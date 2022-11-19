Swaylo's Tiki Restaurant & Bar
1315 Dry Creek Road
Longmont, CO 80503
Starters
Ahi Poke Wontons
line-caught Hawaiian tuna in Thai basil marinade on wonton chips with avocado sauce, gochujang aioli, cilantro, scallions & sesame seeds
Chili Crunch Edamame
steamed pods with teriyaki & chili crunch
Crab Rangoons
Pacific Rock Crab & seasoned cream cheese inside five fried wontons, served with sweet chili sauce
Fried Calamari
Humboldt calamari strips in light potato starch with Fresno chilis, avocado cream & red curry sauce
Hawaiian Rolls
scratch-baked with honey butter
Kalua Pork Sliders
ginger-basil slaw, gochujang aioli, Hawaiian rolls
Mango Shrimp
tempura fried shrimp, honey glaze, mango & basil over crispy rice noodles
Pu-Pu Platter
Crab Rangoons with sweet chili sauce, Kalua Pork Sliders, Mahi-Mahi Ceviche, Fried Calamari, Furikake Fries with red curry cheese sauce, Mac Salad & Seaweed Salad
Red Curry Fries
twice-cooked fries with furikake seasoning, red curry cheese sauce, Fresno chiles & scallions
Spam Musubi
grilled Spam, rice, nori, teriyaki & pickled ginger
Small Bowls
Big Bowls
Chef Salad
diced ham, white cheddar, Macadamia nuts, grape tomatoes, cucumber & chopped romaine lettuce tossed in your choice of dressing
Fried Rice
wok-fried ham, pineapple, scallions, Thai basil, Fresno chiles, smashed egg, jasmine rice and tamari sauce
Noodle Bowl
wok-fried bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, chiles, basil, cilantro, cashew & thin rice noodles simmered in red curry-coconut milk broth
Rice Bowl
avocado, seaweed salad, cucumber, kimchi, marinated shiitake mushrooms, edamame, Thai basil rice & poke sauce
Spinach Salad
mango, pineapple, strawberry, toasted coconut, cashews, Haystack Mountain goat cheese & baby spinach in Liliko'i vinaigrette
Entrees
Chicken Sticks
Red Bird Farms chicken thigh skewers, teriyaki glaze, Thai basil rice, mango-cucumber salad & mac salad
Furikake Crusted Salmon
South Pacific Salmon with furikake crust, teriyaki glaze, gochujang aioli, grilled asparagus & Thai basil rice
Mahi-Mahi Tacos
grilled Pacific Mahi-Mahi, mango salsa, avocado sauce & cabbage in crisp corn tortillas with Thai basil rice, black beans & lime
Tiki Burger & Fries
Buckner family beef or vegan Impossible patty, grilled pineapple, avocado puree, ginger-basil slaw, gochujang aioli on Marketplace Bakery potato bun with furikake fries & red curry cheese sauce
Kids' Menu
Beer
Wine
GLASS Astrolabe Sauv Blanc
GLASS Freakshow Chardonnay
GLASS Wycliff Brut
GLASS La Playa Rose
GLASS Sean Minor Pinot Noir
GLASS Tooth & Nail Cabernet
BTL Astrolabe Sauv Blanc
BTL Freakshow Chardonnay
BTL Wycliff Brut
BTL La Playa Rose
BTL Sean Minor Pinot Noir
BTL Tooth & Nail Cabernet
BTL Snowden Vineyards Cabernet
BTL Veuve Cliquot
Cocktails
Blue Hawaiian
coconut, pineapple, blue spirulina, Spring 44 vodka
Citrus Chai Punch
Batavia Arrack, Smith and Cross Navy Strength Jamaican rum, lime, honey, Demerara, black tea, Grove Street chai liqueur
Cuba Libre
rum, Mexican Coca-Cola, lime
Dark & Stormy
house spiced rum, ginger beer
Passionfruit Mojito
Hurricane
Plantation original dark rum, lemon, passionfruit, pomegranate, demerara sugar
Junglebird
Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Black rum, Aperol, lime, pineapple, demerara sugar
Lava Flow
coconut, pineapple, strawberry puree, Cane Run rum
Mai Tai
“Maita’ i Roe A’e” is Tahitian for “Out of This World -- The Best”Blend of aged Jamaican Pot Still Rums, Martinique Rhum, Grove Street orange liqueur, fresh lime, almond orgeat
Margarita - Lime
Margarita - Passionfruit
Margarita - Spicy
Matcha Colada
matcha tea, coconut, pineapple, Cane Run rum
Mojito
rum, mint, lime, sugar
Notorious P.O.G.
