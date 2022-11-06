A map showing the location of Taco Bar - JC TacobarView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Bar - JC Tacobar

review star

No reviews yet

684 BERGEN AVE

JERSEY CITY, NJ 07304

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Steak Tacos
Frozen Margarita
3 Shrimp Tacos

Apps

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chips

$3.00

Salsa

$3.00

Guacamole 7.5 oz

$6.00

Tacos

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Steak Taco

$5.00

Vegan Taco

$5.00

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Entrees

3 Carnitas Tacos

$11.00

3 Steak Tacos

$12.00

3 Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

3 Vegan Entree

$12.00

3 Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Desserts

Churros

$7.00

Side of Chocolate

$1.75

Happy Hour/ Deals

$5 Patron Shots

$5.00

Spirit Flights: 4 Shots for $20

$20.00

Tacos & Trivia

Taco Trivia Trio

$10.00

$8 Margaritas

$8.00

Signature Drinks

Amor de Papel

$12.00

El Viejo

$12.00

Flor de Jamaica

$12.00

Rubi

$12.00

Mezcal Sour

$12.00

Megroni

$12.00

Demora

$12.00

Mula de Manzana

$12.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Let's Taco' Bout It

$12.00

Spicy Jacana

$12.00

Al's Rum Punch

$20.00

Classic Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Mule

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Whiskey sour

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

LIT

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Soda

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Water

Aqua Pana

$7.00

S. Pellegrino

$7.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Draft

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Angry Orchid

$8.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Octoberfest

$7.00

Bells

$8.00

Bottle

6 Pack Delirioum

$40.00

Corona

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Goose Island Ipa

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Glass

Dome CQ Chard Glass

$12.00

La Catrina Pinot Grigio

$12.00

La Catrina Cabernet

$12.00

Prosseco Glass

$9.00

Codigo 1530

$12.00

Moscato

$10.00

Bottle

Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Cabernet

$50.00

Prosecco

$42.00

Moscato Bottle

$40.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

684 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY, NJ 07304

Directions

