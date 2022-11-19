Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swaylo's Tiki Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1315 Dry Creek Road

Longmont, CO 80503

Order Again

Popular Items

Tiki Burger & Fries
Furikake Crusted Salmon
Mango Shrimp

Starters

Ahi Poke Wontons

$15.00

line-caught Hawaiian tuna in Thai basil marinade on wonton chips with avocado sauce, gochujang aioli, cilantro, scallions & sesame seeds

Chili Crunch Edamame

Chili Crunch Edamame

$7.00

steamed pods with teriyaki & chili crunch

Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$13.00

Pacific Rock Crab & seasoned cream cheese inside five fried wontons, served with sweet chili sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Humboldt calamari strips in light potato starch with Fresno chilis, avocado cream & red curry sauce

Hawaiian Rolls

$5.00

scratch-baked with honey butter

Kalua Pork Sliders

Kalua Pork Sliders

$11.00

ginger-basil slaw, gochujang aioli, Hawaiian rolls

Mango Shrimp

Mango Shrimp

$15.00

tempura fried shrimp, honey glaze, mango & basil over crispy rice noodles

Pu-Pu Platter

Pu-Pu Platter

$49.00

Crab Rangoons with sweet chili sauce, Kalua Pork Sliders, Mahi-Mahi Ceviche, Fried Calamari, Furikake Fries with red curry cheese sauce, Mac Salad & Seaweed Salad

Red Curry Fries

Red Curry Fries

$9.00

twice-cooked fries with furikake seasoning, red curry cheese sauce, Fresno chiles & scallions

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$9.00

grilled Spam, rice, nori, teriyaki & pickled ginger

Small Bowls

Baby Bok Choy

$5.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Chargrilled Asparagus

$6.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Ginger-Basil Slaw

$5.00

Hawaiian Mac Salad

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Mango-Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Small Bowl Fries

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Spicy Miso Soup

$6.00

Thai Basil Rice

$6.00

Big Bowls

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.00

diced ham, white cheddar, Macadamia nuts, grape tomatoes, cucumber & chopped romaine lettuce tossed in your choice of dressing

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$15.00

wok-fried ham, pineapple, scallions, Thai basil, Fresno chiles, smashed egg, jasmine rice and tamari sauce

Noodle Bowl

Noodle Bowl

$14.00

wok-fried bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, chiles, basil, cilantro, cashew & thin rice noodles simmered in red curry-coconut milk broth

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$13.00

avocado, seaweed salad, cucumber, kimchi, marinated shiitake mushrooms, edamame, Thai basil rice & poke sauce

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$14.00

mango, pineapple, strawberry, toasted coconut, cashews, Haystack Mountain goat cheese & baby spinach in Liliko'i vinaigrette

Entrees

Chicken Sticks

Chicken Sticks

$16.00

Red Bird Farms chicken thigh skewers, teriyaki glaze, Thai basil rice, mango-cucumber salad & mac salad

Furikake Crusted Salmon

$19.00

South Pacific Salmon with furikake crust, teriyaki glaze, gochujang aioli, grilled asparagus & Thai basil rice

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$16.00

grilled Pacific Mahi-Mahi, mango salsa, avocado sauce & cabbage in crisp corn tortillas with Thai basil rice, black beans & lime

Tiki Burger & Fries

Tiki Burger & Fries

$16.00

Buckner family beef or vegan Impossible patty, grilled pineapple, avocado puree, ginger-basil slaw, gochujang aioli on Marketplace Bakery potato bun with furikake fries & red curry cheese sauce

Kids' Menu

Kid's Chicken Teriyaki Sticks

$11.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Pork Sliders

$8.00

Kid's Spam Musubi

$7.00

Beer

Blueberry Hibiscus Cider

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Insane Rush

$6.50

Sawtooth

$5.50

Wibby Helles

$5.00

Wibtober

$6.00

Wine

GLASS Astrolabe Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GLASS Freakshow Chardonnay

$10.00

GLASS Wycliff Brut

$7.00

GLASS La Playa Rose

$8.00

GLASS Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLASS Tooth & Nail Cabernet