passion fruit, orange, guava, Cane Run rum
Pina Colada
coconut, pineapple, Cane Run rum
Rum Fashioned
Zaya Alta Fuerza overproof rum, bitters, demerara sugar
Saturn
Spring 44 gin, lemon, passion fruit, orgeat, falernum
Swaylo's Punch
“Punch” is derived from the Hindustani word “panch” which means “five,” the number of ingredients in our Swaylo’s Punch. Appleton Estate Signature Jamaican Rum, allspice dram, passionfruit, Demerara sugar, lime
Swaylo's Volcano
Dry Land cane rum, Flor de Caña 7 yr Gran Reserva, maraschino liqueur, passion fruit, lime, pineapple, Demerara sugar
Three Dots & A Dash
Swaylo's Single Barrel exclusive Dry Land Distillers aged cane rum, Plantation original dark rum, falernum, allspice dram, honey syrup, fresh lime, orange, Angostura bitters
Tiki Spritz
pineapple amaro, champagne, Angostura bitters
Tradewinds
Spring 44 vodka, apricot liqueur, coconut cream, lemon
Vanillakilla
Plantation original dark rum, orange, pineapple, coconut cream, vanilla, fresh nutmeg
Zombie
Have too many of these and turn into the walking dead. Flor de Caña 4yr Anejo rum, Plantation O.F.T.D. rum, cinnamon syrup, grapefruit, pomegranate, lime, dash of Leopold Brothers' absinthe & Angostura bitters
Drink Special
Rum
Abbot & Wallace Lusca Overproof
Abbot & Wallace Lusca Spiced
Ak Zanj Clairin 8yr
Ak Zanj Dark Nas
Ak Zanj San White
Amrut Two Indies Rum
Appleton Estate 12yr
Appleton Estate 8yr
Appleton Estate Signature
Bacardi Black
Bacoo Rum 5yr
Bacoo Rum 8yr
Ballmer Peak Golden Rum
Ballmer Peak Spiced Rum
Bear Creek Silver Rum
Bear Creek Spiced Rum
Breckenridge Spiced Rum
Brugal 1888
Cane Rock Spiced Rum
Cane Run
Casa Magdaleno Blanco
Chairman's Reserve 1937
Chairman's Reserve Forgotten Casks
Chairman's Reserve Legacy
Cutwater Bali Hai Dark Rum
Cutwater Three Sheets Barrel Aged
Cutwater Three Sheets White
Denizen Aged White
Denizen Merchants Reserve
Denizen Vatted Dark
Diplomático La Familia
Diplomático Manituano
Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva
Dryland GOLD Cask Strength
Dryland WHITE Cask Strength
El Dorado 15 yr
El Dorado 3yr
El Dorado 5yr
Emperor Heritage
Emperor Lily White
Emperor Sherry Finish
Family Jones Mo Jones Rum
Flor de Caña 12 yr
Flor de Caña 18yr
Flor de Caña 30yr V Generaciones
Flor de Caña 4yr Añejo Oro
Flor de Caña 4yr Extra Seco
Flor de Caña 7yr Gran Reserva
Fourspuare 14yr Redoutable Cask
Foursquare 12yr 2009 Cask
Goslings Black Seal Rum
Gustoso Aguardiente
Hamilton Demerara
Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Black
Hampden Estate Jamaican Rum
Havana Club Anejo Blanco
Havana Club Anejo Classico
HOUSE SPICED RUM
Kuleana Hawaiian Rum Agricole
Leblon Cachaca
Lemon Hart Blackpool Spiced Rum
Meyers Dark Rum
Montonya Oro
Montonya Platino
Montonya Valentia
Mount Gay
Mount Gay XO
Neisson Eleve Sous Bois
Neisson Light Rhum Agricole
Old Monk Supreme Indian Rum
Opthimus Rum 25yr Port Finish
Panama Pacific 15yr
Panama-Pacific 23yr Exposición
Panama-Pacific 3yr Blanco
Panama-Pacific 9yr Exposición
Plantation 20th Anniversary
Plantation 3-Star
Plantation 5yr
Plantation Australia 2007
Plantation Barbados 6yr
Plantation Guyana 2008
Plantation Isle of Fiji
Plantation Jamaica 1998
Plantation Multi Island
Plantation O.F.T.D.
