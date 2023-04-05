Sweet Afton 30-09 34th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
30-09 34th St, Astoria, NY 11103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fresco's Grand Cantina - 28-50 31st street
No Reviews
28-50 31st street Astoria, NY 11102
View restaurant