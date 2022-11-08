- Home
Sumi Ramen
10 Schalks Crossing Road, Unit 16
Plainsboro, NJ 08536
Drink
Calpico
Calpico Original Flavored Non-Carbonated Soft Drink in 16.9oz (500 ml) bottle. Refreshing and light, sweet and tangy with a hint of Citrus and yogurt flavors. Calpico is a non-carbonate soft drink made from milk and lactobacilli which is helpful in digestion. Naturally And Artificially Flavored, Contains 1% Juice. Product of Japan.
Japanese iced green tea
Unsweetened Japanese green tea. Served with ice and sugar packs.
Japanese iced jasmine tea
Unsweetened Japanese Jasmine green tea. Served with ice and sugar packs.
Pelligrino Sparkling Water
Soda
Water Bottle
Suntory
Japanese All Free Beer. All zero (0% alcohol), fresh, sparkling beer alternative.
Starter
Seaweed Salad
🥦 (Vegan) Seaweed tossed with roasted sesame seed and sesame oil.
Pork Gyoza (A10)
Pan-fried dumplings filled with minced pork and vegetables served with house dipping sauce.
Vegan Gyoza (A11)
🥦 (Vegan) Pan-fried dumplings filled with nine kinds of vegetables: edamame, green bean, yellow carrot, carrot, red bell pepper, onion, potato, cabbage, and garlic. Served with house veggie dipping sauce.
Calamari Karaage (A13)
Crispy deep-fried delicate squid rings served with spicy Japanese mayo and yuzu sauce.
Chicken Karaage (A4)
Marinated chicken thigh deep-fried to a crisp perfection served with house dipping sauce.
Pork Chasu Bao bun (A6)
Crispy Yuzu Chicken Bao Bun ( A5)
Spicy Shrimp Bao Bun (A7)
Two pieces of fried crispy shrimp coated with spicy mayo and yuzu sauce in two bao buns.
Edamame (A1)
🥦 (Vegan) Boiled green soybean pods lightly salted with Japanese sea salt.
Fried tofu (A3)
🥦 (Vegan) Crispy deep-fried silken tofu with house ponzu sauce and green onion.
Shrimp Tempura 4 Pcs (A9)
Crispy jumbo shrimp tempura served with house tempura sauce.
Spring Rolls (A2)
🥦 (Vegan) 3 Pieces of crisply fried vegetable rolls
Takoyaki (A12)
Battered octopus over egg tartar topped with mayonnaise, eel sauce and smoked bonito flakes
Tuna Tataki
Lightly seared, marinated tuna, thinly sliced and served chilled.
Vegan Tempura (A8)
🥦 (Vegan) Crispy vegetable tempura (broccoli, sweet potato, eggplant, onion) served with house tempura sauce.
Salmon Mini Taco (2 Pcs)
Raw salmon with poke sauce in an original crispy mini taco shell.
Spicy Tuna Mini Taco (2 Pcs)
Raw tuna with spicy mayo sauce in an original crispy mini taco shell.
Yuzu Crab Mini Taco (2 Pcs)
Imitation crab meat topped with masago and spicy yuzu sauce in an original crispy mini taco shell.
Soft Shell Crab Tempura
Soft shell crab battered with tempura flour fried to perfect crispy. Served with house special sauce.
Spicy Kani Salad
Japanese kani (imitation crab stick) with cucumber, spicy mayo, crunchies and fish roes
Shumai (6pc)
Six pieces of fried or steamed shrimp shumai with house dipping sauce
Soup & Salad
Miso Soup
Vegan Miso Soup
Crunchy Soba Salad
🥦 (Vegan) Mixed greens, carrots, tofu, cucumber and cherry tomatoes topped with fried soba and Japanese sesame dressing.
Poke Salmon Salad
Raw salmon, egg, mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes tossed with Japanese sesame dressing.
