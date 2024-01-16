Sushiya
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2015 Birch Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wetzel's Pretzels - S-679 Otay Ranch, Inline Bakery
No Reviews
2015 Birch Road, #909 Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurant
El Tianguis - Millenia - El Tianguis - Millenia
No Reviews
1620 Millenia Ave Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurant
Karina's Mexican Seafood - Otay Ranch
No Reviews
2015 Birch Road suite 720 Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurant
Savoie Italian Eatery - Otay Ranch
No Reviews
2015 Birch Rd STE 720 Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chula Vista
Jamba - 000515 - Eastlake Village Marketplace
4.7 • 549
2275 Otay Lakes Road Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0281 - Chula Vista (Broadway)
4.0 • 494
1170 Broadway Chula Vista, CA 91911
View restaurant