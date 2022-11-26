Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ta Canijo- New Lenox 1951 East Laraway Road

review star

No reviews yet

1951 East Laraway Road

New Lennox, IL 60451

Order Again

Popular Items

TACOS
BURRITO
QUESADILLA CON CARNE

TACOS

TACOS

$3.25

TACO DINNER

$11.75

BURRITO

BURRITO

$9.00

BURRITO DINNER

$11.00

TORTA

TORTA

$8.00

TORTA DINNER

$10.00

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$2.25

CHEESE ONLY

QUESADILLA CON CARNE

$3.25

W/ MEAT

QUESADILLA GRANDE

$9.50

Con Carne

QUESADILLA GRANDE (NO MEAT)

$6.50

FRIES

FRIES

$3.25

CHEESE FRIES

$4.25

NACHO FRIES

$8.25

APPETIZERS

TAMALES

ELOTES

$2.50+

CHURROS

$2.00

CHICHARRON

$2.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

SIDES

RICE

$2.25+

BEANS

$2.25+

GRILLED ONION & JALAPENOS

$2.50

EXTRAS

SOUR CREAM

$0.75

NACHO CHEESE

$0.75

SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.75

JALAPENOS

$0.75

AVOCADO (HALF)

$2.25

MAYO

$0.75

DRINKS

HORCHATA

$2.00

JAMAICA

$2.00

STRAWBERRY

$2.00Out of stock

LEMONADE

$2.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$1.89

PALETAS

FRESA PALETA

$2.50

MANGO PALETA

$2.50

MANGO C CHILE PALETA

$2.50

HORCHATA PALETA

$2.50

LIMON PALETA

$2.50

FRESA C CREMA PALETA

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1951 East Laraway Road, New Lennox, IL 60451

