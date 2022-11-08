Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sumi Ramen

10 Schalks Crossing Road, Unit 16

Plainsboro, NJ 08536

Drink

Calpico

Calpico

$3.50

Calpico Original Flavored Non-Carbonated Soft Drink in 16.9oz (500 ml) bottle. Refreshing and light, sweet and tangy with a hint of Citrus and yogurt flavors. Calpico is a non-carbonate soft drink made from milk and lactobacilli which is helpful in digestion. Naturally And Artificially Flavored, Contains 1% Juice. Product of Japan.

Japanese iced green tea

Japanese iced green tea

$3.25

Unsweetened Japanese green tea. Served with ice and sugar packs.

Japanese iced jasmine tea

Japanese iced jasmine tea

$3.25

Unsweetened Japanese Jasmine green tea. Served with ice and sugar packs.

Pelligrino Sparkling Water
$2.00

Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$2.00
Soda

Soda

$1.75
Water Bottle
$1.00

Water Bottle

$1.00
Suntory

Suntory

$2.95Out of stock

Japanese All Free Beer. All zero (0% alcohol), fresh, sparkling beer alternative.

Starter

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

🥦 (Vegan) Seaweed tossed with roasted sesame seed and sesame oil.

Pork Gyoza (A10)

Pork Gyoza (A10)

$6.50

Pan-fried dumplings filled with minced pork and vegetables served with house dipping sauce.

Vegan Gyoza (A11)

Vegan Gyoza (A11)

$6.50

🥦 (Vegan) Pan-fried dumplings filled with nine kinds of vegetables: edamame, green bean, yellow carrot, carrot, red bell pepper, onion, potato, cabbage, and garlic. Served with house veggie dipping sauce.

Calamari Karaage (A13)

Calamari Karaage (A13)

$9.95

Crispy deep-fried delicate squid rings served with spicy Japanese mayo and yuzu sauce.

Chicken Karaage (A4)

Chicken Karaage (A4)

$6.75

Marinated chicken thigh deep-fried to a crisp perfection served with house dipping sauce.

Pork Chasu Bao bun (A6)
$6.50

Pork Chasu Bao bun (A6)

$6.50
Crispy Yuzu Chicken Bao Bun ( A5)
$6.50

Crispy Yuzu Chicken Bao Bun ( A5)

$6.50
Spicy Shrimp Bao Bun (A7)

Spicy Shrimp Bao Bun (A7)

$6.50

Two pieces of fried crispy shrimp coated with spicy mayo and yuzu sauce in two bao buns.

Edamame (A1)

Edamame (A1)

$5.00

🥦 (Vegan) Boiled green soybean pods lightly salted with Japanese sea salt.

Fried tofu (A3)

Fried tofu (A3)

$5.50

🥦 (Vegan) Crispy deep-fried silken tofu with house ponzu sauce and green onion.

Shrimp Tempura 4 Pcs (A9)

Shrimp Tempura 4 Pcs (A9)

$7.95

Crispy jumbo shrimp tempura served with house tempura sauce.

Spring Rolls (A2)

Spring Rolls (A2)

$5.50

🥦 (Vegan) 3 Pieces of crisply fried vegetable rolls

Takoyaki (A12)

Takoyaki (A12)

$7.50

Battered octopus over egg tartar topped with mayonnaise, eel sauce and smoked bonito flakes

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$10.95

Lightly seared, marinated tuna, thinly sliced and served chilled.

Vegan Tempura (A8)

Vegan Tempura (A8)

$6.50

🥦 (Vegan) Crispy vegetable tempura (broccoli, sweet potato, eggplant, onion) served with house tempura sauce.

Salmon Mini Taco (2 Pcs)

Salmon Mini Taco (2 Pcs)

$6.50

Raw salmon with poke sauce in an original crispy mini taco shell.

Spicy Tuna Mini Taco (2 Pcs)

Spicy Tuna Mini Taco (2 Pcs)

$6.50

Raw tuna with spicy mayo sauce in an original crispy mini taco shell.