$11.00

BTL Astrolabe Sauv Blanc

$33.00

BTL Freakshow Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Wycliff Brut

$21.00

BTL La Playa Rose

$24.00

BTL Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$33.00

BTL Tooth & Nail Cabernet

$33.00

BTL Snowden Vineyards Cabernet

$95.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot

$89.00

Cocktails

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

coconut, pineapple, blue spirulina, Spring 44 vodka

Citrus Chai Punch

$55.00

Batavia Arrack, Smith and Cross Navy Strength Jamaican rum, lime, honey, Demerara, black tea, Grove Street chai liqueur

Cuba Libre

$5.00

rum, Mexican Coca-Cola, lime

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

house spiced rum, ginger beer

Passionfruit Mojito

$10.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Plantation original dark rum, lemon, passionfruit, pomegranate, demerara sugar

Junglebird

$12.00

Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Black rum, Aperol, lime, pineapple, demerara sugar

Lava Flow

$10.00

coconut, pineapple, strawberry puree, Cane Run rum

Mai Tai

$11.00

“Maita’ i Roe A’e” is Tahitian for “Out of This World -- The Best”Blend of aged Jamaican Pot Still Rums, Martinique Rhum, Grove Street orange liqueur, fresh lime, almond orgeat

Margarita - Lime

$8.00

Margarita - Passionfruit

$9.00

Margarita - Spicy

$9.00

Matcha Colada

$10.00

matcha tea, coconut, pineapple, Cane Run rum

Mojito

$9.00

rum, mint, lime, sugar

Notorious P.O.G.

$10.00

passion fruit, orange, guava, Cane Run rum

Pina Colada

$7.00

coconut, pineapple, Cane Run rum

Rum Fashioned

$12.00

Zaya Alta Fuerza overproof rum, bitters, demerara sugar

Saturn

$12.00

Spring 44 gin, lemon, passion fruit, orgeat, falernum

Swaylo's Punch

$14.00

“Punch” is derived from the Hindustani word “panch” which means “five,” the number of ingredients in our Swaylo’s Punch. Appleton Estate Signature Jamaican Rum, allspice dram, passionfruit, Demerara sugar, lime

Swaylo's Volcano

$59.00

Dry Land cane rum, Flor de Caña 7 yr Gran Reserva, maraschino liqueur, passion fruit, lime, pineapple, Demerara sugar

Three Dots & A Dash

$15.00

Swaylo's Single Barrel exclusive Dry Land Distillers aged cane rum, Plantation original dark rum, falernum, allspice dram, honey syrup, fresh lime, orange, Angostura bitters

Tiki Spritz

$7.00

pineapple amaro, champagne, Angostura bitters

Tradewinds

$12.00

Spring 44 vodka, apricot liqueur, coconut cream, lemon

Vanillakilla

$13.00

Plantation original dark rum, orange, pineapple, coconut cream, vanilla, fresh nutmeg

Zombie

$13.00

Have too many of these and turn into the walking dead. Flor de Caña 4yr Anejo rum, Plantation O.F.T.D. rum, cinnamon syrup, grapefruit, pomegranate, lime, dash of Leopold Brothers' absinthe & Angostura bitters

