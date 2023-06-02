Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos & Tortilla Factory

9548 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd, Suite E

Huntersville, NC 28078

Food

Mains

One Taco

$4.00

Three Tacos

$10.00

Bowls

$10.00

Burritos

$10.00

Salad

$10.00

Nachos

$10.00

Quesadilla

$10.50

Sides

Chips

$1.60

Guacamole

$4.00

Chips And Guac

$5.50

Cheese Dip

$4.00

Rice

$1.50

Beans

$1.50

Corn with Poblano Peppers

$3.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Nopales

$4.00

Jalapeno Peppers

$1.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Tortilla Corn 1lb

$3.00

1 Taco

$4.00

Salsa

$2.00

Chips And Salsa

$2.50

Chips And Cheese Dip

$5.50

Drinks

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$1.50

Tamarindo Agua Fresca

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Jarrito Lime

$3.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.00

Jarrito Tamarind

$3.00

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.00

Sangria Señorial

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.00

Smart Water

$2.30

Refresco De Lata

$2.50

Tea

$3.50

Jumex Mango

$3.00

Mexican Apple Soda

$3.50

Jarrito Mango

$3.00

Food (3PO)

Mains

One Taco

$4.72

Three Tacos

$11.80

Bowls

$11.80

Burritos

$11.80

Salad

$11.80

Nachos

$11.80

Quesadilla

$12.39

Sides

Chips

$1.89

Guacamole

$4.72

Chips And Guac

$6.49

Cheese Dip

$4.72

Rice

$1.77

Beans

$1.77

Corn with Poblano Peppers

$4.13

Sour Cream

$0.59

Pico de Gallo

$1.77

Nopales

$4.72

Jalapeno Peppers

$1.18

Corn Tortillas

$1.18

Flour Tortillas

$1.18

Tortilla Corn 1lb

$3.54

1 Taco

$4.72

Salsa

$2.36

Chips And Salsa

$2.95

Chips And Cheese Dip

$6.49

Drinks (3PO)

Drinks

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$1.77

Tamarindo Agua Fresca

$1.77

Mexican Coke

$3.54

Sprite

$3.54

Fanta

$3.54

Diet Coke

$3.54

Jarrito Lime

$3.54

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.54

Jarrito Tamarind

$3.54

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.54

Sangria Señorial

$3.54

Topo Chico

$4.13

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.54

Smart Water

$2.71

Refresco De Lata

$2.95

Tea

$4.13
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
WRAP IT OR ROLL IT IN CHARLOTTE. In 2023, three strangers from Mexico stumbled upon each another and shared a common thought - making traditional Mexican food better than anyone else in the Metrolina region. Not only did they understand good food, but they enjoyed quality service too and seeked to figure out a way to share it with the world. With only a couple thousand dollars in their pockets, they devised this plan to open a small joint known as Tacos & Tortilla Factory serving up a simple menu of tacos, burritos, and quesadillas - accidentally creating the next viral sensation just by combining delectable, traditional Mexican food and quality service.

