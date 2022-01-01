Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swig Perrysburg, Ohio

review star

No reviews yet

219 Louisiana Ave

Perrysburg, OH 43551

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Feta Dip
Swig Double Smash Burger
Fried Cheese Curds

***WEEKLY FOOD SPECIALS***

Honey Chipotle Turkey Carver

$12.00

Thick Carved Turkey Breast, Honey Chipotle Sauce, Bacon, Lime Mayo, Sharp Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Amoroso Roll

Jamaican Breeze

$11.00

Pork Schnitzel, Pineapple Jerk Sauce, Coleslaw, Candied Jalapenos, Brioche

French Onion Burger

$13.00

American Wagyu Burger, Gruyère, Vermouth Onions, Parmesan, Tumbleweed Onions, Aioli, Onion Roll

Curiosities

Beer Cheese Dip

Beer Cheese Dip

$8.50

Melty Cheese, Pilsner, Garlic, and Herbs. Comes with warm Soft Pretzels.

Edesian Flatbread

$12.00

House Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Capicola, Pesto Fontina Sauce, Mozzarella, Lemon Dressed Shaved Romaine, Red Onion, Flatbread.

Fresh Fries

$3.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.50

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.50

Hot Feta Dip

$8.50

Onion Rings

$6.50

Breaded and Flash Fried. Comes with Ale Mustard.

Pierogi Fundido

$8.50

Potato and onion pierogis, topped with chorizo fundido, tomatoes, pickled onion, and crema.

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet potato tots are just like regular ones....but sweeter.....and orange....and more delicious. Comes with our Swig Sweet Tater Dipping Sauce.

Woah Fries

$7.50

Our hand cut fries, topped with chorizo fundido, tomato, scallions, and crema. NOTE: This DOES NOT travel well.

Scotch Egg

$9.00

Wings & Chunks

10 wings

$13.00

20 wings

$24.00

50 wings

$59.00

Frankenstein 10 Wings

$16.00

Half Pound Chunks

$8.50

Full Pound Chunks

$14.00

Half Pound Frankenstein Chunks

$10.00

Full Pound Frankenstein Chunks

$15.00

REVERSED Half Pound Chunks

$10.50

REVERSED FULL Pound Chunks

$15.50

REVERSED 10 Wings

$14.00

Vietnamese Caramel Wings

$14.00

Half Pound Vietnamese Caramel Chunks

$10.00

Full Pound Vietnamese Caramel Chunks

$14.00

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches come a la carte.

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken Sammich

$11.50

flash fried chicken tenderloins, bacon, ranch, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, on a giant hoagie roll

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$12.25

Shaved ribeye, cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, love dust. Add giardiniera, green peppers, onions, or banana peppers at no additional charge.

Swig Double Smash Burger

Swig Double Smash Burger

$12.00

Two 1/3 pound Steak Burgers press grilled on onions. American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on Brioche. This sandwich is à la carte.

Corned Beef Reuben

$11.75

Swig corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, our reuben sauce, on grilled Jewish rye.

Full Pound BLT

$13.25

A full pound of Swig bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled Texas Toast.

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

American, provolone, cream cheese, and pepperjack all melted together on grilled Texas Toast. Make it All American for the kids!

Half Pound BLT

$9.50

A half pound of Swig bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled Texas Toast.

Kobe Butter Burger

$13.25

MI 7

$11.75

Grilled plant based burger, onion, tomato, lettuce, remoulade, pickles, on a grilled bun

Murray Hill Panino

$11.50

Capocollo, Salami, House ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Herb Dressing, Mayo, Warm Garlic Hoagie

Cuban Lebowski

$11.75

Lavish Nashville

$12.00

Classic Nashville Hot Chicken of Marinated Chicken Breast hand breaded and fried, and then dipped in a spicy pepper and spice sauce, Pickled Cucumbers and Caribe Peppers, Red Onion, Alouette Herb Cheese on Brioche

41Niner

$12.75

Salads n' Soups

Sm Greek

$6.00

Crisp Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Onion, Feta

Lg Greek

$11.00

Crisp Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Onion, Feta

Grilled Salmon Cobb Salad

$14.50

Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Crispy Greens, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta, Cucumber, Candied Jalapeno, Fried Flour Tortilla Strips. Comes with our Bacon Teriyaki Dressing

Side House Salad

$5.00

Crispy greens, Cheddar, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Seasoned Wonton Strips

Sm Super Charged Caesar

$6.50

Shredded Kale, Romaine, Puffed Rice, Shaved Parmesan, Yogurt Caesar Dressing

Lg Super Charged Caesar

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Shredded Kale, Romaine, Puffed Rice, Shaved Parmesan, Yogurt Caesar Dressing

Rosé Salad

Rosé Salad

$13.50

Crisp Greens, Rotisserie Chicken Tenderloins, Sweet Candied Jalapenos, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Fried Wontons, and an amazing Rosé Vinaigrette.

Cup of Cactus Chili

$4.00

Bowl of Cactus Chili

$6.00

Sausages n' Franks

Andouille Sausage

$6.50

Medium Spicy. Coleslaw and Sport Peppers on top.

Bratwurst

$6.50

Our Beer Brat. Your enjoyment. Sauerkraut on top.

Fresh Kielbasa

$6.50

Polish classic. Loaded with Garlic and Marjoram. Sauteed onions on top.

Italian Sausage

$6.50

Medium Spicy. Tony's Favorite. Roasted Onions and Peppers on top.

Polish Sausage

$6.50

Smoked Polish Sausage. Old School. Sweet n Sour Cabbage and Ale Mustard on top.

Coney

$3.50

Our very own All American Frank topped with a all Beef Coney Sauce. (No fillers. Just beef and seasonings). Fresh Onions and Yellow Mustard.

Cleveland

$5.25

Our very own All American Frank topped with a all Beef Coney Sauce. (No fillers. Just beef and seasonings), Bacon, Shredded Cheddar, and Cleveland's own Stadium Mustard

Chicago

$4.25

Our Frank topped with Green Relish, Tomatoes, Onions, Yellow Mustard, Sport Peppers, Pickles, and Celery Salt

All American Frank

$3.00

Our House Classic recipe. This super lean frank is in a natural casing and sure to please.

Sausage Platter

$18.00
A whole planet of drinks and eats conveniently placed into a miniature pub

