Denshu Warm

$19.00

With a nose of soft grass tones and floral elements, "Denshu" has full flavored beginning of dried fruits and a subtle vanilla under-current. It is a very clean and fresh tasting sake that has a great deal of "umami" in its make-up. It also is rich and deep, which spells out the fact that this Junmai is so well-built that it is both strong and light.