Yuzu Crab Mini Taco (2 Pcs)

Yuzu Crab Mini Taco (2 Pcs)

$6.50

Imitation crab meat topped with masago and spicy yuzu sauce in an original crispy mini taco shell.

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$10.50

Soft shell crab battered with tempura flour fried to perfect crispy. Served with house special sauce.

Spicy Kani Salad

$7.50

Japanese kani (imitation crab stick) with cucumber, spicy mayo, crunchies and fish roes

Shumai (6pc)

$6.50

Six pieces of fried or steamed shrimp shumai with house dipping sauce

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$4.75

Vegan Miso Soup
$4.75

$4.75
Crunchy Soba Salad

Crunchy Soba Salad

$6.50

🥦 (Vegan) Mixed greens, carrots, tofu, cucumber and cherry tomatoes topped with fried soba and Japanese sesame dressing.

Poke Salmon Salad

Poke Salmon Salad

$12.50

Raw salmon, egg, mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes tossed with Japanese sesame dressing.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

🥦 (Vegan) Seaweed tossed with roasted sesame seed and sesame oil.

Wonton Soup

$5.50

Shrimp chicken wonton in chicken broth

Spicy Kani Salad

$7.50

Japanese kani (imitation crab stick) with cucumber, spicy mayo, crunchies and fish roes

Sushi

Chirashi

$22.50Out of stock

Assorted Sashimi Over Sushi Rice

Sushi A La Carte

Sushi A La Carte

$5.50

2 Piece of Nigiri Sushi. Options : Salmon, Spicy Salmon, Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Yellowtail, Spicy Yellowtail, White Tuna, Ebi, Eel Unagi, Spicy Unagi, Kani, Spicy Kani or Masago

Sashimi A La Carte

Sashimi A La Carte

$7.50

3 Pieces of Sashimi Options : Salmon, Tuna, Yellow Tail, White Tuna, Ebi, Eel Unagi

Sashimi Silver (8 Pcs)

Sashimi Silver (8 Pcs)

$14.95

Assorted fresh raw fish, including Salmon (3), Tuna (3) and Yellowtail (2)

Sashimi Delux

Sashimi Delux

$23.95

14 Pieces of assorted fresh raw fish, including Salmon (3), Tuna (3), Yellow Tail (3), White Tuna (3) and ebi (2)

Sashimi Poke Bowl

Sashimi Poke Bowl

$15.75

Sushi rice topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, diced red paprika, cucumber, onion, seaweed tossed with house poke sauce.

Sushi Party Tray (10 Rolls)

Sushi Party Tray (10 Rolls)

$59.00

Any 10 sushi regular rolls. 60 Pieces.

Sushi Rice

$2.00

4 oz of white sushi rice

Sushi Set

Sushi Set

$14.95

8 Pieces of nigiri sushi (3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 2 Ebi) Plus 1 California roll

Tuna pepper steak

Tuna pepper steak

$14.95

10 Pieces of lightly seared tuna, seasoned with black pepper, creamy spicy and sweet sauce, scallion, mixed vegetable and shrimp Furikake

Salmon Carpaccio

$12.50

Thinly sliced salmon (8 pcs, raw) with wasabi yuzu sauce

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$14.50

Thinly sliced yellowtail (8 pcs, raw) with special sauce

Salmon Mango Salsa

$12.50

Thinly sliced salmon (8 pcs, raw) with mango salsa

Pepper Tuna with Cream Wasabi Sauce

$13.95

Pepper tuna and lettuce with wasabi mayonnaise and fish roe

Traditional California Roll

Traditional California Roll

$5.95

Cucumber, Avocado, and Crab Stick

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$5.95

🥦 (Vegan) Cucumber and avocado roll, cut into 6 pieces.

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$5.95

🥦 (Vegan) Fried crispy sweet potato coated with tempura batter wrapped with nori and sushi rice. Cut into 6 pieces.

