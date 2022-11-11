Sushi Itto
601 North Mesa Street
Suite 120
El Paso, TX 79901
Starters
Robatayaki
Kushiage
Rice
Rolls
Ribeye Roll
$16.00
Salmon Beach Roll
$21.00
Breaded Shrimp Roll
$13.00
Manchego Roll
$13.00
Volcano Roll
$13.00
Torikatsu Roll
$14.00
Spider Roll
$21.00
Caterpillar roll
$17.00
Dragon Roll
$19.00
Spicy Salmon Roll
$15.00
Rainbow Roll
$17.00
Maguritto Roll
$16.00
Philadelphia Roll
$12.00
California Roll
$11.00
Toreaditto roll
$14.00
Veganitto Roll
$13.00
Jalapeno Hamachi Roll
$19.00
Downtown Roll
$18.00
Traditional Japanese Rolls
Sashimi
Nigiri
Sides
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Beverages
Red Wine
Caymus Special Select Cabernet BTL
$400.00
Darioush Signature Series BTL
$250.00
Caymus Cabernet BTL
$170.00
Austin Hope Cabernet BTL
$70.00Out of stock
Penfold's Max's Vineyard BTL
$40.00Out of stock
Cyrus
$120.00
Catena Alta Malbec BTL
$110.00
Trivento Gold Reserve Malbec BTL
$40.00
Trivento Reserve Malbec BTL
$35.00
Goldeneye "Gowan Creek" Pinot Noir BTL
$140.00Out of stock
BELLE GLOS "Clark & Telephone" Pinot Noir BTL
$85.00
Etude "Lyric" Pinot Noir BTL
$42.00
The Prisoner "Thorn" Merlot
$80.00Out of stock
Vipra Sweet Red 5oz
$10.00
Faustino V Reserve Tempranillo 5oz
$11.00
Vipra Sweet Red
$30.00Out of stock
Faustino V Reseva Tempranillo
$40.00
Daou Pessimist Red Blend
$40.00
White Wine
Peter Zemmer Pinot Grigio 5oz
$12.00
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL
$60.00
Peter Zemmer Pinot Grigio BTL
$35.00
Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc 5oz
$10.00
Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$70.00
Stag's Leap Cellars Sauvignon Blanc AVENTA BTL
$47.00Out of stock
Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$35.00
The Stag Chardonnay 5oz
$12.00
Cakebread Chardonnay BTL
$95.00
Stonestreet Chardonnay BTL
$80.00
The Stag Chardonnay BTL
$35.00
La Perlina Moscato 8oz
$7.00
La Perlina Moscato BTL
$30.00
Caposaldo BRUT Prosecco (187mL) BTL
$11.00
Caposaldo BRUT Prosecco (750mL) BTL
$35.00
Sake
Heavensake 12 Sake
$70.00
Black and Gold Sake
$45.00
G Sake "Joy" Sake
$30.00
Sparkling Sake Mio Sake
$20.00
Creme de Sake Nigori Sake
$20.00
Organic Nama Sake
$25.00
Moonstone Lemongrass Sake
$30.00
Joto Yuzu Sake "The Citrus One"
$60.00
Joto "The One With the Clocks"
$100.00
Joto "The Blue One"
$50.00
Joto "The Pink One"
$60.00Out of stock
Joto "The Green One"
$50.00
Tall Sake
$8.00
Speciality Sake Flight
$16.00
Joto Traditional Flight
$19.00
Other Drinks
Spirits
Grey Goose vodka
$12.00
Haku Vodka
$10.00
Titos vodka
$10.00
Reyka Vodka
$10.00
Grey Goose Vodka DBL
$18.00
Haku Vodka DBL
$16.00