Plantation Original Dark
Plantation Panama 6yr
Plantation Peru 2006
Plantation Pineapple
Plantation Trinidad
Plantation Xaymaca
Plantation XO
Probitas
Pusser’s Rum
R.L. Seale 12yr
Real McCoy 12yr
Real McCoy 3yr
Real McCoy 5yr
Rhum Barbancourt 15yr
Rhum Barbancourt 4yr
Rhum Barbancourt 8yr
Rhum Clément Premiére Cann
Rhum Clément Select Barrel
Rhum J.M VO Vieux
Ron Abuelo Anejo
Ron Centenario 20yr Fundación
Ron Centenario 7yr
Ron Matusalem Gran Reserva 15yr $11
Ron Zacapa 23yr
Ron Zacapa XO
Rum Fire Overproof
Santa Teresa 1796
Smith & Cross
Street Pumas
The Scarlet Ibis
Transcontinental Australia
Transcontinental Fiji
Transcontinental Jamaica
Transcontinental Panama
Velho Barreiro Cachaca
Velho Barreiro Cachaca Gold
Western Medicine Platte River
Wray & Nephew Overproof
Ypioca Oro Reserve Cachaca
Zaya Alta Fuerza Overproof
Zaya Cocobana
Zaya Gran Reserva
Whiskey
Liqueurs/Cordials
Double Rum
Appleton Estate Signature
Appleton Estate 8yr
22
Appleton Estate 12yr
24
Abbot & Wallace Lusca Spiced
Abbot & Wallace Lusca Overproof
Ak Zanj Dark Nas
18
Ak Zanj San White
18
Ak Zanj Clairin 8yr
30
Amrut Two Indies Rum
22
Bacardi Black
Bear Creek Silver Rum
18
Bacoo Rum 5yr
Bacoo Rum 8yr
Breckenridge Spiced Rum
Brugal 1888
Casa Magdaleno Blanco
Cutwater Bali Hai Dark Rum
Cutwater Three Sheets Barrel Aged
Cutwater Three Sheets White
Denizen Aged White
16
Denizen Merchants Reserve
Denizen Vatted Dark
24
Dryland Gold
Dryland White
El Dorado 3yr
El Dorado 5yr
El Dorado 12yr
El Dorado 15yr
Family Jones Mo Jones Rum
Flor de Caña 4yr Extra Seco
Flor de Caña 4yr Añejo Oro
Flor de Caña 7yr Gran Reserva
Flor de Caña 12 yr
24
Flor de Caña 18yr
30
Flor de Caña 30yr V Generaciones
Foursquare 12yr 2009 Cask
Fourspuare 14yr Redoutable Cask
Goslings Black Seal Rum
Hamilton Demerara
18
Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Black
Hampden Estate Jamaican Rum
Hart & Son Blackpool Spiced Rum
Havana Club Anejo Blanco
Havana Club Anejo Classico
Kuleana Hawaiian Rum Agricole
Leblon Cachaca
18
Meyers Dark Rum
16
Montonya Oro
Montonya Platino
18
Montonya Valentia
34
Mount Gay
Mount Gay XO
Neisson Eleve Sous Bois
Neisson Light Rhum Agricole
Old Monk Supreme Indian Rum
Opthimus Rum 25yr Port Finish
Panama-Pacific 3yr Blanco
Panama-Pacific 9yr Exposición
Panama-Pacific 23yr Exposición
Plantation 3-Star
16
Plantation 5yr
Plantation 20th Anniversary
Plantation Australia
50
Plantation Barbados 6yr
32
Plantation Isle of Fiji
22
Plantation Guyana 2008
38
Plantation O.F.T.D.
20
Plantation Original Dark
18
Plantation Panama 6yr
32
Plantation Peru 2006
50
Plantation Pineapple
18
Plantation Trinidad
50
Plantation Xaymaca
22
Plantation XO
Pusser’s Rum
Real McCoy 3yr
Real McCoy 5yr
Real McCoy 12yr
30
Ron Abuelo Anejo
18
Ron Centenario 7yr
18
Ron Centenario 20yr Fundación
Ron Matusalem Gran Reserva 15yr
Ron Zacapa 23yr
30
Ron Zacapa XO
Rum Fire Overproof
16
Rhum Barbancourt 4yr
18
Rhum Barbancourt 8yr
22
Rhum Barbancourt 15yr
42
Rhum Clément Premiére Cann
Rhum Clément French Caribbean
Rhum Clément XO Vieux
Rhum J.M VO Vieux
22
R.L. Seale 12yr
Santa Teresa 1796
22
Smith & Cross
Street Pumas
Transcontinental Australia
Transcontinental Fiji
42
Transcontinental Jamaica
Transcontinental Panama
Ypioca Oro Reserve Cachaca
Western Medicine Platte River
Velho Barreiro Cachaca
16
Velho Barreiro Cachaca Gold
Wray & Nephew Overproof
Zaya Alta Fuerza Overproof
Zaya Cocobana
Zaya Gran Reserva
24
All Desserts
Dole Whip
pineapple and vanilla soft serve swirl, fresh mango, toasted coconut & macadamia nuts
Haupia Pie
layers of chocolate & coconut cream, whipped cream, shaved chocolate & toasted coconut
Pineapple Cheesecake
gluten free graham cracker crust, blueberry-yuzu compote & macadamia nuts
Rum Cake
caramelized pineapple compote, raspberry-peach coulis & macadamia nuts
Scoop Vanilla
Scoop Pineapple
Scoop Swirl
Sides
Retail
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Chocolate Milk
Dr Pepper
Decaf Coffee
Coke Zero
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kid's Drink
Lemonade
Mexican Coke
Milk
Orange Juice
Pellegrino
Pineapple Juice
Rootbeer
Sprite
Tomato Juice
Tonic
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Who is Swaylo? Anybody who enjoys escaping to tropical beaches and enjoying delicious food and refreshing drinks is Swaylo. Anybody who believes neighbors can become family is Swaylo. Anybody who is grateful for our oceans and willing to do their part to keep them vibrant is Swaylo.
1315 Dry Creek Road, Longmont, CO 80503