Shrimp Tempura Roll
$6.95

$6.95
Salmon Avocado roll
$6.96

Salmon Avocado roll

$6.96
Poke Salmon Roll

Poke Salmon Roll

$6.50

Salmon with poke sauce

Spicy Salmon roll
$6.95

$6.95

Philadelphia Roll

$6.95

Salmon, Cream Cheese and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll
$6.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.95

Tuna Avocado Roll
$6.95

$6.95

Boston Roll

$6.95

Ebi Shrimp, Cucumber and Avocado

Eel Avocado Roll
$6.95

$6.95

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$6.95

Yellowtail and jalapeno roll.

Sophia Roll

Sophia Roll

$9.95

Shrimp Tempura with Avocado; topped with Spicy Crab

Sumi Roll

Sumi Roll

$9.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with masago and special yuzu and eel sauce.

Ruby Vegan Roll

Ruby Vegan Roll

$9.95

🥦 (Vegan) Avocado, pickled radish, onion, cucumber, seaweed salad and vegan cream cheese inside topped with pink shiso flakes.

Vegan Dragon Roll

Vegan Dragon Roll

$10.95

🥦 (Vegan) Seaweed salad, cucumber and carrots inside top with avocado

Sunshine Roll

Sunshine Roll

$11.95

Cooked Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, avocado inside. Orange masago and crunches with eel sauce outside

Crazy Tuna Roll

Crazy Tuna Roll

$12.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, jalapeno, and spicy sauce.

Amber Salmon Roll

Amber Salmon Roll

$12.75

Salmon, avocado, cucumber inside topped with salmon and bonito flakes.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.95

Crab meat, cucumber, avocado top with tuna, salmon and avocado. 8 Pieces.

Soft Shell Crab Roll

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$12.95

Soft crab tempura, cucumber, avocado topped with masago, cut in 5 pieces with ell sauce

Salmon Lover's Roll

Salmon Lover's Roll

$13.95

Spicy Salmon and cucumber inside, Sliced Salmon, Avocado outside

Las Vegas Roll

Las Vegas Roll

$12.95

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese battered and fried, cut to 5 pieces

Princeton Roll

Princeton Roll

$14.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, shrimp tempura topped with tuna, eel sauce and crunchies

Sea at Night Roll

Sea at Night Roll

$14.95

Cooked Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado inside. Steamed shrimp and barbecue eel unagi with sweet and spicy mayo outside.

Godzilla Roll

Godzilla Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce, wrapped with full-size soy paper.

Special Eel & Lobster Roll

$17.50

Eel, tuna, lobster, avocado, mango, soybean paper with eel sauce and wasabi sauce, red tobiko, mango sauce

Mango Lobster Volcano Roll

$20.00

Lobster, tuna, salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, mango, soybean paper. Topped with mango salsa.

Fujiyama Roll

$15.50

Eel, avocado inside, topped with white tuna, fish roe, miso and eel sauce

Ramen

Black Queen Ramen

Black Queen Ramen

$13.75

Tonkotsu (pork) soup, shoyu (soy sauce) and mayu oil (dark roasted leek with crushed garlic oil), chashu (roast pork), menma (bamboo shoots), scallion, kikurage (wood ear mushroom), red ginger and seasoned boiled egg.

Red Volcano Ramen

Red Volcano Ramen

$13.50

Tonkotsu (pork) soup with shoyu (soy sauce) and house spicy paste topped with chashu (roast pork), menma (bamboo shoots), scallion, kikurage (wood ear mushroom) red ginger and seasoned boiled egg.

Traditional Tonkotsu Shio Ramen

Traditional Tonkotsu Shio Ramen

$12.75

Creamy tonkotsu (pork) broth with house shio (salt) sauce topped with chashu (roast pork), menma (bamboo shoots), scallion, red ginger, kikurage mushroom and seasoned boiled egg.