Drink Special

$13.00

Rum

Abbot & Wallace Lusca Overproof

$11.00

Abbot & Wallace Lusca Spiced

$11.00

Ak Zanj Clairin 8yr

$15.00

Ak Zanj Dark Nas

$9.00

Ak Zanj San White

$9.00

Amrut Two Indies Rum

$11.00

Appleton Estate 12yr

$12.00

Appleton Estate 8yr

$11.00

Appleton Estate Signature

$9.00

Bacardi Black

$9.00

Bacoo Rum 5yr

$9.00

Bacoo Rum 8yr

$11.00

Ballmer Peak Golden Rum

$8.00

Ballmer Peak Spiced Rum

$8.00

Bear Creek Silver Rum

$9.00

Bear Creek Spiced Rum

$9.00

Breckenridge Spiced Rum

$10.00

Brugal 1888

$15.00

Cane Rock Spiced Rum

$10.00

Cane Run

$6.00

Casa Magdaleno Blanco

$8.00

Chairman's Reserve 1937

$19.00

Chairman's Reserve Forgotten Casks

$15.00

Chairman's Reserve Legacy

$12.00

Cutwater Bali Hai Dark Rum

$11.00

Cutwater Three Sheets Barrel Aged

$11.00

Cutwater Three Sheets White

$9.00

Denizen Aged White

$8.00

Denizen Merchants Reserve

$9.00

Denizen Vatted Dark

$12.00

Diplomático La Familia

$15.00

Diplomático Manituano

$9.00

Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva

$12.00

Dryland GOLD Cask Strength

$11.00

Dryland WHITE Cask Strength

$9.00

El Dorado 15 yr

$15.00

El Dorado 3yr

$8.00

El Dorado 5yr

$9.00

Emperor Heritage

$11.00

Emperor Lily White

$9.00

Emperor Sherry Finish

$11.00

Family Jones Mo Jones Rum

$11.00

Flor de Caña 12 yr

$12.00

Flor de Caña 18yr

$15.00

Flor de Caña 30yr V Generaciones

$169.00

Flor de Caña 4yr Añejo Oro

$8.00

Flor de Caña 4yr Extra Seco

$8.00

Flor de Caña 7yr Gran Reserva

$10.00

Fourspuare 14yr Redoutable Cask

$35.00

Foursquare 12yr 2009 Cask

$22.00

Goslings Black Seal Rum

$8.00

Gustoso Aguardiente

$8.00

Hamilton Demerara

$9.00

Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Black

$10.00

Hampden Estate Jamaican Rum

$21.00

Havana Club Anejo Blanco

$8.00

Havana Club Anejo Classico

$7.00

HOUSE SPICED RUM

$9.00

Kuleana Hawaiian Rum Agricole

$12.00

Leblon Cachaca

$9.00

Lemon Hart Blackpool Spiced Rum

$11.00

Meyers Dark Rum

$8.00

Montonya Oro

$11.00

Montonya Platino

$9.00

Montonya Valentia

$17.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Mount Gay XO

$22.00

Neisson Eleve Sous Bois

$12.00

Neisson Light Rhum Agricole

$10.00

Old Monk Supreme Indian Rum

$13.00

Opthimus Rum 25yr Port Finish

$31.00

Panama Pacific 15yr

$15.00

Panama-Pacific 23yr Exposición

$15.00

Panama-Pacific 3yr Blanco

$7.00

Panama-Pacific 9yr Exposición

$11.00

Plantation 20th Anniversary

$21.00

Plantation 3-Star

$8.00

Plantation 5yr

$11.00

Plantation Australia 2007

$25.00

Plantation Barbados 6yr

$19.00

Plantation Guyana 2008

$19.00

Plantation Isle of Fiji

$11.00

Plantation Jamaica 1998

$19.00

Plantation Multi Island

$19.00

Plantation O.F.T.D.