Wonton Soup
Shrimp chicken wonton in chicken broth
Sushi
Chirashi
Assorted Sashimi Over Sushi Rice
Sushi A La Carte
2 Piece of Nigiri Sushi. Options : Salmon, Spicy Salmon, Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Yellowtail, Spicy Yellowtail, White Tuna, Ebi, Eel Unagi, Spicy Unagi, Kani, Spicy Kani or Masago
Sashimi A La Carte
3 Pieces of Sashimi Options : Salmon, Tuna, Yellow Tail, White Tuna, Ebi, Eel Unagi
Sashimi Silver (8 Pcs)
Assorted fresh raw fish, including Salmon (3), Tuna (3) and Yellowtail (2)
Sashimi Delux
14 Pieces of assorted fresh raw fish, including Salmon (3), Tuna (3), Yellow Tail (3), White Tuna (3) and ebi (2)
Sashimi Poke Bowl
Sushi rice topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, diced red paprika, cucumber, onion, seaweed tossed with house poke sauce.
Sushi Party Tray (10 Rolls)
Any 10 sushi regular rolls. 60 Pieces.
Sushi Rice
4 oz of white sushi rice
Sushi Set
8 Pieces of nigiri sushi (3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 2 Ebi) Plus 1 California roll
Tuna pepper steak
10 Pieces of lightly seared tuna, seasoned with black pepper, creamy spicy and sweet sauce, scallion, mixed vegetable and shrimp Furikake
Salmon Carpaccio
Thinly sliced salmon (8 pcs, raw) with wasabi yuzu sauce
Yellowtail Carpaccio
Thinly sliced yellowtail (8 pcs, raw) with special sauce
Salmon Mango Salsa
Thinly sliced salmon (8 pcs, raw) with mango salsa
Pepper Tuna with Cream Wasabi Sauce
Pepper tuna and lettuce with wasabi mayonnaise and fish roe
Traditional California Roll
Cucumber, Avocado, and Crab Stick
Cucumber Avocado Roll
🥦 (Vegan) Cucumber and avocado roll, cut into 6 pieces.
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
🥦 (Vegan) Fried crispy sweet potato coated with tempura batter wrapped with nori and sushi rice. Cut into 6 pieces.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Salmon Avocado roll
Poke Salmon Roll
Salmon with poke sauce
Spicy Salmon roll
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese and cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Boston Roll
Ebi Shrimp, Cucumber and Avocado
Eel Avocado Roll
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
Yellowtail and jalapeno roll.
Sophia Roll
Shrimp Tempura with Avocado; topped with Spicy Crab
Sumi Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with masago and special yuzu and eel sauce.
Ruby Vegan Roll
🥦 (Vegan) Avocado, pickled radish, onion, cucumber, seaweed salad and vegan cream cheese inside topped with pink shiso flakes.
Vegan Dragon Roll
🥦 (Vegan) Seaweed salad, cucumber and carrots inside top with avocado
Sunshine Roll
Cooked Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, avocado inside. Orange masago and crunches with eel sauce outside
Crazy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, jalapeno, and spicy sauce.
Amber Salmon Roll
Salmon, avocado, cucumber inside topped with salmon and bonito flakes.
Rainbow Roll
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado top with tuna, salmon and avocado. 8 Pieces.
Soft Shell Crab Roll
Soft crab tempura, cucumber, avocado topped with masago, cut in 5 pieces with ell sauce
Salmon Lover's Roll
Spicy Salmon and cucumber inside, Sliced Salmon, Avocado outside
Las Vegas Roll
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese battered and fried, cut to 5 pieces
Princeton Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, shrimp tempura topped with tuna, eel sauce and crunchies
Sea at Night Roll
Cooked Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado inside. Steamed shrimp and barbecue eel unagi with sweet and spicy mayo outside.
Godzilla Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce, wrapped with full-size soy paper.
Special Eel & Lobster Roll
Eel, tuna, lobster, avocado, mango, soybean paper with eel sauce and wasabi sauce, red tobiko, mango sauce
Mango Lobster Volcano Roll
Lobster, tuna, salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, mango, soybean paper. Topped with mango salsa.