Miso Chicken (Regular or Spicy)

Miso Chicken (Regular or Spicy)

$12.75

Chicken broth seasoned with house miso paste and optional house spicy paste, topped with chicken chashu, menma (bamboo shoots), scallion, kikurage mushroom, red ginger and seasonal boiled egg.

Chicken Coconuts Green Curry Ramen

Chicken Coconuts Green Curry Ramen

$14.50

Green curry and coconut milk with chicken broth topped with sautéed chicken, red paprika, eggplant, seasoned boiled egg, and scallion. Mildly spicy.

Shrimp Chicken Wonton Ramen

Shrimp Chicken Wonton Ramen

$12.50

Chicken broth, shoyu sauce, house hand-made shrimp dumplings, romaine lettuce, cabbage, scallion, kikurage (wood ear mushroom) and seasoned boiled egg.

Chili Lime Chicken Ramen

Chili Lime Chicken Ramen

$12.00

Chicken broth seasoned with lime and chili sauce, topped with ground chicken, scallion, takana (pickled mustard leaf), kikurage (wood ear mushroom) and seasoned boiled egg.

Kimchee Beef Ramen

Kimchee Beef Ramen

$14.95

Light chicken broth seasoned with house kimchee sauce, topped with sautéed beef slices and kimchee, kikurage (wood ear mushroom) , seasoned boiled egg and scallion.

Vegan Coconut Green Curry Ramen

Vegan Coconut Green Curry Ramen

$14.25

🥦 (Vegan) Green curry and coconut milk with vegetable kombu (seaweed) broth topped with tofu cutlets, red paprika, eggplant, bamboo shoots and scallion. Mildly spicy.

Vegan Explosion Ramen

Vegan Explosion Ramen

$12.75

🥦 (Vegan) Vegetable kombu soup seasoned with house veggie miso paste, topped with fried tofu, romaine lettuce, cabbage, enoki mushroom, menma (bamboo shoots), scallion, cut corns and kikurage (wood ear mushroom).

Seafood Ramen (Regular or Spicy)

Seafood Ramen (Regular or Spicy)

$16.50

House shrimp based seafood soup topped with scallop, jumbo shrimps, fish balls, fish cakes, seasoned egg, bamboo shoots, kikurage mushroom and scallion.

Kid's Noodle

$6.25

Ramen noodle in chicken broth. Chicken Chasu. No other toppings.

Shrimp Tempura Nabeyaki Udon

Shrimp Tempura Nabeyaki Udon

$12.50

House-made fresh udon noodle in dashi broth, served with mixed vegetables and two pieces of shrimp tempura.

Vegetable Tofu Nabeyaki Udon

$12.00

🥦 (Vegan) House-made fresh udon noodle in vegetable and kombu soup served with mixed vegetables and tofu in a hot pot.

Shrimp Tempura Soba (Hot/Cold)

$12.50

House made buckwheat noodle and shrimp tempura served with hot dashi broth or cold house dipping sauce.

Tuna Tataki Soba

$15.95

Lightly seared, marinated tuna, thinly sliced and served chilled, combined with house made buckwheat noodle and house cold dipping sauce.

Vegan Tempura Soba (Hot/Cold)

$12.00

🥦 (Vegan) House made buckwheat noodle (soba) with vegan tempura. Served with either hot vegetable broth or cold dipping sauce.

Black Bean Pork Mazemen

Black Bean Pork Mazemen

$12.50Out of stock

Ground pork, been sprout, scallion and onion sauteed with black bean paste over udon, served with silky egg.

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$12.95

Stir fried udon with mixed vegetables ( red paprika, onion, carrot) with your choice of protein in house sauce.

Rice

Chicken Oyako Bowl (R1)

Chicken Oyako Bowl (R1)

$12.50

Sautéed chicken and scrambled eggs in house oyako sauce (mirin and soy sauce) with pickled ginger, scallion, and nori.