$10.00

Plantation Original Dark

$9.00

Plantation Panama 6yr

$19.00

Plantation Peru 2006

$25.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Plantation Trinidad

$25.00

Plantation Xaymaca

$11.00

Plantation XO

$20.00

Probitas

$8.00

Pusser’s Rum

$9.00

R.L. Seale 12yr

$13.00

Real McCoy 12yr

$15.00

Real McCoy 3yr

$8.00

Real McCoy 5yr

$9.00

Rhum Barbancourt 15yr

$21.00

Rhum Barbancourt 4yr

$9.00

Rhum Barbancourt 8yr

$11.00

Rhum Clément Premiére Cann

$9.00

Rhum Clément Select Barrel

$11.00

Rhum J.M VO Vieux

$11.00

Ron Abuelo Anejo

$9.00

Ron Centenario 20yr Fundación

$19.00

Ron Centenario 7yr

$9.00

Ron Matusalem Gran Reserva 15yr $11

$11.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr

$15.00

Ron Zacapa XO

$39.00

Rum Fire Overproof

$8.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$11.00

Smith & Cross

$9.00

Street Pumas

$9.00

The Scarlet Ibis

$9.00

Transcontinental Australia

$21.00

Transcontinental Fiji

$21.00

Transcontinental Jamaica

$21.00

Transcontinental Panama

$21.00

Velho Barreiro Cachaca

$8.00

Velho Barreiro Cachaca Gold

$8.00

Western Medicine Platte River

$9.00

Wray & Nephew Overproof

$8.00

Ypioca Oro Reserve Cachaca

$9.00

Zaya Alta Fuerza Overproof

$12.00

Zaya Cocobana

$12.00

Zaya Gran Reserva

$12.00

Vodka

Spring 44 Vodka

$6.00

Spring 44 DOUBLE Vodka

$12.00

Spirithound Vodka

$9.00

Gin

Balmer Peak Aspen Gin

$8.00

Spirithound Gin

$9.00

Spring 44 Gin

$6.00

Spring 44 DOUBLE Gin

$12.00

Tequila

Monte Alban

$6.00

Espolon Repesado

$9.00

DOUBLE MONTE

$12.00

DOUBLE ESPOLON

$18.00

Whiskey

Balmer Peak Light Whiskey

$8.00

Balvenie 14yr Caribbean Cask

$17.00

DOUBLE FORRESTER

$12.00

DOUBLE LAWS

$24.00

Laws Bourbon

$12.00

RY3

$10.00

Old Forrester

$6.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$6.00

TX Straight Bourbon

$11.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Allspice Dram

$6.00

Aperol

$6.00

Batavia Arrack

$6.00

Falernum

$6.00

Grove St Chai

$6.00

Grove St Orange

$6.00

Luxardo

$6.00

Peach Brandy

$6.00

Pineapple Amaro

$6.00

Double Rum

Appleton Estate Signature

$18.00

Appleton Estate 8yr

$22.00

22

Appleton Estate 12yr

$24.00

24

Abbot & Wallace Lusca Spiced

$22.00

Abbot & Wallace Lusca Overproof

$22.00

Ak Zanj Dark Nas

$18.00

18

Ak Zanj San White

$18.00

18

Ak Zanj Clairin 8yr

$30.00

30

Amrut Two Indies Rum

$22.00

22

Bacardi Black

$18.00

Bear Creek Silver Rum

$18.00

18

Bacoo Rum 5yr

$18.00

Bacoo Rum 8yr

$22.00

Breckenridge Spiced Rum

$20.00

Brugal 1888

$30.00

Casa Magdaleno Blanco

$16.00

Cutwater Bali Hai Dark Rum

$22.00

Cutwater Three Sheets Barrel Aged

$22.00

Cutwater Three Sheets White

$18.00

Denizen Aged White

$16.00

16

Denizen Merchants Reserve

$18.00

Denizen Vatted Dark

$24.00

24

Dryland Gold

$22.00

Dryland White

$18.00

El Dorado 3yr

$16.00

El Dorado 5yr

$18.00

El Dorado 12yr

$24.00

El Dorado 15yr

$30.00

Family Jones Mo Jones Rum

$22.00

Flor de Caña 4yr Extra Seco

$16.00

Flor de Caña 4yr Añejo Oro

$16.00

Flor de Caña 7yr Gran Reserva

$20.00

Flor de Caña 12 yr

$24.00

24

Flor de Caña 18yr

$30.00

30

Flor de Caña 30yr V Generaciones

$338.00

Foursquare 12yr 2009 Cask

$44.00

Fourspuare 14yr Redoutable Cask

$70.00

Goslings Black Seal Rum

$166.00

Hamilton Demerara

$18.00

18

Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Black

$20.00

Hampden Estate Jamaican Rum

$42.00

Hart & Son Blackpool Spiced Rum

$22.00

Havana Club Anejo Blanco

$16.00

Havana Club Anejo Classico

$14.00

Kuleana Hawaiian Rum Agricole

$24.00

Leblon Cachaca

$18.00

18

Meyers Dark Rum

$16.00

16

Montonya Oro

$22.00

Montonya Platino

$18.00

18

Montonya Valentia

$34.00

34

Mount Gay

$20.00

Mount Gay XO

$44.00

Neisson Eleve Sous Bois

$24.00

Neisson Light Rhum Agricole

$20.00

Old Monk Supreme Indian Rum

$26.00

Opthimus Rum 25yr Port Finish

$62.00

Panama-Pacific 3yr Blanco

$14.00

Panama-Pacific 9yr Exposición

$22.00

Panama-Pacific 23yr Exposición

$30.00

Plantation 3-Star

$16.00

16

Plantation 5yr

$22.00

Plantation 20th Anniversary

$42.00

Plantation Australia

$50.00

50

Plantation Barbados 6yr

$32.00

32

Plantation Isle of Fiji

$22.00

22

Plantation Guyana 2008

$38.00

38

Plantation O.F.T.D.