Fujiyama Roll
Eel, avocado inside, topped with white tuna, fish roe, miso and eel sauce
Ramen
Black Queen Ramen
Tonkotsu (pork) soup, shoyu (soy sauce) and mayu oil (dark roasted leek with crushed garlic oil), chashu (roast pork), menma (bamboo shoots), scallion, kikurage (wood ear mushroom), red ginger and seasoned boiled egg.
Red Volcano Ramen
Tonkotsu (pork) soup with shoyu (soy sauce) and house spicy paste topped with chashu (roast pork), menma (bamboo shoots), scallion, kikurage (wood ear mushroom) red ginger and seasoned boiled egg.
Traditional Tonkotsu Shio Ramen
Creamy tonkotsu (pork) broth with house shio (salt) sauce topped with chashu (roast pork), menma (bamboo shoots), scallion, red ginger, kikurage mushroom and seasoned boiled egg.
Miso Chicken (Regular or Spicy)
Chicken broth seasoned with house miso paste and optional house spicy paste, topped with chicken chashu, menma (bamboo shoots), scallion, kikurage mushroom, red ginger and seasonal boiled egg.
Chicken Coconuts Green Curry Ramen
Green curry and coconut milk with chicken broth topped with sautéed chicken, red paprika, eggplant, seasoned boiled egg, and scallion. Mildly spicy.
Shrimp Chicken Wonton Ramen
Chicken broth, shoyu sauce, house hand-made shrimp dumplings, romaine lettuce, cabbage, scallion, kikurage (wood ear mushroom) and seasoned boiled egg.
Chili Lime Chicken Ramen
Chicken broth seasoned with lime and chili sauce, topped with ground chicken, scallion, takana (pickled mustard leaf), kikurage (wood ear mushroom) and seasoned boiled egg.
Kimchee Beef Ramen
Light chicken broth seasoned with house kimchee sauce, topped with sautéed beef slices and kimchee, kikurage (wood ear mushroom) , seasoned boiled egg and scallion.
Vegan Coconut Green Curry Ramen
🥦 (Vegan) Green curry and coconut milk with vegetable kombu (seaweed) broth topped with tofu cutlets, red paprika, eggplant, bamboo shoots and scallion. Mildly spicy.
Vegan Explosion Ramen
🥦 (Vegan) Vegetable kombu soup seasoned with house veggie miso paste, topped with fried tofu, romaine lettuce, cabbage, enoki mushroom, menma (bamboo shoots), scallion, cut corns and kikurage (wood ear mushroom).
Seafood Ramen (Regular or Spicy)
House shrimp based seafood soup topped with scallop, jumbo shrimps, fish balls, fish cakes, seasoned egg, bamboo shoots, kikurage mushroom and scallion.
Kid's Noodle
Ramen noodle in chicken broth. Chicken Chasu. No other toppings.
Shrimp Tempura Nabeyaki Udon
House-made fresh udon noodle in dashi broth, served with mixed vegetables and two pieces of shrimp tempura.
Vegetable Tofu Nabeyaki Udon
🥦 (Vegan) House-made fresh udon noodle in vegetable and kombu soup served with mixed vegetables and tofu in a hot pot.
Shrimp Tempura Soba (Hot/Cold)
House made buckwheat noodle and shrimp tempura served with hot dashi broth or cold house dipping sauce.
Tuna Tataki Soba
Lightly seared, marinated tuna, thinly sliced and served chilled, combined with house made buckwheat noodle and house cold dipping sauce.
Vegan Tempura Soba (Hot/Cold)
🥦 (Vegan) House made buckwheat noodle (soba) with vegan tempura. Served with either hot vegetable broth or cold dipping sauce.
Black Bean Pork Mazemen
Ground pork, been sprout, scallion and onion sauteed with black bean paste over udon, served with silky egg.
Yaki Udon
Stir fried udon with mixed vegetables ( red paprika, onion, carrot) with your choice of protein in house sauce.