ Pork
BBQ base, both pork and Italian sausage, bacon, & onions
14" LG Buffalo Chicken
Ranch base, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella and drizzled with buffalo sauce on top
14" LG Chzbrg w/ Pickles & Mustard
Mustard base, hamburger, onions, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese and topped with pickles
14" LG Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base, chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
14" LG Chicken Margherita
Olive oil base, chicken, tomatoes, and basil
14" LG Spinach Chicken Mushroom Alfredo
Alfredo base, spinach, chicken, & mushrooms
14" LG Stinger
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushrooms, jalapenos, stinger seasoning
14" LG Studebakers Special
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms
14" LG Supreme
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hamburger, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms.
14" LG Taco
Your choice of pizza sauce or bean base, hamburger, onion, taco seasoning, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
14" LG Veggie
Pizza sauce or balsamic vinaigrette base, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes
14" LG Whole House Special
Thin crust, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, jalapenos, & stinger seasoning
14" LG Meatlovers
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hamburger. Mozzarella
16" XL Supreme
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hamburger, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms.
16" XL Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Hamburger, bacon, onions, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
16" XL Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base, chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
16" XL Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Ranch base, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella and drizzled with buffalo sauce on top
16" XL BBQ Chicken
BBQ base, chicken, bacon, & onions
16" XL BBQ Pork
BBQ base, both pork & Italian Sausage, bacon, & onions
16" XL Stinger
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushrooms, jalapenos, stinger seasoning
16" XL Taco
Your choice of pizza sauce or bean base, hamburger, onion, taco seasoning, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
16" XL Chicken Margherita
Olive oil base, chicken, tomatoes, & basil
16" XL Studebakers Special
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms
16" XL Spinach Mushroom Alfredo
Alfredo base, spinach, chicken, & mushrooms
16" XL Chzbrg w/ Pickles & Mustard
Mustard base, hamburger, onions, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese and topped with pickles
16" XL Veggie
Pizza sauce or balsamic vinaigrette base, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes
16" XL Whole House Special
Thin crust, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, jalapenos, & stinger seasoning
16" XL Meatlovers
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hamburger. Mozzarella
28" Colossus Specialty Pizza
Super Specialty Pizza
8" Carnivore
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, Pork & Italian Sausage
8" Pepzilla
Extra pepperoni, Deli pepperoni, Italian seasoning and mozzarella cheese
8" Meatball
Marinara base, meatballs, mozzarella and parmesan cheese topped with Italian seasoning
8" Sands Special
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella, pineapples and jalapenos
10" Caul/GF Super Specialty
12" MD Carnivore
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, Pork & Italian Sausage
12" MD Pepzilla
Extra pepperoni, Deli pepperoni, Italian seasoning and mozzarella cheese
12" MD Sands Special
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella, pineapples and jalapenos
12" MD Meatball
Marinara base, meatballs, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, sprinkled with Italian seasoning
14" Large Pepzilla
Extra pepperoni, deli pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with Italian seasoning
14" Large Meatball
Marinara base, meatballs, parmesan and mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with Italian seasoning
14" Large Carnivore
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, Pork & Italian Sausage
14" Large Sands Special
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella, pineapples and jalapenos
16" Extra Large Carnivore
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Pork and Italian Sausage, and bacon
16" Extra Large Meatball
Marinara base, Meatballs, mozzarella and parmesan cheese topped with Italian seasoning
16" Extra Large Pepzilla
Extra pepperoni, Deli pepperoni, Italian seasoning and mozzarella cheese
16" Extra Large Sands Special
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives, chicken, cheddar & mozzarella, pineapples and jalapenos
Subs
Large TBD Sub
Turkey, bacon Mayo, & mozzarella toasted topped with lettuce, tomato, and creamy Italian served with chips and a pickle.
Small TBD Sub
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, mayo toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, and creamy Italian served with chips and a pickle.
Large Turkey sub
Turkey, mozzarella, mayo, toasted, then topped with lettuce, tomato, and creamy Italian dressing
Small Turkey Sub
Turkey, mozzarella, mayo, toasted, then topped with lettuce, tomato, and creamy Italian dressing
Large Ham Sub
Ham, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and creamy Italian. All subs are toasted and served with chips and a pickle.
Small Ham Sub
Ham, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and creamy Italian. All subs are toasted and served with chips and a pickle
Large Roast Beef Sub
Roast beef, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian served with chips and a pickle.
Small Roast Beef Sub
Roast beef, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian served with chips and a pickle.
Large BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and creamy Italian served with chips and a pickle.
Small BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and creamy Italian. Served with chips and a pickle.
Large Buffalo Chicken Sub
Ranch, chicken, Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, and cheddar. Comes toasted served with chips and a pickle.
Small Buffalo Chicken Sub
Ranch, chicken, Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, and cheddar. Comes toasted served with a pickle and chips.
Large CBR Sub
Ranch, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar. Comes toasted served with chips and a pickle.
Small CBR Sub
Ranch, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar. Comes toasted served with a pickle and chips.
Large French Dip Sub
Roast beef, mozzarella toasted and served with au jus for dipping comes with a chips and a pickle.
Small French Dip Sub
Roast beef, mozzarella toasted and served with au jus for dipping comes with a pickle and chips.
Large Italian Sub
Balsamic vinaigrette deli pepperoni, salami, ham, toasted then topped with lettuce, tomato , and creamy Italian and served with chips and a pickle.
Small Italian Sub
Balsamic vinaigrette deli pepperoni, salami, ham, toasted then topped with lettuce, tomato , and creamy Italian and served with chips and a pickle
Large Meatball Sub
Meatballs and marinara topped with mozzarella Parmesan and Italian seasoning toasted and served with chips and a pickle.
Small Meatball Sub
Meatballs and marinara topped with mozzarella Parmesan and Italian seasoning toasted and served with chips and a pickle.
Large Philly Sub
Marinated steak, sautéed with onions and bell peppers topped with mozzarella toasted and served with chips and a pickle.
Small Philly Sub
Marinated steak, sautéed with onions and bell peppers topped with mozzarella toasted and served with chips and a pickle.
Desserts
16 oz Milkshake
32 oz Milkshake
Single Scoop Cone/Cup
Large Waffle Cone
Large Dipped Waffle Cone
Banana Split
Banana Pudding
Ice Cream Sundae
Float
Waffle Sundae Chocolate & Caramel
Waffle Sundae Strawberry
Large Dessert Pizza
Medium Dessert Pizza
Small Dessert Pizza
Sauces & Sides
2 oz Ranch
2 oz Marinara
2 oz Buffalo Sauce
2 oz BBQ Sauce
2 oz Garlic Butter
2 oz Icing
2 oz Alfredo Sauce
2 oz Blue Cheese
12 oz cup Ranch
16 oz cup Ranch
32 oz cup Ranch
2 oz Cr. Italian
2 oz 1000
2 oz Caesar
2 oz Balsamic Vin.
2 oz Honey Mustard
2 oz Fresh Jalapenoes
2 oz Bacon
2 oz Bell Peppers
2 oz Black Olives
2 oz Green Olives
2 oz Onions
2 oz Pickled Jalapenoes
2 oz Sliced Banana Peppers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2701 E Main St, Gatesville, TX 76528