Absolut 80
$12.00
Tito's Vodka DBL
$14.00
Hennessy VS Cognac
$13.00
Remy Martin VSOP Cognac
$20.00
Remy Martin XO Cognac
$45.00
Hennessy VS Cognac DBL
$22.00
Remy Martin VSOP Cognac DBL
$25.00
Remy Martin XO Cognac DBL
$60.00
Bulleit 95 Rye Whiskey
$10.00
Fireball Whiskey
$10.00
Four Roses Whiskey
$10.00
Makers Mark Whiskey
$10.00
Jack Daniel's Whiskey
$10.00
Woodford Reserve Whiskey
$12.00
Tottori Japanese Bourbon Whiskey
$15.00
Nikka Whisky From The Barrel Whiskey
$15.00
Jameson Whiskey
$10.00
Crown Royal Whiskey
$10.00
Hibiki Whiskey
$20.00
Bulleit 95 Rye Whiskey DBL
$17.00
Fireball Whiskey DBL
$17.00
Four Roses Whiskey DBL
$17.00
Makers Mark Whiskey DBL
$26.00
Jack Daniel's Whiskey DBL
$20.00
Woodford Reserve Whiskey DBL
$26.00
Tottori Japanese Bourbon Whiskey DBL
$26.00
Nikka Whisky From The Barrel Whiskey DBL
$26.00
Jameson Whiskey DBL
$20.00
Crown Royal Whiskey DBL
$16.00
Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky (WELL) Scoth
$10.00
Chivas Regal 12 Scoth
$15.00
Chivas Regal Mizunaras Scoth
$18.00
Chivas Regal 18 Scoth
$25.00
Chivas Regal 25 Scoth
$70.00
Johnnie Walker Blue Scoth
$50.00
Johnnie Walker Black Scoth
$15.00
Johnnie Walker Red Scoth
$7.50
Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky (WELL) Scoth DBL
$18.00
Chivas Regal 12 Scoth DBL
$26.00
Chivas Regal Mizunaras Scoth DBL
$26.00
Chivas Regal 18 Scoth DBL
$36.00
Chivas Regal 25 Scoth DBL
$72.00
Johnnie Walker Blue Scoth DBL
$85.00
Johnnie Walker Black Scoth DBL
$26.00
Johnnie Walker Red Scoth DBL
$18.00
Monkey Shoulders Malt Scoth
$12.00
Yamazaki 12 Year Malt Scoth
$35.00
Yamazaki 18 Year Malt Scoth
$50.00
Monkey Shoulders Malt Scoth DBL
$18.00
Yamazaki 12 Year Malt Scoth DBL
$52.00
Yamazaki 18 Year Malt Scotch DBL
$100.00
Beefeaters (WELL) Gin
$10.00
The Empress Gin
$13.00
The Botanist Gin
$15.00
Hendricks Gin
$12.00
Beefeaters (WELL) Gin DBL
$17.00
The Empress Gin DBL
$17.00
The Botanist Gin DBL
$17.00
Hendricks Gin DBL
$17.00
Malibu Pineapple
$8.00
Captain Morgan Rum
$10.00
Malibu Coconut Rum
$8.00
Ron Zacapa XO Rum
$25.00
Ron Zacapa 23 Centenario Rum
$17.00Out of stock
Appleton Estate Reserve Blend Rum
$10.00
Don Q Crystal Rum (WELL) DBL
$17.00
Don Q Limon Rum DBL
$17.00
Don Q Pineapple Rum DBL
$17.00
Captain Morgan Rum DBL
$17.00
Malibu Rum DBL
$17.00
Ron Zacapa XO Rum DBL
$20.00
Ron Zacapa 23 Centenario Rum DBL
$20.00
Appleton Estate Reserve Blend Rum DBL
$17.00
Altos Tequila Reposado (WELL)
$12.00
Altos Tequila Silver (WELL)
$12.00
Casa Dragones BlancoTequila
$60.00
Clase Azul Reposado Tequila
$35.00
Dobel Maestro Tequilero Tequila
$15.00
Don Julio 70 Tequila
$25.00
Don Julio 1942 Tequila
$40.00
Herradura Reposado Tequila
$15.00
Herradura Silver Tequila
$15.00