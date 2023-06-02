Tacos & Tortilla Factory
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
WRAP IT OR ROLL IT IN CHARLOTTE. In 2023, three strangers from Mexico stumbled upon each another and shared a common thought - making traditional Mexican food better than anyone else in the Metrolina region. Not only did they understand good food, but they enjoyed quality service too and seeked to figure out a way to share it with the world. With only a couple thousand dollars in their pockets, they devised this plan to open a small joint known as Tacos & Tortilla Factory serving up a simple menu of tacos, burritos, and quesadillas - accidentally creating the next viral sensation just by combining delectable, traditional Mexican food and quality service.
9548 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd, Suite E, Huntersville, NC 28078