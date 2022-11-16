Swanny's Grill
6224 Theall Road
Houston, TX 77066
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chips & Queso
We use three kinds of cheese to craft our queso. Served with tortilla chips.
Chips & Salsa
House made roasted salsa served with tortilla chips.
Chips/Salsa/Queso
We use three kinds of cheese to craft our queso and we make the roasted salsa in house. Served with tortilla chips.
Fried Cheese
Breaded and fried mozzarella sticks served with your choice of ranch or marinara sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Battered and fried mushrooms served with ranch.
Guacamole & Chips
Fresh, made to order guacamole and served with tortilla chips.
Homemade Potato Chips
Made daily and sprinkled with cajun french fry seasoning.
Loaded Little Dippers
Potato scoops topped with cheddar, ranch, cilantro ranch, bacon, green onions and sour cream.
Pickle Fries
Dill pickles cut in to "fries," coated in a spicy batter and fried. Served with ranch.
Queso Fries
Our house made queso served with a side of fries. You can dip them or pour the queso over them and eat them with a fork!
Queso Tots
Our house made queso served with a side of tater tots. You can dip them or pour the queso over them and eat them with a fork!
Spicy Cheese Curds
Cheese curds coated in a spicy batter and fried. Served with ranch.
Pick Two
Pick two of our regular appetizers and save a little!
Tater Tots
A basket of tater tots.
Wings (6)
Tender baked wings that we crisp up in the fryer. Not breaded. Choose from plain, buffalo, hot, BBQ or Sweet Chili Sauce. Request ranch or Blue Cheese dressing on a side.
Salads
Caesar
A mix of green leaf and romaine lettuce, parmesan and house made croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
Cobb
A mix of green leaf and romaine lettuce, boiled egg, crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, avocado, cheddar and house made croutons. All of our dressings are house made (except the Caesar.) Comes with one dressing on the side, $ .25 for each additional dressing.
Garden
A mix of green leaf and romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar and house made croutons. All of our dressings are house made (except the Caesar.) Comes with one dressing on the side, $ .25 for each additional dressing.
Burgers
Hamburger
Half pound hand formed beef patty served on a Sheila Partin sweet sourdough bun. You have the option to choose from beef, chicken, pulled pork, turkey and chicken salad from the "Choose Patty" modifier.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken and grilled onions on a Sheila Partin sweet sourdough bun. You have the option to choose from beef, chicken, pulled pork, turkey and chicken salad from the "Choose Patty" modifier.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork served on a Sheila Partin sweet sourdough bun with coleslaw and BBQ Sauce plus your choice of side.
Turkey Burger
Charbroiled turkey patty served on a Sheila Partin sweet sourdough bun. Be sure to click on any condiments you would like us to bring out to you (Mayo, Mustard, etc)
Swampy Style
Choose from any protein and we will top it with cheddar, grilled onions, smoked bacon and BBQ sauce. Served on a Sheila Partin sweet sourdough bun.
Buffalo Style
An "off the menu" offering. Your choice of protein with swiss cheese, an onion ring and buffalo sauce. Lettuce, pickle, tomato and onion served on the side. Comes with one side item.
Texas Style
Choose from any protein and we will top it with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, smoked bacon and sliced avocado. Served on a Sheila Partin sweet sourdough bun.
Sliders
2-some
Each slider is a 2 oz portion of the protein of your choice, served on a Sheila Partin sweet sourdough bun.
3-some
Each slider is a 2 oz portion of the protein of your choice, served on a Sheila Partin sweet sourdough bun.
4-some
Each slider is a 2 oz portion of the protein of your choice, served on a Sheila Partin sweet sourdough bun.
Sandwiches
BLT
Smoked Bacon, lettuce and tomato on Texas Toast. Be sure to request Mayo or Mustard!
Buffalo Chicken Melt
Fried chicken tenders, Swiss cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House made chicken salad on toasted marble wheat/rye with lettuce and tomato. Chicken salad is made with grilled chicken, red onion, celery, bacon, dijon mustard and mayo.
Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Sandwich
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, Swiss cheese served on a Sheila Partin Sweet Sourdough bun. Be sure to ask for mayo or mustard.
Chipotle Sandwich
Chicken Breast, Swiss cheese, smoked bacon and chipotle mayo on Texas Toast. Our best selling sandwich!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with grilled onions and served on a Sheila Partin Sweet Sourdough bun. Be sure and ask for mayo or mustard!
Patty Melt
Half pound beef patty, grilled onions, swiss cheese served on marble wheat/rye.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork served on a Sheila Partin Sweet Sourdough bun with coleslaw and BBQ Sauce.
Build your own Wrap
Build your own wrap. Please click each item you want included on your wrap. If you don't click it, they won't put it on there. Go crazy!
Chicken Tender Ranch Wrap
Chicken tenders, ranch, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla. On the Tender Ranch wrap page, please click the button next to the items you want on the wrap.
Chipotle Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla. On the Chipotle Chicken Mods page, please click the button next to the items you want on the wrap.
Julie's Queso Wrap
Grilled chicken, queso, pico de gallo and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla. On the Julie's Wrap Mods page, please click the button next to the items you want on the wrap.
Kelly's Wrap
Chicken salad (grilled chicken, red onion, celery, bacon, dijon mustard and mayo), avocado, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla. On the Kelly's Wrap Mods page, please click the button next to the items you want on the wrap.
Matt's Nacho Wrap
Ground beef, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapenos and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla. On the Nacho wrap page, please click the button next to the items you want on the wrap.
Special Dishes
Chalupas
Two corn tostadas topped with refried beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocados. Served with cilantro ranch on the side.
Chicken Salad Plate
A scoop of our chicken salad (grilled chicken, red onion, celery, bacon, dijon mustard and mayo) on half an avocado with your choice of one side.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Fried chicken tenders with your choice of two sides.
Crawfish
By the pound, served with butter, seasoning, corn and potato.
Evie's Smothered Steak
Half pound ground beef patty topped with a savory cream sauce, sautéed mushrooms and grilled onions. Choice of two sides.
Filet Mignon
A 4 oz Filet topped with garlic butter and a choice of two side items. You have the option to request two 4 oz filets.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
One grilled chicken breast topped with citrus, wine cream sauce and your choice of two sides.
Gumbo
Hot Dogs (2)
Two hot dogs and choice of a side.
Quesadilla
12 inch flour tortilla with cheddar, pico de gallo, your choice of protein and avocado. Served with sour cream.
Fish or Shrimp Tacos - 2
Your choice of pan seared tilapia or sautéed shrimp on corn or flour tortillas. Topped with a spicy slaw and pico de gallo. Served with a side of cilantro ranch.
Fish or Shrimp Tacos - 3
Your choice of pan seared tilapia or sautéed shrimp on corn or flour tortillas. Topped with a spicy slaw and pico de gallo. Served with a side of cilantro ranch.
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheddar, queso, your choice of protein, jalapenos, avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Nacho Bowl
Refried beans, cheddar, queso, your choice of protein, jalapenos, avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream in a bowl. Served with tortilla chips. Perfect for sharing or for those people who hate soggy nachos.
Tacos (2)
Beans, cheese, your choice of protein, lettuce and pico de gallo on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with a side of cilantro ranch.
Tacos (3)
Beans, cheese, your choice of protein, lettuce and pico de gallo on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with a side of cilantro ranch.
Veggie Tacos (2)
Your choice of the veggies listed on our Veggie Taco Mods button, on either corn or flour tortillas. Topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. Our refried beans are not vegetarian.
Veggie Tacos (3)
Your choice of the veggies listed on our Veggie Taco Mods button, on either corn or flour tortillas. Topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. Our refried beans are not vegetarian.
Shepherd's Pie
This is a cold weather favorite! Savory ground beef with carrots and celery topped with our homemade mashed potatoes and cheddar.
Stuffed Nachos
Corn tortillas loaded with cheddar, pico de gallo, jalapenos and protein of your choice. They are grilled till crispy, folded over and cut into triangles. Served with cilantro ranch.
Stuffed Potato
Large baked potato loaded with butter, cheddar, sour cream green onions and pulled pork. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.