$20.00

20

Plantation Original Dark

$18.00

18

Plantation Panama 6yr

$32.00

32

Plantation Peru 2006

$50.00

50

Plantation Pineapple

$18.00

18

Plantation Trinidad

$50.00

50

Plantation Xaymaca

$22.00

22

Plantation XO

$40.00

Pusser’s Rum

$18.00

Real McCoy 3yr

$16.00

Real McCoy 5yr

$18.00

Real McCoy 12yr

$30.00

30

Ron Abuelo Anejo

$18.00

18

Ron Centenario 7yr

$18.00

18

Ron Centenario 20yr Fundación

$38.00

Ron Matusalem Gran Reserva 15yr

$22.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr

$30.00

30

Ron Zacapa XO

$78.00

Rum Fire Overproof

$16.00

16

Rhum Barbancourt 4yr

$18.00

18

Rhum Barbancourt 8yr

$22.00

22

Rhum Barbancourt 15yr

$42.00

42

Rhum Clément Premiére Cann

$18.00

Rhum Clément French Caribbean

$22.00

Rhum Clément XO Vieux

$30.00

Rhum J.M VO Vieux

$22.00

22

R.L. Seale 12yr

$26.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$22.00

22

Smith & Cross

$18.00

Street Pumas

$18.00

Transcontinental Australia

$42.00

Transcontinental Fiji

$42.00

42

Transcontinental Jamaica

$42.00

Transcontinental Panama

$42.00

Ypioca Oro Reserve Cachaca

$18.00

Western Medicine Platte River

$18.00

Velho Barreiro Cachaca

$16.00

16

Velho Barreiro Cachaca Gold

$16.00

Wray & Nephew Overproof

$16.00

Zaya Alta Fuerza Overproof

$24.00

Zaya Cocobana

$24.00

Zaya Gran Reserva

$24.00

24

All Desserts

Dole Whip

Dole Whip

$8.00

pineapple and vanilla soft serve swirl, fresh mango, toasted coconut & macadamia nuts

Haupia Pie

Haupia Pie

$9.00

layers of chocolate & coconut cream, whipped cream, shaved chocolate & toasted coconut

Pineapple Cheesecake

Pineapple Cheesecake

$9.00

gluten free graham cracker crust, blueberry-yuzu compote & macadamia nuts

Rum Cake

Rum Cake

$8.00

caramelized pineapple compote, raspberry-peach coulis & macadamia nuts

Scoop Vanilla

$5.00

Scoop Pineapple

$5.00

Scoop Swirl

$5.00

Sides

Chili Crisp

$1.50

Mango Salsa

$1.50

Red Curry Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Thai Peanut Sauce

$1.50Out of stock

Wonton Chips

$2.00

Side Kids Fruit

$2.00

Retail

BLUE BUTTON UP HAWAIIAN

$60.00

BLACK BUTTON UP HAWAIIAN

$60.00

TSHIRT BLACK

$25.00

SWAYLOS PUNCH TIKI MUG

$25.00

MAI TAI GLASS

$20.00

SWAYLOS COFFEE MUG

$15.00

SWAYLOS HAT

$20.00

JUNGLEBIRD TIKI MUG

$25.00

AKU AKU TIKI MUG

$25.00

ZOMBIE TIKI MUG

$25.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Coke Zero

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pellegrino

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Virgin Frozen Drinks

Virgin Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Virgin Lava Flow

$7.00

Virgin Matcha Colada

$7.00

Virgin Notorious P.O.G.

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Who is Swaylo? Anybody who enjoys escaping to tropical beaches and enjoying delicious food and refreshing drinks is Swaylo. Anybody who believes neighbors can become family is Swaylo. Anybody who is grateful for our oceans and willing to do their part to keep them vibrant is Swaylo.

Website

Location

1315 Dry Creek Road, Longmont, CO 80503

Directions

