Tacos El Goloso - Harbor City PCH 1605 Pacific Coast Highway. Suite 109
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1605 Pacific Coast Highway. Suite 109, Harbor City, CA 90710
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harbor Thai Cuisine - 26640 s western Ave Suite M
No Reviews
26640 s western Ave Suite M HARBOR CITY, CA 90710
View restaurant
The Pan- Lomita - 2104 Pacific Coast Highway
No Reviews
2104 Pacific Coast Highway Lomita, CA 90717
View restaurant