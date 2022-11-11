A map showing the location of Kitchen View gallery

Dressings

Avo-ranch

$8.72

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$18.87

Caesar Dressing

$24.08

Chimichurri

$6.45

Chipotle chili

$24.75

Cucumber Tzatziki

$8.57

Garlic Feta Vinaigrette

$21.92

Green Tahini

$27.47

Herb aioli

$8.29

Mango Vinaigrette

$5.28

Pesto spread

$8.45

Pesto vinaigrette

$20.25

Plum

$12.31

Spicy aioli

$8.20

Spicy Cilantro

$14.58

Spicy Harissa

$7.68

Tabbouleh Dressing

$8.36

Buffalo Dressing

$7.95

Jalapeno Caesar

$23.64

Pomegranate Vinaigrette

$18.00

Prep Items

Brussel + pear

$3.93

Chicken noodle

$27.50

lentil

$18.00

Pickled Onion

$4.09

Pico-de-Gallo

$3.80

Quinoa

$7.19

shallots

$6.16

Sweet Potato

$2.97

Tabbouleh

$2.59

Proteins

Bacon

$79.11

Bacon bits

$73.55

Chicken

$3.14

Falafel

$7.85

Kabob

$15.00

Sausage patty

$4.42

Steak

$5.78

Tofu

$25.74

Turkey

$5.10

Grocery

Apples

$0.52

Balsamic glaze

$25.91

Basmati rice

$48.15

Beef base

$10.77

Cranberry sauce

$7.95

Fig jelly

$10.98

Flour tortillas

$32.60

Grapeseed oil

$22.11

Green tea bags

$22.50

Honey

$7.87

Iced tea bags

$17.26

Lemons

$0.30

Maple syrup

$25.99

Ms. Vickie’s BBQ

$43.28

Ms. Vickie’s Jalapeno

$43.28

Ms. Vickie’s Salt and Vinegar

$43.28

Ms. Vickie’s Sea salt

$43.28

Olive oil

$19.52

Pea protein

$35.75

Peanut butter

$9.05

Red vinegar

$11.13

Siracha

$4.54

Sugar powered

$5.38

Sundried tomato

$62.17

Turmeric

$19.40

Black Beans

$40.04

Baked, Toppings, Spices

Almond slivers

$18.86

Black pepper

$40.82

Blondie

$21.69

Cheesecake brownie

$21.90

Chia seeds

$9.09

Chocolate brownie

$22.59

Chocolate chip cookie

$32.53

Chocolate chips

$62.02

Cinnamon

$31.96

Coconut flakes

$28.74

Crispy cheese

$13.76

Croutons

$25.99

Crushed red pepper

$14.22

Flax seeds

$5.67

Granola

$25.65

Oreo crumble

$47.84

Paprika

$34.01

Pepita

$40.19

Rainbow sprinkles

$31.39

Raisin cookie

$32.29

Raw suage white

$19.71

Raw sugar brow

$4.06

Salt

$2.32

Sesame seeds

$31.05

Spice blend

$4.39

Spicy lentil crunch

$3.84

Stevie sugar

$24.89

Sugar cookie

$32.18

Tortilla chips

$16.00

Pita Chips

$15.40

Dairy

Cheddar

$3.17

Cotija cheese

$5.79

Feta cheese

$34.92

Goat cheese

$12.89

Mozzarella

$40.70

Parmesan

$25.16

Provolone

$3.30

Swiss

$3.63

Beverages

Bottled water

$16.50

Coke

$19.65

Diet coke

$19.91

Pellegrino Lemon

$23.06

Pellegrino Orange

$23.06

Pellegrino Pomegranate

$23.06

Pellegrino sparkling

$23.62

Sprite

$19.91

Chemicals

Antibacterial hand soap

$71.50

Easy off

$42.09

Green block

$140.33

Purple block

$45.22

Red block

$54.52

Wash and walk

$123.02

White block

$31.50

White pills

$23.39

Froyo jelly

$6.60

Paper

Large bakery bags

$5.50

Small bakery bags

$5.50

Smoothie straws

$49.59

Test strips

$5.50

White carry out bags

$57.18

Ink

$5.50

Printer cartridges

$5.00

Day dots

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
