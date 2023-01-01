Tacos Barbon - Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1188 N Dysart Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eden's Juice & Detox Bar - 13048 W Rancho Sante Fe blvd
No Reviews
13048 West Rancho Santa Fe Boulevard Avondale, AZ 85392
View restaurant
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot- Goodyear - 13291 West McDowell Road
No Reviews
13291 West McDowell Road Goodyear, AZ 85395
View restaurant
Inca-Fusion - 1619 N Dysart Rd Ste 104
No Reviews
1619 North Dysart Road Avondale, AZ 85392
View restaurant
Rosie's Taco Shop - Avondale - 1709 n dysart rd
No Reviews
1709 n dysart rd Avondale, AZ 85323
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Goodyear
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 606-Goodyear
4.4 • 1,426
845 N Litchfield Rd Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurant