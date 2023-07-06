Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos Barbon

1188 N. Dysart Rd.

Goodyear, AZ 85395

Popular Items

Tacos Barbon Restaurant Menu

Para La Mesa

Chips

$3.00

Chips & Salsa Tatemada

$6.00

Chips & Fresh Guac

$8.50

Fresh Guac

$6.00

mashed avocado, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro & lime

Salsa Tatemada

$3.00

Fire roasted salsa

Stuffed Jalapenos

$12.00

Roasted Jalapeno Peppers, stuffed w/ carne asada, melted cheese, pickled red onion, guac sauce drizzle

Ribeye Chicarrones

$11.00

Pan fried ribeye bites served over fresh guac

Birria Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips smothered in nacho cheese, topped w/ our beef birria, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno slices, guac sauce, chipotle sauce drizzle

Platos de Casa

Red Taco Platter

$15.00

3 quesabirria tacos & consome broth, garnish on side

Barbon Platter

$24.00

A sampling of our specialty tacos & sauces: Barbon Style, Red Taco, Sonoran Taco, Barboncito, Salsa Tatemada, The twist, side of consome

El Ribeye

$35.00

12oz Ribeye Steak, Ranchero Beans, Grilled Quesadilla, roasted onion & peppers, Chimichurri, tortillas

La Parrillada

$65.00

Sliced Ribeye, Skirt steak carne asada, grilled chicken, ranchero beans, grilled quesadilla, roasted onion & peppers, chimichurri, salsa tatemada, tortillas (serves 2-3)

Chile Relleno

$15.00+

Cheese stuffed poblano pepper lightly battered & fried, smothered in our ranchero sauce, Spanish Rice, ranchero beans, tortillas

Carne Asada Fries

$17.00

French fries, smothered in nacho cheese, topped w/ our skirt steak carne asada, onion, cilantro, pico, guac sauce, chipotle sauce, cotija cheese

Protein Bowl

$11.00

Choice of chicken, pastor or birria, rice, beans, pico, red cabbage, cilantro, fresh guac, sour cream

Plato de Birria

$12.00

Slow-braised Beef Birria served in a large consome filled bowl, pickled onion, cilantro, tortillas on side

Burrito Sonora

$15.00

Taco Platter

$17.00

Tacos De Especialidad

Red Taco

$4.75

Quesabirria - Toasted taco w/ slow braised Beef Birria & melted cheese

Barbon Style

$6.25

Medium ribeye taco w/ our house made chimichurri - Subject to Market Price

Sonoran Taco

$6.00

Carne Asada on flour tortilla w/ cabbage, pico, pickled red onion & guac

Barboncito

$4.25

Our Version of the "Vampiro" grilled corn tortilla, refried beans, melted cheese, choice of protein, onion, cilantro, guac Note: Vegetarian & Vegan option available upon request

Toasted Potato Taco

$3.00

Potato mash, & melted cheese, topped w/ pickled red onion, red cabbage, cotija cheese. Note: Vegetarian & Vegan option available upon request

Taco de Chicharron

$3.00

Pan fried ribeye bites, served on a corn tortilla w/ fresh guac, pickled onion, cotija

Quesadillas

Sonoran Quesadilla

$8.50

14" flour tortilla w/ cheese

Mini-dilla

$3.75

Two 5" corn tortillas filled w/ cheese

A la Carte Tacos

Ribeye Taco

$5.75

Mesquite grilled ribeye steak - cooked to order, onion, cilantro, guac. Note: Subject to Market Price

Birria Taco

$3.25

Slow braised Beef Birria - traditional style, onion, cilantro

Pastor Taco

$3.00

Marinated Pork "Adobada", onion, cilantro, guac

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Mesquite grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guac

Carne Asada Taco

$4.75

Mesquite grilled skirt steak "Arrachera", onion, cilantro, guac

A la Carte

Spanish Rice

$2.25

Ranchero Beans

$2.25

Our signature whole beans slow cooked w/ sauteed vegetables & spices

Consome

$2.00

Slow braised beef birria broth

Consome w/ birria

$2.75

Slow braised beef birria in consome broth

Chiles Toreados

$3.25

Roasted yellow peppers in chili lime soy sauce

Fresh Chimichurri

$2.00

Mixture of fresh herbs & spices

The Twist

$0.75

Pickled red onion & habanero

Guac sauce

$0.75

Our house made guac sauce

Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Cheese

$1.00

Fries

$4.00

Nacho Cheese 8oz

$3.00

Chipotle sauce

$0.75

Pickled onion

$0.50

Extra Corn Tortilla

$0.50

Extra Flour Tortilla

$0.75

Postre

Churros

$5.50

Served w/ condensed milk (Lechera) or chocolate syrup drizzle

Churros & Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.50

Bunuelos

$7.00

Lightly fried tortilla dusted w/ cinnamon & sugar, served w/ our house made piloncillo syrup

Bunuelos & Vanilla Ice Cream

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Bebidas

Bebidas

Foutain Drinks

$4.00+

Coke Products (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, Iced Tea

Bottled Mexican Coke

$4.50

Medio Litro

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.00

Mineral Water

Orange Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Coffee

$2.00

Aguas Frescas

Cucumber-lime Refresher

$6.50+

Cucumber limeade

Pineapple Refresher

$6.50+

Natural pineapple pulp

Horchata

$6.50+

Sweet rice milk Beverage

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
